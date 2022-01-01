Tandoori in New York
New York restaurants that serve tandoori
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Indian SummerHarlem
239 lenox Ave, New York
|1/2 Tandoori Chicken
|$15.00
Chicken cooked in clay oven with fresh herbs.
Spice Symphony
150 East 50th St, New York
|Tandoori Naan
|$6.00
Leavened white, hand stretched flat bread.
Asian Curry Hut - 534 9th Ave,SSTORE
534 9th Ave, New York
|Tandoori Chicken Full(6pcs)
|$17.99
GupShup
115 E 18 STREET, NEW YORK
|Tandoori Lamb chops - Barberry Biryani
|$42.00
Our seasoned lamb rack is braised for 3.5 hours until tender. It is on a bed of slow cooked saffron spiced hyderabadi biryani and comes with barberries and almonds.
|Tandoori Cauliflower
|$18.00
mustard, onion, ginger honey glaze, sesame, cilantro