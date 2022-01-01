Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumpling soup in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve dumpling soup

D6 Soup Dumplings (4) Chicken image

 

Yaso - Mercer St

289 Mercer St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
D6 Soup Dumplings (4) Chicken$4.99
4 steamed chicken soup dumplings
D4 Soup Dumplings (4) Original Pork$4.99
4 steamed spicy pork soup dumplings
D5 Soup Dumplings (4) Spicy Pork$4.99
4 steamed spicy pork soup dumplings
More about Yaso - Mercer St
Item pic

 

RedFarm

529 Hudson St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Black Truffle Chicken Soup Dumplings$24.00
Pork and Crab Soup Dumplings$19.00
Signature Dish
More about RedFarm
Item pic

 

Hey Yuet

251 West 26th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork Soup Dumpling 小籠包$5.75
Pork Soup Dumpling w. Crab 蟹粉小籠包$5.75
More about Hey Yuet
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Thai Diner

186 Mott Street, New York

Avg 4.3 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TOM YUM SHRIMP DUMPLING SOUP$9.00
Spicy Lemongrass, Galangal, Tomato & Makrut Lime Broth with Shrimp filled Pasta
More about Thai Diner
Item pic

 

Nom Wah Nolita - NYC

10 Kenmare Street, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Frozen Chicken Soup Dumplings$21.50
1.5# bag. Chicken dumplings filled with broth.
Frozen Pork Soup Dumplings$21.50
1.5# bag. Pork dumplings filled with broth.
House Special Dumplings In Soup$12.00
Minced pork and shrimp dumplings with Chinese greens. Served in a roasted vegetable broth.
More about Nom Wah Nolita - NYC
Item pic

 

RedFarm

2170 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork and Crab Soup Dumplings$19.00
Signature Dish
More about RedFarm
Item pic

DIM SUM

Uluh

152A 2nd Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (1198 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Black Truffle Pork Soup Dumplings (5)$15.00
Crab Meat Soup Dumplings (5)$11.00
Wasabi Pork Soup Dumplings (5)$10.00
More about Uluh

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Tostadas

Singapore Noodles

Pork Dumplings

Fried Rice

Tarts

Tikka Masala

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chai Lattes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston