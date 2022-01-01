Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

 

Billy's Bakery

184 9th Ave, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
German Chocolate Cake Slice
Slice of our classic chocolate cake with coconut pecan topping. Rich and indulgent; enjoy with a glass of milk.
8" Chocolate Cake w/Choco Buttercream
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with chocolate buttercream icing.
Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
8" Chocolate Cake w/Van Buttercream
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with vanilla buttercream icing. Frosting colors vary in pastel shades.
Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
More about Billy's Bakery
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$11.00
chocolate mousse on a chocolate cake crust with whipped cream, dusted with coffee and cinnamon
More about Santa Fe
Numero 28 - West Village image

 

Numero 28 - West Village

28 Carmine Street Numero 28, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Cake$12.00
More about Numero 28 - West Village
Item pic

 

Ruby's Cafe

198 East 11th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$9.50
Flourless Chocolate Cake (Gluten Free), Vanilla Ice Cream.
More about Ruby's Cafe
Item pic

 

Friedman's

450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Lava Cake$9.00
Chocolate , Almonds , Vanilla Ice Cream
More about Friedman's
Item pic

 

Sant Ambroeus

259 W 4th Street, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Cake$14.00
flourless cake with 67% dark chocolate
More about Sant Ambroeus
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ruby's Cafe

219c Mulberry Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (9792 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$9.00
Flourless Chocolate Cake (Gluten Free), Vanilla Ice Cream.
More about Ruby's Cafe
Pil Pil image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Pil Pil

E 78th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (1339 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Hazelnut Cake$12.25
More about Pil Pil
Item pic

PIES

Little Pie Company

424 W 43rd St, New York

Avg 4.4 (1914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Old Fashioned Chocolate Cake
We wanted to meet three important goals with our chocolate cake: It should be very moist. It should have a rich chocolate taste and it should be luxurious. These are the qualities we trust you will find and enjoy in our Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake.
More about Little Pie Company
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Thyme & Tonic

474 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Zucchini Chocolate Cake$12.00
More about Thyme & Tonic
Barking Dog image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Barking Dog

1678 3 ave, New York

Avg 3.4 (2636 reviews)
CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE CAKE$8.00
More about Barking Dog
Sushi Nonaka image

SUSHI

Sushi Nonaka

410 Amsterdam Ave, New york

Avg 4.9 (793 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake$12.00
More about Sushi Nonaka
Friedmans West image

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Lava Cake$10.00
passionfruit glaze, vanilla ice cream
More about Friedmans West
Item pic

 

Tacuba Cantina Mexicana

802 9th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Crunch Cake$10.00
More about Tacuba Cantina Mexicana
Osteria Cotta image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • MEATBALLS • CHICKEN WINGS

Osteria Cotta

513 Columbus Ave, new york

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dark Chocolate Cake$8.00
More about Osteria Cotta
Numero 28 - East Village image

 

Numero 28 - East Village

176 2nd Avenue Numero 28, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Lava cake with strawberry$9.00
More about Numero 28 - East Village
Pete’s Tavern image

 

Pete’s Tavern

129 East 18th Street, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flourless Chocolate Lava Cake$11.00
More about Pete’s Tavern
Item pic

 

Billy's Bakery

75 Franklin St, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
8" Chocolate Cake w/Van BC
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with vanilla buttercream icing. Frosting colors vary in pastel shades.
Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
Chocolate Cake Slice
Individual slice of our Chocolate Cake. May be frosted in either Vanilla or Chocolate Buttercream.
8" Chocolate Cake w/Choco BC
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with chocolate buttercream icing.
Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
More about Billy's Bakery
Item pic

 

Billy's Bakery

410 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
8" Chocolate Cake w/Choco BC
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with chocolate buttercream icing.
Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
8" Chocolate Cake w/Van BC
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with vanilla buttercream icing. Frosting colors vary in pastel shades.
Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
More about Billy's Bakery
The Viand image

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE$9.00
CHOCOLATE CHIP CAKE$9.00
CHOCOLATE 7 LAYER CAKE$9.00
More about The Viand
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill

797 3rd Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (11550 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Ganache Cake$15.00
More about Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill
Bin 71 image

 

Bin 71

237 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (170 reviews)
Takeout
Flourless chocolate cake$14.00
More about Bin 71
Item pic

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ruby's Cafe

442 3rd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (6106 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$9.50
Flourless (Gluten Free) Chocolate Cake, Vanilla Ice Cream.
More about Ruby's Cafe
Friedman's image

 

Friedman's

130 West 72nd, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Flourless Chocolate Cake$24.75
More about Friedman's
L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon New York image

 

L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon New York

85 Tenth Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHOCOLATE CAKE$9.00
Joel Robuchon famous 3 layers decadent Chocolate Cake
More about L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon New York
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON

Russ & Daughters Cafe

127 Orchard St, New York

Avg 4.6 (3552 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Flourless Chocolate Cake$18.00
We only use the finest ingredients for this decadent Passover dessert: 68% dark chocolate, patisserie-grade cocoa powder, real butter, and a hint of coffee for depth. A thin slice of this fudgy confection is all you need, and the gold tin requires no additional presentation. Ideal for 6-8 servings.
More about Russ & Daughters Cafe
Item pic

 

Spice Thai

435 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Death by Chocolate Cake$9.50
Sinfully decadent seven layer chocolate cake lavished with rich
chocolate butter cream
More about Spice Thai
Item pic

 

RedFarm

2170 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Cake Slice$14.00
More about RedFarm
Maison Pickle image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Maison Pickle

2315 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.1 (2837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
24 Layer Chocolate Cake$15.00
Maison Pickle's Signature Scratch-Baked 24 Layer Cake
24 Layer Chocolate Cake$15.00
More about Maison Pickle
Il Corallo Trattoria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

Il Corallo Trattoria

176 Prince St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1286 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake$10.00
Layers of dark chocolate cake and chocolate mousse with chocolate ganache icing
More about Il Corallo Trattoria

