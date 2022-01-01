Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tandoori in New York

New York restaurants that serve tandoori

Indian Summer Harlem image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Indian SummerHarlem

239 lenox Ave, New York

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Tandoori Chicken$15.00
Chicken cooked in clay oven with fresh herbs.
More about Indian SummerHarlem
Consumer pic

 

Spice Symphony

150 East 50th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tandoori Naan$6.00
Leavened white, hand stretched flat bread.
More about Spice Symphony
Consumer pic

 

Asian Curry Hut - 534 9th Ave,SSTORE

534 9th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tandoori Chicken Full(6pcs)$17.99
More about Asian Curry Hut - 534 9th Ave,SSTORE
Item pic

 

GupShup

115 E 18 STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tandoori Lamb chops - Barberry Biryani$42.00
Our seasoned lamb rack is braised for 3.5 hours until tender. It is on a bed of slow cooked saffron spiced hyderabadi biryani and comes with barberries and almonds.
Tandoori Cauliflower$18.00
mustard, onion, ginger honey glaze, sesame, cilantro
More about GupShup

Map

