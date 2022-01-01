Tagliatelle in New York
New York restaurants that serve tagliatelle
Casa D'Angelo - 146 Mulberry Street
146 Mulberry Street, New York
|Tagliatelle bolognesse
|$24.00
PASTRY • ICE CREAM
Sant Ambroeus - Madison Avenue
1000 Madison Ave, NEW YORK
|Tagliatelle alla Bolognese
|$36.00
traditional veal ragù, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
Parma Nuova
1404 3rd Ave, New York
|TAGLIATELLE BOLOGNESE
|$27.50
FETTUCCINE WITH VEAL & BEEF MEAT SAUCE. PLEASE SELECT FUSILLI OPTION, FETTUCCINE NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Certe and Pizza by Certe
20 West 55th Street, New York
|THE Tagliatelle
|$15.50
Spinach, Sweet Brick Roasted Peppers, Crumbled Spicy Chicken Sausage, Pesto Tomato Crema
