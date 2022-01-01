Turkey clubs in New York

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Consumer pic

 

Patisserie Chanson - Greenwich

355 GREENWICH ST, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Turkey Croissant Sandwich$9.00
Eggs, Avocado-mayonnaise
More about Patisserie Chanson - Greenwich
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

H&H Bagels - UES

1551 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.2 (2201 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey & Ham Club$13.95
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Swiss, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo. On your choice of bagel or roll
Roast Turkey & Swiss Sandwich$11.70
Roast Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Mustard. On your choice of bagel or roll
More about H&H Bagels - UES
0d40b327-961d-4f47-b0dd-fdb6fd6b215d image

 

Orwashers UWS

440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Sandwich$13.00
Turkey, Avocado, Aged Cheddar, Cucumber, Sprouts, Dill Mayo, on a Demi Baguette
Turkey & Brie Sandwich$13.00
Turkey, brie, fig jam and arugula pair perfectly for a creamy and tangy sandwich that holds up to our crunchy multigrain ciabatta squares.
More about Orwashers UWS
Item pic

 

H&H Bagels - UWS

526 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roast Turkey & Swiss Sandwich$11.70
Roast Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Mustard. On your choice of bagel or roll
Turkey & Ham Club$13.90
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Swiss, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo. On your choice of bagel or roll
More about H&H Bagels - UWS
Friedman's Club image

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roast Turkey Club$18.00
BLT, cranberry aioli, and herb fries.
More about Friedmans West
ING Cafe image

 

ING Cafe

1133 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Roasted Turkey Sandwich$9.45
fontina, arugula, alfalfa sprouts, green goddess ranch, whole grain baguette
More about ING Cafe
Veselka image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Veselka

144 2ND AVE, New York

Avg 4.3 (7527 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$13.00
Smoked turkey. Choice of bread
More about Veselka
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
FAMOUS HAND CARVED TURKEY SANDWICH$15.75
served with cole slaw & pickle
TURKEY SANDWICH$15.50
served with coleslaw & pickle
TURKEY 3 DECKER CLUB$21.00
White or dark meat, iceberg, tomato, pecan wood smoked bacon. Served with fries, cole slaw and pickle. Choice of bread.
More about The Viand
Company Culture image

 

Company Culture

43 East 43rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Club Sandwich$12.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Beefsteak Tomato & Lettuce with Fries
More about Company Culture
Gracie Mews Diner image

 

Gracie Mews Diner

1550 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Club$17.85
Fresh Roasted Turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato.
More about Gracie Mews Diner
Certe image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey And Apple Salad Sandwich$12.00
Celery, Parsley, Dried Cranberries, Touch of Mayo, Grilled Brioche Bun
Turkey And Apple Salad Sandwich$12.00
Celery, Parsley, Dried Cranberries, Touch of Mayo, Grilled Brioche Bun
More about Certe
Restaurant banner

 

The Landing

1 Penn Plaza, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Club$16.00
Turkey club, crispy bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, and dijonnaise
More about The Landing
Consumer pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Perista Cafe

158 Dyckman St, New York

Avg 4.5 (340 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Club Wrap$8.25
Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.
Oven Roasted Turkey Sandwich$6.50
More about Perista Cafe
Item pic

 

H&H Bagels - MTH

383 West 31st Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey & Ham Club$13.95
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Swiss, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo. On your choice of bagel or roll
Roast Turkey & Swiss Sandwich$11.70
Roast Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Mustard. On your choice of bagel or roll
More about H&H Bagels - MTH

