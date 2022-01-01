Tiramisu in New York
New York restaurants that serve tiramisu
Rosemary's East
350 1st Ave, New York
|Espresso Tiramisu
|$10.00
Numero 28 - West Village
28 Carmine Street Numero 28, New York
|Tiramisu
|$12.00
Sauce Restaurant
78 Rivington Street, New York
|Tiramisu
|$12.00
ladyfingers, espresso, mascarpone, cocoa
NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana
801 9th Avenue, New York
|Tiramisu
|$8.00
Light ladyfinger infused with coffee, layered with mascarpone and topped with powdered cocoa
Sant Ambroeus
265 LAFAYETTE STREET, NEW YORK
|Tiramisu
|$14.00
espresso soaked sponge cake with mascarpone cream and cocoa powder
NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana
438 3rd Ave, New York
|Tiramisu
|$8.00
Light ladyfinger infused with coffee, layered with mascarpone and topped with powdered cocoa
Sant Ambroeus
259 W 4th Street, NEW YORK
|Tiramisu
|$14.00
espresso soaked sponge cake with mascarpone cream and cocoa powder
Rubirosa
235 Mulberry Street, New York
|Tiramisu
|$17.00
mascarpone / lady fingers / espresso
Osteria Cotta
513 Columbus Ave, new york
|Tiramisu
|$8.00
Sant Ambroeus
1000 Madison Ave, NEW YORK
|Il Tiramisu
|$13.00
espresso soaked sponge cake with zabaglione mousse and mascarpone cream topped with espresso and chocolate
Trapizzino
144 Orchard Street, New York
|Tiramisu
|$8.00
Layers of espresso and aged-rum soaked ladyfingers and whipped mascarpone.
Numero 28 - East Village
176 2nd Avenue Numero 28, New York
|Tiramisu
|$8.00
Rosemary's
18 Greenwich Avenue, New York
|Espresso Tiramisu
|$10.00
Felice
240 COLUMBUS AVENUE, NEW YORK
|Il Tiramisu
|$12.00
espresso soaked sponge cake with mascarpone cream and cocoa powder. * Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Mozzarella & Vino
33 W 54th Street, New York
|Tiramisu
|$14.00
Torta di mascarpone tiramisu style
Sesamo
764 10th Avenue, New York
|Matcha Tiramisu
|$11.00
Chocolate Selva Rey Rum, Lady Fingers, matcha, Valhronna
|Tiramisu pre-fix
Lexington Pizza Parlour
1590 Lexington Ave, New York
|AUTHENTIC TIRAMISU
|$8.00
Traditional family recipe made from all the usual suspects: ladyfingers, mascarpone, espresso...
All natural, nut free, small batch, no preservatives, handcrafted. Made by the Harlem Baking Co. on premises.
Il Corallo Trattoria
176 Prince St, New York
|Tiramisu
|$10.00
Ladyfingers dipped in espresso with lightly sweetened mascarpone cream and chocolate shavings
Certe
20 West 55th Street, New York
|Tiramisu
|$4.25
The classic made in-house
