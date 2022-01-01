Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cucumber salad in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve cucumber salad

Consumer pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cucumber & Tomato Side Salad$6.00
grape tomatoes and chopped cucumber dressed with an oregano-lime vinaigrette
More about Santa Fe
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

700 W. 125th Street at 12th, New York

Avg 4.5 (1210 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Asian Cucumber Salad Pint$5.99
Asian Cucumber Salad Side$3.50
Asian Cucumber Salad Qt$9.00
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Seamore's image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Seamore's

250 Vesey Street, New York

Avg 3.5 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Corn + Cucumber + Tomato Salad$10.00
More about Seamore's
Malii Thai (East Harlem) image

 

Malii Thai (East Harlem)

2028 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1473 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SA-3 Sausage Cucumber Salad$12.95
Sweet Thai sausage, cucumber, red onion, cilantro in spicy lime dressing. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Thai (East Harlem)
Silky Kitchen Time Square image

 

Silky Kitchen Times Square

138 W. 46th street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
A2 Sour &Spicy Cucumber Salad 凉拌黄瓜$7.99
More about Silky Kitchen Times Square
Cucumber Salad image

 

Glaze

643 Lexington Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cucumber Salad$4.00
More about Glaze
Main pic

 

Silky Kitchen - Long Island City

3002 39th ave retail space 1, Long island city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
A2 Sour &Spicy Cucumber Salad 凉拌黄瓜$7.99
More about Silky Kitchen - Long Island City
Item pic

 

Pastrami Queen - W 72nd

138 West 72nd Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cucumber Salad
Cucumber Salad
More about Pastrami Queen - W 72nd
Red Paper Clip image

 

Red Paper Clip

120 Christopher St., New York

Avg 4.3 (148 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Smashed Cucumber Salad$4.00
sesame / sichuan / ponzu
(Allergens: sesame, chili)
More about Red Paper Clip
Consumer pic

 

Seamore's

1270 3rd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Corn + Cucumber + Tomato Salad$10.00
More about Seamore's
Main pic

 

Silky Kitchen - E. 13th Street

137 E 13th St,, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
A2 Sour &Spicy Cucumber Salad 凉拌黄瓜$7.99
More about Silky Kitchen - E. 13th Street
Seamore's image

 

Seamore's

161 Eigth Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Corn + Cucumber + Tomato Salad$10.00
More about Seamore's
Consumer pic

 

The Terrace

335 Madison Avenue, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Shrimp & Cucumber Salad$12.00
with Mint, Carrot, Sesame & Thai Peanut Dressing
More about The Terrace
Heidelberg Restaurant image

 

Heidelberg Restaurant

1648 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.2 (2335 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cucumber Salad$7.75
More about Heidelberg Restaurant
Claudette image

FRENCH FRIES

Claudette

24 5th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (4089 reviews)
Takeout
Cucumber Salad$17.00
horseradish, green goddess fromage blanc, dates, dill
More about Claudette
Item pic

DIM SUM

Uluh

152A 2nd Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (1198 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cucumber Salad$10.00
Vegetarian
More about Uluh
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Tonchin

13 W 36th St, New York

Avg 4.6 (3865 reviews)
Takeout
Fresh Cucumber Salad$8.00
cucumber, onion, vinegar, micro shiso, sea salt (Vegan)
More about Tonchin

Map

Map

