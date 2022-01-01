Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve lasagna

Babbalucci image

PIZZA

Babbalucci

331 Lenox Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (1204 reviews)
Takeout
Lasagna$15.00
short rib ragù, béchamel, mozzarella, grana
More about Babbalucci
Numero 28 - West Village image

 

Numero 28 - West Village

28 Carmine Street Numero 28, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lasagna$20.00
Classic meat lasagna with bechamel sauce.
More about Numero 28 - West Village
Item pic

PIZZA

NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana

801 9th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lasagna Palermitana$26.00
Wide, flat-shaped pasta with, meat ragù, pork sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella, light béchamel
More about NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana
Item pic

 

NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana

438 3rd Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lasagna Palermitana$26.00
Wide, flat-shaped pasta with, meat ragù, pork sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella, light béchamel
More about NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana
Item pic

PIZZA

Pizza Collective

2060 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.5 (367 reviews)
Takeout
Lasagna Bolognese Slice$13.95
Lasagna Pasta, Ragu` Bolognese, Bechamel, Parmesan Cheese
Lasagna Funghi Slice$13.95
Lasagna Pasta, Mixed Organic Mushrooms, Parmigian cheese, béchamel parmigian
More about Pizza Collective
The Leopard at Des Artistes image

 

The Leopard at Des Artistes

1 West 67th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
LASAGNA ENNESE$31.00
Lasagna with pork ragu, marsala wine, piecentinu di Enna cheese.
More about The Leopard at Des Artistes
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • MEATBALLS • CHICKEN WINGS

Osteria Cotta

513 Columbus Ave, new york

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
House-Made Lasagna for 4$60.00
Veal & Beef Bolognese Ragu
House Made Lasagna$19.00
With Beef & Veal Bolognese Ragu
More about Osteria Cotta
Lasagna Verde image

PASTRY • ICE CREAM

Sant Ambroeus

1000 Madison Ave, NEW YORK

Avg 4.4 (1179 reviews)
Takeout
Lasagna Verde$32.00
traditional Sant Ambroeus spinach lasagna,
veal ragù, besciamella
More about Sant Ambroeus
Item pic

 

Il Brigante

214 Front Street, New York,

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lasagna di Carne$22.00
Fresh pasta layered with meat sauce, tomato sauce, ricotta, parmigiano, and mozzarella cheese.
More about Il Brigante
Item pic

 

Numero 28 - East Village

176 2nd Avenue Numero 28, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lasagna$20.00
Homemade classic recipe with béchamel and beef Ragu sauce, parmesan cheese
More about Numero 28 - East Village
Pete’s Tavern image

 

Pete’s Tavern

129 East 18th Street, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Homemade Meat Lasagna$23.00
More about Pete’s Tavern
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Lexington Pizza Parlour

1590 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Six Layer Meat Lasagna$19.00
Homemade with meat ragu, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, parmesan & homemade tomato sauce
More about Lexington Pizza Parlour
Item pic

 

Numero 28 - UES

1431 1st Avenue Numero 28, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lasagna alla Bolognese$22.00
Famous meat sauce, parmigiano, and a delicate bechamel.
More about Numero 28 - UES
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Lasagna$13.25
Too many veggies to list!
Broken Lasagna$15.50
Baked with Broken Meatballs, Ricotta, San Marzano Sauce, Lioni Mozzarella
More about Certe
Item pic

 

Sant Ambroeus

1334 York Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lasagna ai Carciofi$18.00
Thinly sliced artichoke lasagna, besciamella, 24-month aged parmigiano-reggiano.
More about Sant Ambroeus
Item pic

 

Sant Ambroeus

200 VESEY STREET-STORE #199, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lasagna Verde$28.00
traditional Sant Ambroeus spinach lasagna, veal ragù, besciamella
More about Sant Ambroeus
ANFORA image

 

ANFORA

34 8th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Lasagna$18.00
More about ANFORA
LASAGNA image

 

Café Luce

235 East 53rd Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
LASAGNA$20.00
Layers of Fresh Sheets of Pasta, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Ground Beef, Tomato Sauce, topped with Fresh Mozzarella.. the ultimate comfort dish
More about Café Luce

