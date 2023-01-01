Wedge salad in New York
New York restaurants that serve wedge salad
More about Quality Eats Upper East Side
Quality Eats Upper East Side
1496 2nd Avenue, New York
|Wedge Salad
|$17.00
Blue Cheese, Candied Bacon, Habanero Ranch
More about Golden Diner
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Golden Diner
123 Madison St, New York
|Chili Crisp Wedge Salad
|$17.00
chili crisp a la Fat Choy, iceberg lettuce, vegan ranch, blue "cheese", mushroom "bacon"
|Chili Crisp Wedge Salad
|$17.00
chili crisp a la Fat Choy, iceberg lettuce, vegan ranch, blue "cheese", mushroom "bacon"
More about The Viand Diner & Bar
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand Diner & Bar
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|WEDGE SALAD
|$18.00
Iceberg lettuce, fire roasted tomatoes, pecanwood smoked bacon, crispy shallots, blue cheese dressing.
|WEDGE SALAD
|$17.50
Iceberg lettuce, fire roasted tomatoes, smoked pecanwood bacon, crispy shallots, blue cheese dressing.
More about Artia Senior Living - Hudson Yards
Artia Senior Living - Hudson Yards
451 10th Ave, New York
|Shrimp Roll and Wedge Salad
|$19.00
More about Empire Diner - West Chelsea
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Empire Diner - West Chelsea
210 10th Ave, NEW YORK
|Wedge Salad
|$16.00
tomato, bacon, avocado, pickled onions, blue cheese, croutons
More about Gracie Mews Diner - 1550 1st Avenue
Gracie Mews Diner - 1550 1st Avenue
1550 1st Avenue, New York
|Wedge salad
|$16.85
Iceberg lettuce, bacon, crumble bleu cheese, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing
More about Kings of Kobe - Midtown West
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kings of Kobe - Midtown West
650 West 42nd St, New York
|The Wedge Salad
|$16.95
Iceberg lettuce, blue cheese crumble, pickled onions, tomato-jalapeno salsa, blue cheese sauce, applewood smoked bacon bits