Lasagna in New York
New York restaurants that serve lasagna
PIZZA
Babbalucci
331 Lenox Ave, New York
|Lasagna
|$15.00
short rib ragù, béchamel, mozzarella, grana
Numero 28 - West Village
28 Carmine Street Numero 28, New York
|Lasagna
|$20.00
Classic meat lasagna with bechamel sauce.
PIZZA
NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana
801 9th Avenue, New York
|Lasagna Palermitana
|$26.00
Wide, flat-shaped pasta with, meat ragù, pork sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella, light béchamel
NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana
438 3rd Ave, New York
|Lasagna Palermitana
|$26.00
Wide, flat-shaped pasta with, meat ragù, pork sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella, light béchamel
PIZZA
Pizza Collective
2060 Broadway, New York
|Lasagna Bolognese Slice
|$13.95
Lasagna Pasta, Ragu` Bolognese, Bechamel, Parmesan Cheese
|Lasagna Funghi Slice
|$13.95
Lasagna Pasta, Mixed Organic Mushrooms, Parmigian cheese, béchamel parmigian
The Leopard at Des Artistes
1 West 67th Street, New York
|LASAGNA ENNESE
|$31.00
Lasagna with pork ragu, marsala wine, piecentinu di Enna cheese.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • MEATBALLS • CHICKEN WINGS
Osteria Cotta
513 Columbus Ave, new york
|House-Made Lasagna for 4
|$60.00
Veal & Beef Bolognese Ragu
|House Made Lasagna
|$19.00
With Beef & Veal Bolognese Ragu
PASTRY • ICE CREAM
Sant Ambroeus
1000 Madison Ave, NEW YORK
|Lasagna Verde
|$32.00
traditional Sant Ambroeus spinach lasagna,
veal ragù, besciamella
Il Brigante
214 Front Street, New York,
|Lasagna di Carne
|$22.00
Fresh pasta layered with meat sauce, tomato sauce, ricotta, parmigiano, and mozzarella cheese.
Numero 28 - East Village
176 2nd Avenue Numero 28, New York
|Lasagna
|$20.00
Homemade classic recipe with béchamel and beef Ragu sauce, parmesan cheese
PIZZA • PASTA
Lexington Pizza Parlour
1590 Lexington Ave, New York
|Six Layer Meat Lasagna
|$19.00
Homemade with meat ragu, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, parmesan & homemade tomato sauce
Numero 28 - UES
1431 1st Avenue Numero 28, New York
|Lasagna alla Bolognese
|$22.00
Famous meat sauce, parmigiano, and a delicate bechamel.
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Certe
20 West 55th Street, New York
|Vegetable Lasagna
|$13.25
Too many veggies to list!
|Broken Lasagna
|$15.50
Baked with Broken Meatballs, Ricotta, San Marzano Sauce, Lioni Mozzarella
Sant Ambroeus
1334 York Ave, New York
|Lasagna ai Carciofi
|$18.00
Thinly sliced artichoke lasagna, besciamella, 24-month aged parmigiano-reggiano.
Sant Ambroeus
200 VESEY STREET-STORE #199, New York
|Lasagna Verde
|$28.00
traditional Sant Ambroeus spinach lasagna, veal ragù, besciamella