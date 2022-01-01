Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken kebabs in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve chicken kebabs

CHICKEN KEBAB PLATE image

 

KOSHER DELUXE

10 West 46TH ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN KEBAB$10.95
One skewer of white or dark meat grilled over fire marinated in Italian seasoning.
CHICKEN KEBAB PLATE$24.50
Two skewers of white or dark meat grilled over fire marinated in Italian seasoning.
With your choice of french fries, mashed potatoes with gravy, Israeli salad, potato salad, macaroni salad, or coleslaw.
More about KOSHER DELUXE
Chicken Sis Kebab image

 

Bodrum

584 AMSTERDAM AVE Bodrum, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Sis Kebab$20.95
Grilled marinated cubes of chicken breast skewered with onions and peppers. Served with Turkish rice and mixed grilled vegetables. *Allow 15 to 20 minutes for preparation.
More about Bodrum
Grill Point image

 

Grill Point

1215 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baby Chicken Shish Kebab
More about Grill Point
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN KEBAB$27.00
basmati rice, grilled vegetables
More about The Viand

