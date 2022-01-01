Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastrami sandwiches in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve pastrami sandwiches

Banner pic

 

Mexi-Kosher NYC

100 West 83rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
NYs Best Pastrami Sandwich$19.00
More about Mexi-Kosher NYC
Item pic

 

Pastrami Queen - W 72nd

138 West 72nd Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Open Pastrami Sandwich$26.75
More about Pastrami Queen - W 72nd
Main pic

 

Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish Grand Central - 370 Lexington Avenue

370 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Pastrami Sandwich$12.50
More about Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish Grand Central - 370 Lexington Avenue
The Viand image

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand Diner & Bar

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
PASTRAMI & SWISS SANDWICH$16.00
served with coleslaw & pickle
More about The Viand Diner & Bar
Item pic

 

Izzy's West Side Smokehouse

660 amsterdam, manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pastrami Sandwich$26.00
More about Izzy's West Side Smokehouse
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Diner - West Chelsea

210 10th Ave, NEW YORK

Avg 4.7 (423 reviews)
Takeout
New York Pastrami Sandwich$24.00
melted swiss, coleslaw, marble rye, herb fries
More about Empire Diner - West Chelsea

Map

Map

