Wedge salad in New York

33d1c76c-943e-467b-a259-fe96f38dba10 image

 

Quality Eats Upper East Side

1496 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wedge Salad$17.00
Blue Cheese, Candied Bacon, Habanero Ranch
More about Quality Eats Upper East Side
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Golden Diner

123 Madison St, New York

Avg 4.8 (2262 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Crisp Wedge Salad$17.00
chili crisp a la Fat Choy, iceberg lettuce, vegan ranch, blue "cheese", mushroom "bacon"
More about Golden Diner
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand Diner & Bar

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
WEDGE SALAD$18.00
Iceberg lettuce, fire roasted tomatoes, pecanwood smoked bacon, crispy shallots, blue cheese dressing.
More about The Viand Diner & Bar
Main pic

 

Artia Senior Living - Hudson Yards

451 10th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Roll and Wedge Salad$19.00
More about Artia Senior Living - Hudson Yards
Wedge Salad image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Diner - West Chelsea

210 10th Ave, NEW YORK

Avg 4.7 (423 reviews)
Takeout
Wedge Salad$16.00
tomato, bacon, avocado, pickled onions, blue cheese, croutons
More about Empire Diner - West Chelsea
Item pic

 

Gracie Mews Diner - 1550 1st Avenue

1550 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wedge salad$16.85
Iceberg lettuce, bacon, crumble bleu cheese, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing
More about Gracie Mews Diner - 1550 1st Avenue
Item pic

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kings of Kobe - Midtown West

650 West 42nd St, New York

Avg 4.6 (1322 reviews)
Takeout
The Wedge Salad$16.95
Iceberg lettuce, blue cheese crumble, pickled onions, tomato-jalapeno salsa, blue cheese sauce, applewood smoked bacon bits
More about Kings of Kobe - Midtown West
Item pic

 

Au Cheval NYC

33 Cortlandt Alley, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Wedge Salad$18.95
Chopped Iceberg Lettuce, Egg, Bacon, Gorgonzola, Ranch Dressing
More about Au Cheval NYC

