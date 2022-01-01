Pudding in New York
New York restaurants that serve pudding
Billy's Bakery
184 9th Ave, New York City
|Banana Pudding Cup
Delicious vanilla pudding layered between fresh bananas and vanilla wafers.
Single-serving 8oz cup.
Greek Xpress
264 West 40th Street, New York City
|Rice Pudding
|$6.00
made out of mastic, a spice found in only one island in Greece and known of its health benefits
Santa Fe
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Banana Pudding
|$11.00
our Santa Fe family recipe with Nilla wafers and whipped cream
Le Botaniste
833 Lexington Ave, New York
|Red Fruit Chia Pudding
|$6.50
Coconut milk, chia seeds, agave. Served with a berry compote. Gluten free. Organic.
Ruby's Cafe
198 East 11th Street, New York
|Sticky Date Pudding
|$9.50
Warm Sticky Date Pudding, Butterscotch Sauce, Vanilla Ice Cream.
Toast Bar & Restaurant
3157 Broadway, NY
|Bread Pudding
|$7.00
Warm Blueberry Caramel Bread Pudding with English sauce and whipped cream.
Magnolia Bakery
1000 3rd Ave, New York
|Classic Banana Pudding Medium to go
|$6.95
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 12 ounces.
THE WELL Kitchen and Table
2 East 15th Street, New York
|Chocolate Pudding
|$12.00
Veganhood
2100 Frederick Douglass Blvd, New York
|Golden Oreo Banana Pudding
|$6.00
So heavenly, so rich! Oh and 100% vegan! This golden Oreo banana pudding is whipped to perfection with homemade vanilla pudding and layered with golden Oreos and bananas. Served nice and cold we dare you to share!
Cafe China
59 W. 37th Street, New York
|Eight Jewel Rice Pudding 八寳飯
|$9.00
Dates, red bean, walnut, lotus seed, sticky rice GF
Rubirosa
235 Mulberry Street, New York
|Bread Pudding To Go
|$12.00
chocolate / caramel / whipped cream
Osteria Cotta
513 Columbus Ave, new york
|Bread Pudding
|$8.00
The Horny Ram
951 second avenue, new york
|Peach Brioche Bread Pudding
|$10.00
Served with a warm berry sauce, a la mode
Bodrum
584 AMSTERDAM AVE Bodrum, NEW YORK
|Homemade Chocolate Pudding (GF)
|$7.50
Served with shaved coconut.
HITW Murray Hill
445 East 35th Street, Manhattan
|sticky date pudding
|$10.00
sticky date pudding, whiskey butterscotch, ice cream
Peppercorn Station 青花椒
66 w 39th st, New York
|八宝饭 Treasure Rice Pudding
|$8.00
Pastrami Queen - W 72nd
138 West 72nd Street, New York City
|Noodle Pudding
|$8.50
Jacob's Pickles
509 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Banana Pudding
|$10.00
|Biscuit Bread Pudding
|$15.00
Thai Diner
186 Mott Street, New York
|BANANA RUM PUDDING
|$9.00
Banana Pudding with Uncle Boons Rum topped with Whipped Cream, Caramelized Bananas & Thai Lotus Sesame Tuile. (Gluten Free)
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|VIAND's RICE PUDDING
|$8.00
Sesamo
764 10th Avenue, New York
|Bread Pudding
|$12.00
