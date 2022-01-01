Egg benedict in New York
New York restaurants that serve egg benedict
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Patisserie Chanson
20 W 23rd St, New York
|New Yorkers' Eggs Benedict
|$19.00
House-made jalapeño hash brown, hollandaise, pastrami spiced smoked salmon, baby spinach.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Sesamo
764 10th Avenue, New York
|Egg Benedict
|$16.00
Prosciutto, Hollandaise, English Muffin
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Empire Diner - West Chelsea
210 10th Ave, NEW YORK
|Eggs Benedict
|$18.00
poached eggs, lemon hollandaise, speck, english muffin, breakfast potatoes
Friend Of A Farmer
77 Irving Place, New York
|EGGS BENEDICT
|$24.00
Poached eggs, Canadian bacon & hollandaise on a homemade cheddar biscuit. Served with a side of home fries
FRENCH FRIES
Claudette
24 5th Avenue, New York
|Eggs Benedict
|$19.00
poached eggs frisee ham hollandaise
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
french roast
2340 Broadway, New York
|Eggs Benedict
|$17.00