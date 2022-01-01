Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tagliatelle in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve tagliatelle

Casa D'Angelo - 146 Mulberry Street

146 Mulberry Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tagliatelle bolognesse$24.00
More about Casa D'Angelo - 146 Mulberry Street
PASTRY • ICE CREAM

Sant Ambroeus - Madison Avenue

1000 Madison Ave, NEW YORK

Avg 4.4 (1179 reviews)
Takeout
Tagliatelle alla Bolognese$36.00
traditional veal ragù, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
More about Sant Ambroeus - Madison Avenue
Parma Nuova

1404 3rd Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
TAGLIATELLE BOLOGNESE$27.50
FETTUCCINE WITH VEAL & BEEF MEAT SAUCE. PLEASE SELECT FUSILLI OPTION, FETTUCCINE NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY
More about Parma Nuova
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe and Pizza by Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
THE Tagliatelle$15.50
Spinach, Sweet Brick Roasted Peppers, Crumbled Spicy Chicken Sausage, Pesto Tomato Crema
THE Tagliatelle$15.50
Spinach, Sweet Brick Roasted Peppers, Crumbled Spicy Chicken Sausage, Pesto Tomato Crema
More about Certe and Pizza by Certe

