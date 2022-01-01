Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad bowl in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve salad bowl

CHICKEN SALAD BOWL image

 

GAI Chicken & Rice

158 E 45th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN SALAD BOWL$12.95
Mixed Green Lettuce, Topped with corn, cucumber, grape tomato,
With your choice of chicken & choice of dressing
More about GAI Chicken & Rice
Item pic

 

GAI Chicken & Rice - 118 Fulton St

118 Fulton Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN SALAD BOWL$12.95
Mixed Green Lettuce, Topped with corn, cucumber, grape tomato,
With your choice of chicken & choice of dressing
More about GAI Chicken & Rice - 118 Fulton St
Item pic

 

Tamam Falafel

1108 Lexington Avenue, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salad Bowl$12.95
Romaine Lettuce, Quinoa, Chopped Cucumber, Tomato, Red Cabbage
More about Tamam Falafel
Mama's Cupboard image

 

Mama's Cupboard

235 E 53rd St Lower Level, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salad Bowl$11.95
seasonal mixed salad, pickled carrots and daikon with a choice of protein and peanut on the side
More about Mama's Cupboard
Izzy's - 660 Amsterdam Ave image

 

Izzy's West Side Smokehouse

660 amsterdam, manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rice Bowl$16.00
Mexican rice, pico de gallo, black beans, guacamole, and pickled red onions. Topped with horse radish mayo and house salsa of choice.
Burnt ends$27.50
Smoked Fried Chicken Sandwich$22.00
More about Izzy's West Side Smokehouse
Chopped Baja Chicken Salad Bowl image

 

The Flying Cock

497 third avenue, new york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Baja Chicken Salad Bowl$19.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, avocado, radish, roasted corn, cilantro, queso fresco, tomato, tortilla chips, jalapeño vinaigrette
More about The Flying Cock
Item pic

 

Teranga - Midtown

601 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Casamance Kale Salad Bowl$12.00
Kale, fonio, mango, tomato, onion, moringa-ginger vinaigrette.
More about Teranga - Midtown

