Custard in New York
New York restaurants that serve custard
Hey Yuet
251 West 26th Street, Manhattan
|custard seasame ball 流心煎堆仔
|$5.75
|Egg Custard (3) 蛋挞
|$5.75
|peach gum custard 桃膠蛋撻
|$9.75
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Veselka
144 2ND AVE, New York
|Chocolate Custard
|$7.00
PIES
Petee's Pie Company
61 Delancey Street, New York
|Coconut Custard Whole Pie
|$35.00
Nothing hits the spot like this old-fashioned, comforting custard pie. An NYC classic.
|Coconut Custard Slice
|$6.50
Nothing hits the spot like this old-fashioned, comforting custard pie. An NYC classic.