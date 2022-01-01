Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve paninis

Max Caffe' image

 

Max Caffe'

1262 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Fig Panini$13.95
turkey, spinach and fig-goat cheese spread
Italiano Panini$14.95
prosciutto di Parma, salami, provolone cheese and arugula with a vinaigrette
Italian Tuna Panini$14.95
Italian tuna, capers, tomatoes, scallions and oregano
More about Max Caffe'
Zabar’s image

BAGELS

Zabar's

2245 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.2 (1570 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
#1 Prosciutto Panini$8.99
Fresh Prosciutto Mozzarella, Tomato, and Basil, on Ciabatta
#6 Ruben Panini$8.99
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing, on Ciabatta
#7 Grilled Vegetable Panini$8.99
Zucchini, Squash, Eggplant, Red Pepper, Red Onion, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Herb Mayo, on Fresh Ciabatta
More about Zabar's
Pete’s Tavern image

 

Pete’s Tavern

129 East 18th Street, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Panini$17.00
More about Pete’s Tavern
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand Diner & Bar

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GRILLED VEGETABLE PANINI$18.75
portabello, yellow squash, zucchini, eggplant, red peppers, goat cheese, focaccia, mixed greens instead of fries
PESTO CHICKEN PANINI$19.50
pesto grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, roasted eggplant, fresh mozzarella, focaccia. served with fries
GRILLED VEGGIE PANINI$19.00
portabello, yellow squash, zucchini, eggplant, red peppers, goat cheese, focaccia, mixed greens instead of fries
More about The Viand Diner & Bar
Item pic

 

Blue Kitchen Café

1 Police Plaza Path, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Dip Beef Panini$13.00
Slow Braised Beef, Rosemary Horseradish Aioli, Caramelized Onions and Beef Jus. Includes a side of Coleslaw and Pickle.
More about Blue Kitchen Café
Gracie Mews Diner image

 

Gracie Mews Diner - 1550 1st Avenue

1550 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Pesto Panini$16.80
Grilled chicken, pesto sauce, mozzarella, arugula, sun-dried tomatoes on ciabatta.
More about Gracie Mews Diner - 1550 1st Avenue
Item pic

 

Bagel Market - Grand Central

425 Lexington Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tuna Melt Panini$9.50
Solid white tuna with celery & mayo, cheddar cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes
More about Bagel Market - Grand Central
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe and Pizza by Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Parissienne Panini$6.75
Ham, Gruyere on a Croissant
Tuscan Panini$6.75
Eggs, Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Salami, Semolina Hero
Steak And Eggs Panini$9.75
Eggs, Sirloin, Aged Cheddar, Certe' Flatbread
More about Certe and Pizza by Certe

