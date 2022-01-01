Chicken kebabs in New York
New York restaurants that serve chicken kebabs
More about KOSHER DELUXE
KOSHER DELUXE
10 West 46TH ST, New York
|CHICKEN KEBAB
|$10.95
One skewer of white or dark meat grilled over fire marinated in Italian seasoning.
|CHICKEN KEBAB PLATE
|$24.50
Two skewers of white or dark meat grilled over fire marinated in Italian seasoning.
With your choice of french fries, mashed potatoes with gravy, Israeli salad, potato salad, macaroni salad, or coleslaw.
More about Bodrum
Bodrum
584 AMSTERDAM AVE Bodrum, NEW YORK
|Chicken Sis Kebab
|$20.95
Grilled marinated cubes of chicken breast skewered with onions and peppers. Served with Turkish rice and mixed grilled vegetables. *Allow 15 to 20 minutes for preparation.