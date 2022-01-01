Grilled chicken sandwiches in New York
New York restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
Santa Fe
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast, avocado, arugula, caramelized onions, and chipotle mayo, served on a brioche bun with your choice of French fries or dressed greens
Orwashers UWS
440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Pesto & Peppers Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.75
Sweet and smoky harissa aioli, arugula, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese and grilled chicken on our soft and chewy ciabatta squares.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Tina's Cuban Cuisine
23 W 56th St, New York
|Grilled chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato & mayo
ING Cafe
1133 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, New York
|Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich
|$7.95
avocado mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato, 12 grain roll
Tina's Cuban Cuisine
940 3rd Avenue, Manhattan
|Grilled chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Izzy's - 660 Amsterdam Ave
660 amsterdam, manhattan
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$20.00
Grilled Chicken breast, French baguette, lettuce Tomato, caramelized onion, Horseradish Mayo
SALADS • CHICKEN
The Migrant Kitchen
1433 1st Ave, New York
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Herb-citrus marinated chicken, watercress, tomato, avocado, pickled cucumber + garlic whip
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD
Il Corallo Trattoria
176 Prince St, New York
|Grilled Breast of Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
With sun-dried tomato, sweet red onion, mushrooms and zucchini
Tina's Cuban Cuisine
179 Madison Ave, New York
|Grilled chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato & mayo
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New York Burger Co.
470 W 23rd StNew York, New York
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.95
Lettuce + tomato + thyme aioli
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Certe
20 West 55th Street, New York
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.30
Cooked a la Plancha, Mozzarella, Arugula, Roasted Peppers, Sundried Tomato Mayo
The Migrant Kitchen
157 Columbus Avenue, New York
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Herb-citrus marinated chicken, watercress, avocado, pickled cucumber + garlic whip