Roti in New York

New York restaurants that serve roti

Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine image

 

Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine

371 west 46st, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Chicken Roti$14.95
More about Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine
Item pic

 

Malii Thai (East Harlem)

2028 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1473 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
A-4 Roti Massamun$8.95
Slow cooked beef massamun curry served with toasted flat bread. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Roti (2pcs)$4.00
More about Malii Thai (East Harlem)
Item pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Pro Thai

1575 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (238 reviews)
Takeout
Roti$2.50
More about Pro Thai
Freda's Cuisine image

 

Freda's Cuisine

993 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.1 (1258 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Roti$12.50
More about Freda's Cuisine
Item pic

 

Malii Gramercy

391 2nd ave, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roti (2pcs)$4.00
A-4 Roti Massamun$9.95
Slow cooked beef massamun curry served with toasted flat bread. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Gramercy
ROTI image

FRENCH FRIES

Thai Diner

186 Mott Street, New York

Avg 4.3 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
ROTI$3.00
VEGAN TURMERIC ROTI$4.00
ROTI KABOCHA (Vegan)$12.00
Flakey Turmeric Vegan Roti with Kabocha Pumpkin Red Curry for Dipping. Comes with Two Roti.
More about Thai Diner
Mama's Cupboard image

 

Mama's Cupboard

235 E 53rd St Lower Level, New York

Avg 4.6 (86 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sugary Roti$7.00
Crispy and fluffy roti topped with condensed milk and sugar
More about Mama's Cupboard
Item pic

 

Spice Thai

1479 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roti & Massaman Sauce$8.00
Soft, round flatbread, fried onion
More about Spice Thai
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Sabai Thai

432 Park Ave S, New York

Avg 4.6 (1440 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Duck Roti$17.00
braised duck, pickled daikon & ginger, carrots, cucumber, roti (vegetarian option available)
Extra Roti$6.00
More about Sabai Thai
Item pic

 

Spice Thai

435 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roti Side Order$4.00
Roti & Massaman$8.00
Soft, round flatbread, fried onion
More about Spice Thai
Item pic

 

LumLum

404 West 49th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Roti$5.00
More about LumLum

