Huevos rancheros in New York
New York restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
Hill and Bay
581 2nd Ave, New York
|Huevos Rancheros
|$17.45
Corn tortillas, black beans, cheese, tomatillo salsa, avocado, sour cream, eggs any style.
Santa Fe
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Huevos Rancheros
|$17.00
a crispy corn tortilla layered with refried beans, two sunny-side up eggs, longaniza sausage, salsa roja, and avocado slices, served with tomato and cucumber salad
Spring Cafe - NYC
14 West 4th Street, NY
|Huevos Rancheros
|$17.00
Eggs, black beans, ranchero sauce, shredded lettuce, corn tortilla served with sweet potatoes, feta cheese, pico de gallo and tofu sour cream.
|Huevos Rancheros
|$17.00
Eggs, black beans, ranchero sauce, shredded lettuce, corn tortillas
served with roasted sweet potatoes, feta cheese, pico de gallo and
cashew sour cream. Gluten Free
The Horny Ram
951 second avenue, new york
|Huevos Rancheros
|$16.00
fried corn tortillas, roasted tomatillo, salsa, crema, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, sunny side eggs, refried beans
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|HUEVOS RANCHEROS
|$18.50
Over easy eggs, refried beans, pico de gallo, avocado, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatillo salsa, crispy tortilla and hashbrowns.
Coppelia
207 West 14th St, New York
|Huevos Rancheros
|$13.00
|Huevos Rancheros
|$11.00
La Placita Taqueria & Caffe
3887 Broadway, New York
|HUEVOS RANCHEROS
|$10.50
2 FRIED EGGS OVER FRIED TORTILLA, SPICY TOMATO SAUCE, BEANS, MEXICAN SAUSAGE, ONIONS
Carrot Express NYC
18 W 23RD ST, NEW YORK
|Huevos Rancheros Burrito
|$11.95
2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice,
black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack
cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly
wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap.
served with our cilantro-lime dressing