Paninis in New York

Max Caffe'
1262 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Turkey Fig Panini
|$13.95
turkey, spinach and fig-goat cheese spread
|Italiano Panini
|$14.95
prosciutto di Parma, salami, provolone cheese and arugula with a vinaigrette
|Italian Tuna Panini
|$14.95
Italian tuna, capers, tomatoes, scallions and oregano
Zabar's
2245 Broadway, New York
|#1 Prosciutto Panini
|$8.99
Fresh Prosciutto Mozzarella, Tomato, and Basil, on Ciabatta
|#6 Ruben Panini
|$8.99
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing, on Ciabatta
|#7 Grilled Vegetable Panini
|$8.99
Zucchini, Squash, Eggplant, Red Pepper, Red Onion, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Herb Mayo, on Fresh Ciabatta
The Viand Diner & Bar
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|GRILLED VEGETABLE PANINI
|$18.75
portabello, yellow squash, zucchini, eggplant, red peppers, goat cheese, focaccia, mixed greens instead of fries
|PESTO CHICKEN PANINI
|$19.50
pesto grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, roasted eggplant, fresh mozzarella, focaccia. served with fries
|GRILLED VEGGIE PANINI
|$19.00
portabello, yellow squash, zucchini, eggplant, red peppers, goat cheese, focaccia, mixed greens instead of fries
Blue Kitchen Café
1 Police Plaza Path, New York
|French Dip Beef Panini
|$13.00
Slow Braised Beef, Rosemary Horseradish Aioli, Caramelized Onions and Beef Jus. Includes a side of Coleslaw and Pickle.
Gracie Mews Diner - 1550 1st Avenue
1550 1st Avenue, New York
|Chicken Pesto Panini
|$16.80
Grilled chicken, pesto sauce, mozzarella, arugula, sun-dried tomatoes on ciabatta.
Bagel Market - Grand Central
425 Lexington Ave, New York
|Tuna Melt Panini
|$9.50
Solid white tuna with celery & mayo, cheddar cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes
Certe and Pizza by Certe
20 West 55th Street, New York
|Parissienne Panini
|$6.75
Ham, Gruyere on a Croissant
|Tuscan Panini
|$6.75
Eggs, Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Salami, Semolina Hero
|Steak And Eggs Panini
|$9.75
Eggs, Sirloin, Aged Cheddar, Certe' Flatbread