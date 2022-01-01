Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice soup in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve rice soup

Item pic

 

Greek Xpress

264 West 40th Street, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Lemon Rice Soup$6.50
homemade classic Greek "Avgolemono" Soup
More about Greek Xpress
Item pic

 

Mala Project

41 West 46th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rice Noodle Soup with Beef Tendon$15.00
Savory Rice Noodle Soup, With Braised Beef Tendon and Pickled Vegetables, Chili Oil on the Side. A Perfect Comfort Food
More about Mala Project
Item pic

 

Mala Project

122 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rice Noodle Soup with Beef Tendon$15.00
Savory Rice Noodle Soup, With Braised Beef Tendon and Pickled Vegetables, Chili Oil on the Side. A Perfect Comfort Food
More about Mala Project
Item pic

 

Cafe China

59 W. 37th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Wine Soup with Rice Balls 酒酿圆子$8.00
Sticky rice, sesame, fermented rice, contains peanuts
More about Cafe China
Item pic

NOODLES

Yummy Thai

4959 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.4 (908 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
RICE SOUP
Thai favorite healthy rice soup simmered with ginger, scallions and ground chicken.
More about Yummy Thai
Item pic

 

Peppercorn Station 青花椒

66 w 39th st, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
醪糟汤圆 Rice Balls In Rice Wine Soup$9.00
More about Peppercorn Station 青花椒
Item pic

 

Spice Thai

1479 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Comfort Rice Soup$9.00
Chicken, pork or tofu with egg, scallion, sweet radish, ginger and garlic
More about Spice Thai
Item pic

 

Spice Thai

435 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Comfort Rice Soup$9.00
Chicken, pork or tofu with egg, scallion, sweet radish, ginger and garlic
More about Spice Thai
Item pic

DIM SUM

Uluh

152A 2nd Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (1198 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sesame Rice Balls in Sweet Soup$8.00
Sweet, Vegetarian
Homemade Red Bean Soup w. Rice Balls$7.00
Sweet, Vegetarian
More about Uluh

