Chocolate cake in New York
New York restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Billy's Bakery
184 9th Ave, New York City
|German Chocolate Cake Slice
Slice of our classic chocolate cake with coconut pecan topping. Rich and indulgent; enjoy with a glass of milk.
|8" Chocolate Cake w/Choco Buttercream
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with chocolate buttercream icing.
Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
|8" Chocolate Cake w/Van Buttercream
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with vanilla buttercream icing. Frosting colors vary in pastel shades.
Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
Santa Fe
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Chocolate Cake
|$11.00
chocolate mousse on a chocolate cake crust with whipped cream, dusted with coffee and cinnamon
Numero 28 - West Village
28 Carmine Street Numero 28, New York
|Chocolate Cake
|$12.00
Ruby's Cafe
198 East 11th Street, New York
|Chocolate Cake
|$9.50
Flourless Chocolate Cake (Gluten Free), Vanilla Ice Cream.
Friedman's
450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$9.00
Chocolate , Almonds , Vanilla Ice Cream
Sant Ambroeus
259 W 4th Street, NEW YORK
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$14.00
flourless cake with 67% dark chocolate
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ruby's Cafe
219c Mulberry Street, New York
|Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
Flourless Chocolate Cake (Gluten Free), Vanilla Ice Cream.
PIES
Little Pie Company
424 W 43rd St, New York
|Old Fashioned Chocolate Cake
We wanted to meet three important goals with our chocolate cake: It should be very moist. It should have a rich chocolate taste and it should be luxurious. These are the qualities we trust you will find and enjoy in our Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake.
HAMBURGERS
Thyme & Tonic
474 Columbus Ave, New York
|Zucchini Chocolate Cake
|$12.00
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Barking Dog
1678 3 ave, New York
|CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE CAKE
|$8.00
Friedmans West
35 west end Ave, new york city
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$10.00
passionfruit glaze, vanilla ice cream
Tacuba Cantina Mexicana
802 9th Avenue, New York
|Chocolate Crunch Cake
|$10.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • MEATBALLS • CHICKEN WINGS
Osteria Cotta
513 Columbus Ave, new york
|Dark Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
Numero 28 - East Village
176 2nd Avenue Numero 28, New York
|Chocolate Lava cake with strawberry
|$9.00
Pete’s Tavern
129 East 18th Street, NEW YORK
|Flourless Chocolate Lava Cake
|$11.00
Billy's Bakery
75 Franklin St, New York City
|8" Chocolate Cake w/Van BC
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with vanilla buttercream icing. Frosting colors vary in pastel shades.
Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
|Chocolate Cake Slice
Individual slice of our Chocolate Cake. May be frosted in either Vanilla or Chocolate Buttercream.
|8" Chocolate Cake w/Choco BC
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with chocolate buttercream icing.
Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
Billy's Bakery
410 Columbus Avenue, New York
|8" Chocolate Cake w/Choco BC
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with chocolate buttercream icing.
Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
|8" Chocolate Cake w/Van BC
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with vanilla buttercream icing. Frosting colors vary in pastel shades.
Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE
|$9.00
|CHOCOLATE CHIP CAKE
|$9.00
|CHOCOLATE 7 LAYER CAKE
|$9.00
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill
797 3rd Ave, New York
|Chocolate Ganache Cake
|$15.00
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ruby's Cafe
442 3rd Ave, New York
|Chocolate Cake
|$9.50
Flourless (Gluten Free) Chocolate Cake, Vanilla Ice Cream.
L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon New York
85 Tenth Avenue, New York
|CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$9.00
Joel Robuchon famous 3 layers decadent Chocolate Cake
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON
Russ & Daughters Cafe
127 Orchard St, New York
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$18.00
We only use the finest ingredients for this decadent Passover dessert: 68% dark chocolate, patisserie-grade cocoa powder, real butter, and a hint of coffee for depth. A thin slice of this fudgy confection is all you need, and the gold tin requires no additional presentation. Ideal for 6-8 servings.
Spice Thai
435 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Death by Chocolate Cake
|$9.50
Sinfully decadent seven layer chocolate cake lavished with rich
chocolate butter cream
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Maison Pickle
2315 Broadway, New York
|24 Layer Chocolate Cake
|$15.00
Maison Pickle's Signature Scratch-Baked 24 Layer Cake
|24 Layer Chocolate Cake
|$15.00
- 2