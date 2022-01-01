Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Filet mignon in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve filet mignon

Item pic

 

RedFarm

529 Hudson St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Filet Mignon with Broccoli$48.00
More about RedFarm
Pete’s Tavern image

 

Pete’s Tavern

129 East 18th Street, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
8oz Filet Mignon$43.00
More about Pete’s Tavern
Item pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD

Arco Cafe

886 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Filet Mignon$38.90
filet mignon in mushroom sauce served with string beans and roasted potatoes
More about Arco Cafe
Filet Mignon Steak Salad image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill

797 3rd Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (11550 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Filet Mignon Steak Salad$29.00
More about Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill
Heidi's House by the Side of the Road image

 

Heidi's House by the Side of the Road

308 East 78th Street, New York

Avg 4.7 (275 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Filet Mignon$38.00
with creamed spinach, roasted cherry tomatoes, balsamic vinegar and a red wine sauce
More about Heidi's House by the Side of the Road
Item pic

 

RedFarm

2170 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Filet Mignon with Broccoli$48.00
More about RedFarm
Maison Pickle image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Maison Pickle

2315 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.1 (2837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Filet Mignon Au Poivre$39.00
More about Maison Pickle
Filet Mignon Au Poivre image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Quality Bistro

120 West 55th St., New York

Avg 4.6 (693 reviews)
Delivery
Filet Mignon Au Poivre$49.00
Cognac Peppercorn Sauce. Choice of Fries or Salad.
More about Quality Bistro
Classic Filet Mignon image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Quality Meats New York

57 W 58th St, New York

Avg 4.7 (1045 reviews)
Delivery
Classic Filet Mignon$55.00
More about Quality Meats New York

