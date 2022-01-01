Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Custard in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve custard

Item pic

 

KOHOKU-KU RAMEN

709 9th Ave, New york

No reviews yet
Takeout
VANILLA CUSTARD$8.00
More about KOHOKU-KU RAMEN
Item pic

 

Hey Yuet

251 West 26th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
custard seasame ball 流心煎堆仔$5.75
Egg Custard (3) 蛋挞$5.75
peach gum custard 桃膠蛋撻$9.75
More about Hey Yuet
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Veselka

144 2ND AVE, New York

Avg 4.3 (7527 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Custard$7.00
More about Veselka
Item pic

PIES

Petee's Pie Company

61 Delancey Street, New York

Avg 4.7 (3097 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coconut Custard Whole Pie$35.00
Nothing hits the spot like this old-fashioned, comforting custard pie. An NYC classic.
Coconut Custard Slice$6.50
Nothing hits the spot like this old-fashioned, comforting custard pie. An NYC classic.
More about Petee's Pie Company

