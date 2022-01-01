Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cold sesame noodles in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve cold sesame noodles

Item pic

 

RedFarm

529 Hudson St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cold Sesame Noodles with Chicken$24.50
More about RedFarm
Cold Sesame Noodle image

 

Kings County Imperial

168 1/2 Delancey St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cold Sesame Noodle$12.00
garden cucumber, peanuts, chili oil
More about Kings County Imperial
West Side Wok image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

West Side Wok

691 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (247 reviews)
Takeout
Cold Sesame Noodles$10.95
More about West Side Wok
Spring Cafe - NYC image

 

Spring Cafe - NYC

14 West 4th Street, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cold Soba Sesame Noodles$13.00
Soba noodles, carrots, daikon radish, red cabbage, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts, peanut dressing.
More about Spring Cafe - NYC
Item pic

 

RedFarm

2170 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cold Sesame Noodles with Chicken$24.50
More about RedFarm
Spicy Moon West Village image

 

Spicy Moon West Village

68 W 3rd St 1st Floor Restaurant, New York

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Zen Cold Sesame Noodle$11.95
More about Spicy Moon West Village

