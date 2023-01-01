Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

700 W. 125th Street at 12th, New York

Avg 4.5 (1210 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
1/3 lb. hand-pulled pork shoulder, original sauce, pickles, grilled potato roll. Comes with 1 Side. Remove Roll for GF.
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bierhaus NYC

712 Third Avenue, New York

Avg 4.3 (873 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork Sandwich$16.00
Pulled pork on a pretzel bun with coleslaw and pickles. Served with fries.
More about Bierhaus NYC
Item pic

 

Spice Thai - Upper East

1479 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Pulled Pork Sandwich$17.00
An American favorite dressed in Thai!
Slowly roasted for 8 hours, this tender and juicy pulled pork sandwich seasoned with Thai herbs and spices will melt in your mouth! Chili mayo is spread onto a buttered brioche and the succulent pork is topped with a mango slaw.
Served with fries and pickles
More about Spice Thai - Upper East
Main pic

 

Artia Senior Living - Hudson Yards

451 10th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich served with Apple and Fennel Slaw and Fruit Salad$20.00
More about Artia Senior Living - Hudson Yards
Item pic

 

Spice Thai - UWS

435 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Pulled Pork Sandwich$17.00
An American favorite dressed in Thai!
Slowly roasted for 8 hours, this tender and juicy pulled pork sandwich seasoned with Thai herbs and spices will melt in your mouth! Chili mayo is spread onto a buttered brioche and the succulent pork is topped with a mango slaw. Served with fries and pickles
More about Spice Thai - UWS
Item pic

 

Mason Jar NYC

43 E 30th St, New York, NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PULLED PORK SANDWICH$21.00
House-rubbed, smoked slow ‘n low
More about Mason Jar NYC

