Papaya salad in New York

New York restaurants that serve papaya salad

Pro Thai image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Pro Thai

1575 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (238 reviews)
Takeout
Papaya Salad$9.95
Som Tum. Thailand's signature zesty dish with striped green papayas, cherry tomatoes, string beans and crushed peanuts in spicy lime dressing. Spicy. (Salad not included rice)
More about Pro Thai
PAPAYA SALAD image

 

Thai Hot Box

1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
PAPAYA SALAD$10.00
Julienned green papaya, tomato, peanut, chili, string beans, carrot & garlic with Thai style lime dressing.
More about Thai Hot Box
Consumer pic

 

Hanoi House

119 St. Marks Pl., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Papaya & Pig Ear Salad$15.00
Green papaya, watercress, crispy pig ear, herbs, peanuts, sweet soy dressing
Veg Papaya Salad$10.00
Green papaya, watercress, cucumber, herbs, peanuts, sweet soy dressing (Vegan)
More about Hanoi House
Item pic

NOODLES

Yummy Thai

4959 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.4 (908 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PAPAYA SALAD$10.00
Shredded green papaya with chili, peanuts and a lime dressing.
More about Yummy Thai
SOM TUM PAPAYA SALAD image

FRENCH FRIES

Thai Diner

186 Mott Street, New York

Avg 4.3 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SOM TUM PAPAYA SALAD$14.00
Traditional Green Papaya Salad with Thai Bird Chiles, Long Beans, Tomato, Dried Shrimp & Peanuts.
More about Thai Diner
Saiguette image

 

Saiguette

935 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (534 reviews)
Takeout
Papaya Salad
Shredded green papaya, cherry tomato, basil, crushed peanut, spicy tamarind lime dressing and nuoc-cham sauce
Papaya Salad
Shredded green papaya salad, cherry tomato, basil, crushed peanut and spicy tamarind lime dressing
More about Saiguette
Item pic

 

Spice Thai

1479 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Papaya Salad$10.00
String beans, peanuts, cherry tomatoes, fresh chili in chili-lime dressing
More about Spice Thai
Item pic

 

Spice Thai

435 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Papaya Salad$10.00
String beans, peanuts, cherry tomatoes, fresh chili in lime dressing
More about Spice Thai
Restaurant banner

 

Just Pho You

2656 Broadway, 2656 Broadway

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Papaya Salad$12.00
Chicken mix with papaya,green pepper ,red pepper cucumber , red carrot ,white carrots ,red-onion ,basil and jalapeño with peanut on top
More about Just Pho You
Tam Sang image

NOODLES

Tam Sang

331 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (419 reviews)
Takeout
Papaya salad$10.00
More about Tam Sang

