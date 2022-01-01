Pudding in New York

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

New York restaurants that serve pudding

Item pic

 

Billy's Bakery

184 9th Ave, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Banana Pudding Cup
Delicious vanilla pudding layered between fresh bananas and vanilla wafers.
Single-serving 8oz cup.
More about Billy's Bakery
Item pic

 

Greek Xpress

264 West 40th Street, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Pudding$6.00
made out of mastic, a spice found in only one island in Greece and known of its health benefits
More about Greek Xpress
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Pudding$11.00
our Santa Fe family recipe with Nilla wafers and whipped cream
More about Santa Fe
Houseman image

HAMBURGERS

Houseman

508 Greenwich Street, New York

Avg 4.4 (1350 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Pudding$12.00
More about Houseman
Item pic

SOUPS

Le Botaniste

833 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1014 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Red Fruit Chia Pudding$6.50
Coconut milk, chia seeds, agave. Served with a berry compote. Gluten free. Organic.
More about Le Botaniste
Item pic

 

Ruby's Cafe

198 East 11th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sticky Date Pudding$9.50
Warm Sticky Date Pudding, Butterscotch Sauce, Vanilla Ice Cream.
More about Ruby's Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Toast Bar & Restaurant

3157 Broadway, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bread Pudding$7.00
Warm Blueberry Caramel Bread Pudding with English sauce and whipped cream.
More about Toast Bar & Restaurant
Classic Banana Pudding Medium to go image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Magnolia Bakery

1000 3rd Ave, New York

Avg 3.9 (912 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Banana Pudding Medium to go$6.95
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 12 ounces.
More about Magnolia Bakery
Item pic

 

THE WELL Kitchen and Table

2 East 15th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Pudding$12.00
More about THE WELL Kitchen and Table
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ruby's Cafe

219c Mulberry Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (9792 reviews)
Takeout
Sticky Date Pudding$9.00
Warm Sticky Date Pudding, Butterscotch Sauce, Vanilla Ice Cream.
More about Ruby's Cafe
Classic Banana Pudding Large to go image

 

Magnolia Bakery

1794 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.8 (138 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Banana Pudding Large to go$8.45
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 16 ounces.
More about Magnolia Bakery
Consumer pic

 

Veganhood

2100 Frederick Douglass Blvd, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Golden Oreo Banana Pudding$6.00
So heavenly, so rich! Oh and 100% vegan! This golden Oreo banana pudding is whipped to perfection with homemade vanilla pudding and layered with golden Oreos and bananas. Served nice and cold we dare you to share!
More about Veganhood
Item pic

 

Cafe China

59 W. 37th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eight Jewel Rice Pudding 八寳飯$9.00
Dates, red bean, walnut, lotus seed, sticky rice GF
More about Cafe China
Item pic

 

Rubirosa

235 Mulberry Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding To Go$12.00
chocolate / caramel / whipped cream
More about Rubirosa
Osteria Cotta image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • MEATBALLS • CHICKEN WINGS

Osteria Cotta

513 Columbus Ave, new york

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bread Pudding$8.00
More about Osteria Cotta
Item pic

 

The Horny Ram

951 second avenue, new york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Peach Brioche Bread Pudding$10.00
Served with a warm berry sauce, a la mode
More about The Horny Ram
Bodrum image

 

Bodrum

584 AMSTERDAM AVE Bodrum, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Homemade Chocolate Pudding (GF)$7.50
Served with shaved coconut.
More about Bodrum
02 - HITW Murray Hill image

 

HITW Murray Hill

445 East 35th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
sticky date pudding$10.00
sticky date pudding, whiskey butterscotch, ice cream
More about HITW Murray Hill
Classic Banana Pudding Medium to go image

 

Magnolia Bakery

401 Bleecker St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Banana Pudding Medium to go$6.95
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 12 ounces.
Classic Banana Pudding Small to go$4.95
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 4 ounces.
More about Magnolia Bakery
Main pic

 

Peppercorn Station 青花椒

66 w 39th st, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
八宝饭 Treasure Rice Pudding$8.00
More about Peppercorn Station 青花椒
Hey Yuet image

 

Hey Yuet

251 West 26th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Coconut Pudding 兔子椰汁糕$3.00
More about Hey Yuet
Item pic

 

Pastrami Queen - W 72nd

138 West 72nd Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Noodle Pudding$8.50
More about Pastrami Queen - W 72nd
Jacob's Pickles image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacob's Pickles

509 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (19876 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Banana Pudding$10.00
Biscuit Bread Pudding$15.00
Biscuit Bread Pudding$15.00
More about Jacob's Pickles
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS

Le Botaniste

127 Grand St, New York

Avg 4.7 (783 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Red Fruit Chia Pudding$6.50
Coconut milk, chia seeds, agave. Served with a berry compote. Gluten free. Organic.
More about Le Botaniste
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Thai Diner

186 Mott Street, New York

Avg 4.3 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BANANA RUM PUDDING$9.00
Banana Pudding with Uncle Boons Rum topped with Whipped Cream, Caramelized Bananas & Thai Lotus Sesame Tuile. (Gluten Free)
More about Thai Diner
Item pic

 

Billy's Bakery

75 Franklin St, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Banana Pudding Cup
Delicious vanilla pudding layered between fresh bananas and vanilla wafers. Single-serving 8oz cup.
More about Billy's Bakery
Item pic

 

Billy's Bakery

410 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Banana Pudding Cup
Delicious vanilla pudding layered between fresh bananas and vanilla wafers. Single-serving 8oz cup.
More about Billy's Bakery
The Viand image

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
VIAND's RICE PUDDING$8.00
More about The Viand
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sesamo

764 10th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.1 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$12.00
More about Sesamo
Item pic

SOUPS

Le Botaniste

156 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (72 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Red Fruit Chia Pudding$6.50
Coconut milk, chia seeds, agave. Served with a berry compote. Gluten free. Organic.
More about Le Botaniste

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
