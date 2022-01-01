Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast, avocado, arugula, caramelized onions, and chipotle mayo, served on a brioche bun with your choice of French fries or dressed greens
More about Santa Fe
Orwashers UWS

440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pesto & Peppers Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.75
Sweet and smoky harissa aioli, arugula, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese and grilled chicken on our soft and chewy ciabatta squares.
More about Orwashers UWS
BK★JANI

601 Lexington Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about BK★JANI
KOSHER DELUXE

10 West 46TH ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH$18.25
More about KOSHER DELUXE
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Tina's Cuban Cuisine

23 W 56th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (1634 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled chicken Sandwich$11.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato & mayo
More about Tina's Cuban Cuisine
ING Cafe

1133 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich$7.95
avocado mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato, 12 grain roll
More about ING Cafe
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN

Tuttles

735 2nd, New York

Avg 3.9 (393 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.95
More about Tuttles
Pete’s Tavern

129 East 18th Street, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.00
More about Pete’s Tavern
Tina's Cuban Cuisine

940 3rd Avenue, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled chicken Sandwich$11.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato & mayo
More about Tina's Cuban Cuisine
Izzy's - 660 Amsterdam Ave

660 amsterdam, manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$20.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$20.00
Grilled Chicken breast, French baguette, lettuce Tomato, caramelized onion, Horseradish Mayo
More about Izzy's - 660 Amsterdam Ave
SALADS • CHICKEN

The Migrant Kitchen

1433 1st Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Herb-citrus marinated chicken, watercress, tomato, avocado, pickled cucumber + garlic whip
More about The Migrant Kitchen
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

Il Corallo Trattoria

176 Prince St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1286 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Breast of Chicken Sandwich$13.95
With sun-dried tomato, sweet red onion, mushrooms and zucchini
More about Il Corallo Trattoria
Tina's Cuban Cuisine

179 Madison Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled chicken Sandwich$11.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato & mayo
More about Tina's Cuban Cuisine
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Burger Co.

470 W 23rd StNew York, New York

Avg 4.2 (1766 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.95
Lettuce + tomato + thyme aioli
More about New York Burger Co.
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.30
Cooked a la Plancha, Mozzarella, Arugula, Roasted Peppers, Sundried Tomato Mayo
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.30
Cooked a la Plancha, Mozzarella, Arugula, Roasted Peppers, Sundried Tomato Mayo
More about Certe
The Migrant Kitchen

157 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Herb-citrus marinated chicken, watercress, avocado, pickled cucumber + garlic whip
More about The Migrant Kitchen
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

108 W40th St

108 West 40th Street, New York

Avg 4 (1714 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$20.00
More about 108 W40th St

