Cold sesame noodles in New York
New York restaurants that serve cold sesame noodles
More about Kings County Imperial
Kings County Imperial
168 1/2 Delancey St, New York
|Cold Sesame Noodle
|$12.00
garden cucumber, peanuts, chili oil
More about West Side Wok
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
West Side Wok
691 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Cold Sesame Noodles
|$10.95
More about Spring Cafe - NYC
Spring Cafe - NYC
14 West 4th Street, NY
|Cold Soba Sesame Noodles
|$13.00
Soba noodles, carrots, daikon radish, red cabbage, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts, peanut dressing.