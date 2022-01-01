Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak fajitas in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve steak fajitas

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe Restaurant

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Fajitas$28.50
with smoked onions and peppers, flour tortillas, guacamole, crema fresca, pico de gallo, rice and black beans
More about Santa Fe Restaurant
Molé Restaurant - West Village - 57 Jane Street

57 Jane Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Steak Fajita$32.00
Sautéed onions and peppers with grilled steak. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.
More about Molé Restaurant - West Village - 57 Jane Street
Cascalote - 2126 2nd Avenue

2126 2nd Avenue, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Shrimp and Steak Fajitas$32.00
More about Cascalote - 2126 2nd Avenue

