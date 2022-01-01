Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg benedict in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve egg benedict

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Patisserie Chanson

20 W 23rd St, New York

Avg 4.2 (1689 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
New Yorkers' Eggs Benedict$19.00
House-made jalapeño hash brown, hollandaise, pastrami spiced smoked salmon, baby spinach.
More about Patisserie Chanson
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sesamo

764 10th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.1 (508 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Benedict$16.00
Prosciutto, Hollandaise, English Muffin
More about Sesamo
Empire Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Diner - West Chelsea

210 10th Ave, NEW YORK

Avg 4.7 (423 reviews)
Takeout
Eggs Benedict$18.00
poached eggs, lemon hollandaise, speck, english muffin, breakfast potatoes
More about Empire Diner - West Chelsea
Item pic

 

Friend Of A Farmer

77 Irving Place, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
EGGS BENEDICT$24.00
Poached eggs, Canadian bacon & hollandaise on a homemade cheddar biscuit. Served with a side of home fries
More about Friend Of A Farmer
Claudette image

FRENCH FRIES

Claudette

24 5th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (4089 reviews)
Takeout
Eggs Benedict$19.00
poached eggs frisee ham hollandaise
More about Claudette
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

french roast

2340 Broadway, New York

Avg 3.9 (1797 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggs Benedict$17.00
More about french roast
Item pic

 

Gracie Mews Diner - 1550 1st Avenue

1550 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Eggs Benedict$17.85
Two poached eggs on english muffin, Canadian bacon, hollandaise sauce.
More about Gracie Mews Diner - 1550 1st Avenue

