Pulled pork sandwiches in New York
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
700 W. 125th Street at 12th, New York
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
1/3 lb. hand-pulled pork shoulder, original sauce, pickles, grilled potato roll. Comes with 1 Side. Remove Roll for GF.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bierhaus NYC
712 Third Avenue, New York
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$16.00
Pulled pork on a pretzel bun with coleslaw and pickles. Served with fries.
Spice Thai - Upper East
1479 1st Avenue, New York
|Thai Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$17.00
An American favorite dressed in Thai!
Slowly roasted for 8 hours, this tender and juicy pulled pork sandwich seasoned with Thai herbs and spices will melt in your mouth! Chili mayo is spread onto a buttered brioche and the succulent pork is topped with a mango slaw.
Served with fries and pickles
Artia Senior Living - Hudson Yards
451 10th Ave, New York
|BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich served with Apple and Fennel Slaw and Fruit Salad
|$20.00
Spice Thai - UWS
435 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Thai Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$17.00
An American favorite dressed in Thai!
Slowly roasted for 8 hours, this tender and juicy pulled pork sandwich seasoned with Thai herbs and spices will melt in your mouth! Chili mayo is spread onto a buttered brioche and the succulent pork is topped with a mango slaw. Served with fries and pickles