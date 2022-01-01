Papaya salad in New York
New York restaurants that serve papaya salad
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Pro Thai
1575 Lexington Ave, New York
|Papaya Salad
|$9.95
Som Tum. Thailand's signature zesty dish with striped green papayas, cherry tomatoes, string beans and crushed peanuts in spicy lime dressing. Spicy. (Salad not included rice)
Thai Hot Box
1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK
|PAPAYA SALAD
|$10.00
Julienned green papaya, tomato, peanut, chili, string beans, carrot & garlic with Thai style lime dressing.
Hanoi House
119 St. Marks Pl., New York
|Papaya & Pig Ear Salad
|$15.00
Green papaya, watercress, crispy pig ear, herbs, peanuts, sweet soy dressing
|Veg Papaya Salad
|$10.00
Green papaya, watercress, cucumber, herbs, peanuts, sweet soy dressing (Vegan)
NOODLES
Yummy Thai
4959 Broadway, New York
|PAPAYA SALAD
|$10.00
Shredded green papaya with chili, peanuts and a lime dressing.
FRENCH FRIES
Thai Diner
186 Mott Street, New York
|SOM TUM PAPAYA SALAD
|$14.00
Traditional Green Papaya Salad with Thai Bird Chiles, Long Beans, Tomato, Dried Shrimp & Peanuts.
Saiguette
935 Columbus Ave, New York
|Papaya Salad
Shredded green papaya, cherry tomato, basil, crushed peanut, spicy tamarind lime dressing and nuoc-cham sauce
|Papaya Salad
Shredded green papaya salad, cherry tomato, basil, crushed peanut and spicy tamarind lime dressing
Spice Thai
1479 1st Avenue, New York
|Green Papaya Salad
|$10.00
String beans, peanuts, cherry tomatoes, fresh chili in chili-lime dressing
Spice Thai
435 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Green Papaya Salad
|$10.00
String beans, peanuts, cherry tomatoes, fresh chili in lime dressing
Just Pho You
2656 Broadway, 2656 Broadway
|Chicken Papaya Salad
|$12.00
Chicken mix with papaya,green pepper ,red pepper cucumber , red carrot ,white carrots ,red-onion ,basil and jalapeño with peanut on top