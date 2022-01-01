Salad bowl in New York
New York restaurants that serve salad bowl
GAI Chicken & Rice
158 E 45th St, New York
|CHICKEN SALAD BOWL
|$12.95
Mixed Green Lettuce, Topped with corn, cucumber, grape tomato,
With your choice of chicken & choice of dressing
GAI Chicken & Rice - 118 Fulton St
118 Fulton Street, New York
|CHICKEN SALAD BOWL
|$12.95
Mixed Green Lettuce, Topped with corn, cucumber, grape tomato,
With your choice of chicken & choice of dressing
Tamam Falafel
1108 Lexington Avenue, NY
|Salad Bowl
|$12.95
Romaine Lettuce, Quinoa, Chopped Cucumber, Tomato, Red Cabbage
Mama's Cupboard
235 E 53rd St Lower Level, New York
|Salad Bowl
|$11.95
seasonal mixed salad, pickled carrots and daikon with a choice of protein and peanut on the side
Izzy's West Side Smokehouse
660 amsterdam, manhattan
|Rice Bowl
|$16.00
Mexican rice, pico de gallo, black beans, guacamole, and pickled red onions. Topped with horse radish mayo and house salsa of choice.
|Burnt ends
|$27.50
|Smoked Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$22.00
The Flying Cock
497 third avenue, new york
|Chopped Baja Chicken Salad Bowl
|$19.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, avocado, radish, roasted corn, cilantro, queso fresco, tomato, tortilla chips, jalapeño vinaigrette