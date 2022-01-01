Key lime pies in New York
New York restaurants that serve key lime pies
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hill and Bay
581 2nd Ave, New York
|Key Lime Pie
|$11.00
Graham cracker crust, whipped cream.
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
700 W. 125th Street at 12th, New York
|Key Lime Pie
|$7.00
Fresh squeezed lime custard and graham cracker crust.
Community Food and Juice
50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan
|Key Lime Pie
|$10.00
PIES
Little Pie Company
424 W 43rd St, New York
|Florida Key Lime Pie
Our Key Lime Pie, made with fresh key lime from a 75-year-old recipe, unlocks a sunburst of flavors. It’s sweet and tart, smooth and creamy. Serve chilled with fresh whipped cream.
|Gluten Free Key Lime pie
Our Gluten-Free Key Lime Pie is made with Florida Key lime juice and a homemade Gluten free graham cracker crust that's sweetened with a hint of honey. Each pie is sprinkled with fresh lime zest for a tropical burst of flavors you won’t be able to resist.
***Please note that our gluten-free pies are made fresh to order in limited quantities and must be ordered ahead of time online.***
The Honey Well
3604 Broadway, New York
|Steve's Key Lime Pie
|$8.00
Straight Outta Red Hook, Best Key Lime Pie In Country, Served With Whip and Lime Zest .
PIZZA • PASTA
Lexington Pizza Parlour
1590 Lexington Ave, New York
|KEY LIME PIE
|$8.00
We took Key West and squeezed it into a jar for you, add a dash of whipped cream if you wish but don't forget to thank Aunt Sally.
All natural, nut free, small batch, no preservatives, handcrafted and made with fresh fruits.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Maison Pickle
2315 Broadway, New York
|Key Lime Pie
|$11.00
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Empire Diner
210 10th Ave, NEW YORK
|Key Lime Pie
|$13.00
