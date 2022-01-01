Roti in New York
New York restaurants that serve roti
Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine
371 west 46st, New York
|Curry Chicken Roti
|$14.95
Malii Thai (East Harlem)
2028 2nd Ave, New York
|A-4 Roti Massamun
|$8.95
Slow cooked beef massamun curry served with toasted flat bread. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
|Roti (2pcs)
|$4.00
Malii Gramercy
391 2nd ave, NY
|Roti (2pcs)
|$4.00
|A-4 Roti Massamun
|$9.95
Slow cooked beef massamun curry served with toasted flat bread. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
FRENCH FRIES
Thai Diner
186 Mott Street, New York
|ROTI
|$3.00
|VEGAN TURMERIC ROTI
|$4.00
|ROTI KABOCHA (Vegan)
|$12.00
Flakey Turmeric Vegan Roti with Kabocha Pumpkin Red Curry for Dipping. Comes with Two Roti.
Mama's Cupboard
235 E 53rd St Lower Level, New York
|Sugary Roti
|$7.00
Crispy and fluffy roti topped with condensed milk and sugar
Spice Thai
1479 1st Avenue, New York
|Roti & Massaman Sauce
|$8.00
Soft, round flatbread, fried onion
SEAFOOD
Sabai Thai
432 Park Ave S, New York
|Duck Roti
|$17.00
braised duck, pickled daikon & ginger, carrots, cucumber, roti (vegetarian option available)
|Extra Roti
|$6.00
Spice Thai
435 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Roti Side Order
|$4.00
|Roti & Massaman
|$8.00
Soft, round flatbread, fried onion