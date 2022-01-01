Bruschetta in New York
New York restaurants that serve bruschetta
Max Caffe'
1262 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Bruschetta
|$7.95
chopped tomatoes, basil, garlic & olive oil
Numero 28 - West Village
28 Carmine Street Numero 28, New York
|Bruschetta Originale
|$9.00
Tomatoes, garlic, basil, & olive oil.
|Bruschetta Al Carciofi
|$12.00
Speck, artichoke, and artichoke cream.
Norma Gastronomia Siciliana
801 9th Avenue, New York
|Bruschetta classica
|$10.00
Roasted bread, garlic, extra v. olive oil, tomato, basil
The Leopard at Des Artistes
1 West 67th Street, New York
|SUMMER BRUSCHETTA
|$23.00
Arthur & Sons NYC Italian - 38 8th avenue
38 8th avenue, New york
|Heirloom Tomato Bruschetta
|$17.95
|Chicken Bruschetta
|$34.95
Il Brigante - New York
214 Front Street, New York,
|Bruschetta
|$14.00
Classic Italian tomato bruschetta.
Numero 28 - East Village - 176 2nd Avenue Numero 28
176 2nd Avenue Numero 28, New York
|Bruschetta Classica 3pcs
|$10.00
LEYLA TURKISH & MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT
108 west 74th street, New York
|Fava Bean Bruschetta
|$12.00
Fava bean spread, arugula, pickled carrots, and dill over sourdough bread.
Max SoHa
1274 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Bruschetta Al Pomodoro
|$7.95
w/ chopped tomatoes, basil, garlic & olive oil on Tuscan bread
Felice - Columbus
240 COLUMBUS AVENUE, NEW YORK
|Bruschetta
|$14.00
garlic, sea salt, crushed tomato, homemade toasted bread, Felice extra virgin olive oil
Lexington Pizza Parlour
1590 Lexington Ave, New York
|Ricotta & Prosciutto Bruschetta
|$13.00
Whipped ricotta with clover honey, chives, hazelnuts & truffle essence.
Bono Tratoria
3658 Broadway, New York
|Bruschetta
|$10.00
chopped tomatoes, garlic, basil & mozzarella
Numero 28 - UES - Numero 28 UES
1431 1st Avenue Numero 28, New York
|Bruschetta Classica
|$12.00
Tomato, basil, and EVOO.
|Bruschetta al Funghi
|$14.00
Mushroom and truffle cream.
|Bruschetta Carciofi
|$14.00
Rucola, artichoke, and pesto.
Felice - Chambers
15 West 56th Street, New York
|Bruschetta
|$14.00
garlic, sea salt, crushed tomato, homemade toasted bread, Felice extra virgin olive oil
Felice - Felice 83
1593 1st Avenue, New York
|Bruschetta
|$14.00
garlic, sea salt, crushed tomato, homemade toasted bread, Felice extra virgin olive oil