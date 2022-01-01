Steak fajitas in New York
New York restaurants that serve steak fajitas
Santa Fe Restaurant
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Steak Fajitas
|$28.50
with smoked onions and peppers, flour tortillas, guacamole, crema fresca, pico de gallo, rice and black beans
Molé Restaurant - West Village - 57 Jane Street
57 Jane Street, New York
|Grilled Steak Fajita
|$32.00
Sautéed onions and peppers with grilled steak. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.