Filet mignon in New York
New York restaurants that serve filet mignon
PASTA • SEAFOOD
Arco Cafe
886 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Filet Mignon
|$38.90
filet mignon in mushroom sauce served with string beans and roasted potatoes
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill
797 3rd Ave, New York
|Filet Mignon Steak Salad
|$29.00
Heidi's House by the Side of the Road
308 East 78th Street, New York
|Filet Mignon
|$38.00
with creamed spinach, roasted cherry tomatoes, balsamic vinegar and a red wine sauce
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Maison Pickle
2315 Broadway, New York
|Filet Mignon Au Poivre
|$39.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Quality Bistro
120 West 55th St., New York
|Filet Mignon Au Poivre
|$49.00
Cognac Peppercorn Sauce. Choice of Fries or Salad.
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Quality Meats New York
57 W 58th St, New York
|Classic Filet Mignon
|$55.00