Turkey clubs in New York
New York restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Patisserie Chanson - Greenwich
355 GREENWICH ST, NEW YORK
|Turkey Croissant Sandwich
|$9.00
Eggs, Avocado-mayonnaise
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
H&H Bagels - UES
1551 2nd Ave, New York
|Turkey & Ham Club
|$13.95
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Swiss, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo. On your choice of bagel or roll
|Roast Turkey & Swiss Sandwich
|$11.70
Roast Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Mustard. On your choice of bagel or roll
Orwashers UWS
440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Turkey Sandwich
|$13.00
Turkey, Avocado, Aged Cheddar, Cucumber, Sprouts, Dill Mayo, on a Demi Baguette
|Turkey & Brie Sandwich
|$13.00
Turkey, brie, fig jam and arugula pair perfectly for a creamy and tangy sandwich that holds up to our crunchy multigrain ciabatta squares.
H&H Bagels - UWS
526 Columbus Ave., New York
|Roast Turkey & Swiss Sandwich
|$11.70
Roast Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Mustard. On your choice of bagel or roll
|Turkey & Ham Club
|$13.90
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Swiss, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo. On your choice of bagel or roll
Friedmans West
35 west end Ave, new york city
|Roast Turkey Club
|$18.00
BLT, cranberry aioli, and herb fries.
ING Cafe
1133 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, New York
|Roasted Turkey Sandwich
|$9.45
fontina, arugula, alfalfa sprouts, green goddess ranch, whole grain baguette
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Veselka
144 2ND AVE, New York
|Smoked Turkey Sandwich
|$13.00
Smoked turkey. Choice of bread
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|FAMOUS HAND CARVED TURKEY SANDWICH
|$15.75
served with cole slaw & pickle
|TURKEY SANDWICH
|$15.50
served with coleslaw & pickle
|TURKEY 3 DECKER CLUB
|$21.00
White or dark meat, iceberg, tomato, pecan wood smoked bacon. Served with fries, cole slaw and pickle. Choice of bread.
Company Culture
43 East 43rd Street, New York
|Turkey Club Sandwich
|$12.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Beefsteak Tomato & Lettuce with Fries
Gracie Mews Diner
1550 1st Avenue, New York
|Turkey Club
|$17.85
Fresh Roasted Turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato.
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Certe
20 West 55th Street, New York
|Turkey And Apple Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
Celery, Parsley, Dried Cranberries, Touch of Mayo, Grilled Brioche Bun
The Landing
1 Penn Plaza, New York
|Turkey Club
|$16.00
Turkey club, crispy bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, and dijonnaise
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Perista Cafe
158 Dyckman St, New York
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$8.25
Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.
|Oven Roasted Turkey Sandwich
|$6.50
H&H Bagels - MTH
383 West 31st Street, Manhattan
|Turkey & Ham Club
|$13.95
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Swiss, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo. On your choice of bagel or roll
|Roast Turkey & Swiss Sandwich
|$11.70
Roast Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Mustard. On your choice of bagel or roll