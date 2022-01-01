Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Key lime pies in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve key lime pies

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hill and Bay

581 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 3.8 (874 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$11.00
Graham cracker crust, whipped cream.
More about Hill and Bay
Bobo's Crab Shack image

 

Bobo's Crab Shack

130 Dyckman St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$5.00
More about Bobo's Crab Shack
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

700 W. 125th Street at 12th, New York

Avg 4.5 (1210 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$7.00
Fresh squeezed lime custard and graham cracker crust.
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Item pic

 

RedFarm

529 Hudson St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Key Lime Pie Slice$14.00
More about RedFarm
Consumer pic

 

Community Food and Juice

50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$10.00
More about Community Food and Juice
90ccf7af-cf13-41ed-a104-81dcea4a8d31 image

PIES

Little Pie Company

424 W 43rd St, New York

Avg 4.4 (1914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Florida Key Lime Pie
Our Key Lime Pie, made with fresh key lime from a 75-year-old recipe, unlocks a sunburst of flavors. It’s sweet and tart, smooth and creamy. Serve chilled with fresh whipped cream.
Gluten Free Key Lime pie
Our Gluten-Free Key Lime Pie is made with Florida Key lime juice and a homemade Gluten free graham cracker crust that's sweetened with a hint of honey. Each pie is sprinkled with fresh lime zest for a tropical burst of flavors you won’t be able to resist.
***Please note that our gluten-free pies are made fresh to order in limited quantities and must be ordered ahead of time online.***
More about Little Pie Company
Pete’s Tavern image

 

Pete’s Tavern

129 East 18th Street, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Key Lime Pie$10.00
More about Pete’s Tavern
The Honey Well image

 

The Honey Well

3604 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.6 (349 reviews)
Takeout
Steve's Key Lime Pie$8.00
Straight Outta Red Hook, Best Key Lime Pie In Country, Served With Whip and Lime Zest .
More about The Honey Well
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Lexington Pizza Parlour

1590 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
KEY LIME PIE$8.00
We took Key West and squeezed it into a jar for you, add a dash of whipped cream if you wish but don't forget to thank Aunt Sally.
All natural, nut free, small batch, no preservatives, handcrafted and made with fresh fruits.
More about Lexington Pizza Parlour
Item pic

 

RedFarm

2170 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Key Lime Pie Slice$14.00
More about RedFarm
Maison Pickle image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Maison Pickle

2315 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.1 (2837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Key Lime Pie$11.00
More about Maison Pickle
Empire Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Diner

210 10th Ave, NEW YORK

Avg 4.7 (423 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$13.00
Key Lime Pie$13.00
More about Empire Diner
Item pic

PIES

Petee's Pie Company

61 Delancey Street, New York

Avg 4.7 (3097 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Key Lime Whole Pie$40.00
We squeeze fresh limes to make a creamy tart filling. It's baked into a coconut crust and it's a tropical vacation in a pie shell!
More about Petee's Pie Company

