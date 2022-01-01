Dumpling soup in New York
New York restaurants that serve dumpling soup
More about Yaso - Mercer St
Yaso - Mercer St
289 Mercer St, New York
|D6 Soup Dumplings (4) Chicken
|$4.99
4 steamed chicken soup dumplings
|D4 Soup Dumplings (4) Original Pork
|$4.99
4 steamed spicy pork soup dumplings
|D5 Soup Dumplings (4) Spicy Pork
|$4.99
4 steamed spicy pork soup dumplings
More about RedFarm
RedFarm
529 Hudson St., New York
|Black Truffle Chicken Soup Dumplings
|$24.00
|Pork and Crab Soup Dumplings
|$19.00
Signature Dish
More about Hey Yuet
Hey Yuet
251 West 26th Street, Manhattan
|Pork Soup Dumpling 小籠包
|$5.75
|Pork Soup Dumpling w. Crab 蟹粉小籠包
|$5.75
More about Thai Diner
FRENCH FRIES
Thai Diner
186 Mott Street, New York
|TOM YUM SHRIMP DUMPLING SOUP
|$9.00
Spicy Lemongrass, Galangal, Tomato & Makrut Lime Broth with Shrimp filled Pasta
More about Nom Wah Nolita - NYC
Nom Wah Nolita - NYC
10 Kenmare Street, NY
|Frozen Chicken Soup Dumplings
|$21.50
1.5# bag. Chicken dumplings filled with broth.
|Frozen Pork Soup Dumplings
|$21.50
1.5# bag. Pork dumplings filled with broth.
|House Special Dumplings In Soup
|$12.00
Minced pork and shrimp dumplings with Chinese greens. Served in a roasted vegetable broth.