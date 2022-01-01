Rice soup in New York
New York restaurants that serve rice soup
More about Greek Xpress
Greek Xpress
264 West 40th Street, New York City
|Chicken Lemon Rice Soup
|$6.50
homemade classic Greek "Avgolemono" Soup
More about Mala Project
Mala Project
41 West 46th Street, New York
|Rice Noodle Soup with Beef Tendon
|$15.00
Savory Rice Noodle Soup, With Braised Beef Tendon and Pickled Vegetables, Chili Oil on the Side. A Perfect Comfort Food
More about Cafe China
Cafe China
59 W. 37th Street, New York
|Rice Wine Soup with Rice Balls 酒酿圆子
|$8.00
Sticky rice, sesame, fermented rice, contains peanuts
More about Yummy Thai
NOODLES
Yummy Thai
4959 Broadway, New York
|RICE SOUP
Thai favorite healthy rice soup simmered with ginger, scallions and ground chicken.
More about Peppercorn Station 青花椒
Peppercorn Station 青花椒
66 w 39th st, New York
|醪糟汤圆 Rice Balls In Rice Wine Soup
|$9.00
More about Spice Thai
Spice Thai
1479 1st Avenue, New York
|Comfort Rice Soup
|$9.00
Chicken, pork or tofu with egg, scallion, sweet radish, ginger and garlic
