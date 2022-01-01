Cucumber salad in New York
New York restaurants that serve cucumber salad
Santa Fe
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Cucumber & Tomato Side Salad
|$6.00
grape tomatoes and chopped cucumber dressed with an oregano-lime vinaigrette
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
700 W. 125th Street at 12th, New York
|Asian Cucumber Salad Pint
|$5.99
|Asian Cucumber Salad Side
|$3.50
|Asian Cucumber Salad Qt
|$9.00
Seamore's
250 Vesey Street, New York
|Corn + Cucumber + Tomato Salad
|$10.00
Malii Thai (East Harlem)
2028 2nd Ave, New York
|SA-3 Sausage Cucumber Salad
|$12.95
Sweet Thai sausage, cucumber, red onion, cilantro in spicy lime dressing. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Silky Kitchen Times Square
138 W. 46th street, New York
|A2 Sour &Spicy Cucumber Salad 凉拌黄瓜
|$7.99
Silky Kitchen - Long Island City
3002 39th ave retail space 1, Long island city
|A2 Sour &Spicy Cucumber Salad 凉拌黄瓜
|$7.99
Pastrami Queen - W 72nd
138 West 72nd Street, New York City
|Cucumber Salad
Red Paper Clip
120 Christopher St., New York
|Smashed Cucumber Salad
|$4.00
sesame / sichuan / ponzu
(Allergens: sesame, chili)
Silky Kitchen - E. 13th Street
137 E 13th St,, New York
|A2 Sour &Spicy Cucumber Salad 凉拌黄瓜
|$7.99
The Terrace
335 Madison Avenue, Manhattan
|Grilled Shrimp & Cucumber Salad
|$12.00
with Mint, Carrot, Sesame & Thai Peanut Dressing
Claudette
24 5th Avenue, New York
|Cucumber Salad
|$17.00
horseradish, green goddess fromage blanc, dates, dill