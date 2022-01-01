Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve tiramisu

Item pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Rosemary's East

350 1st Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (486 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Espresso Tiramisu$10.00
More about Rosemary's East
Max Caffe' image

 

Max Caffe'

1262 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$6.95
More about Max Caffe'
Numero 28 - West Village image

 

Numero 28 - West Village

28 Carmine Street Numero 28, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tiramisu$12.00
More about Numero 28 - West Village
Consumer pic

 

Sauce Restaurant

78 Rivington Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tiramisu$12.00
ladyfingers, espresso, mascarpone, cocoa
More about Sauce Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA

NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana

801 9th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tiramisu$8.00
Light ladyfinger infused with coffee, layered with mascarpone and topped with powdered cocoa
More about NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana
Item pic

 

Sant Ambroeus

265 LAFAYETTE STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$14.00
espresso soaked sponge cake with mascarpone cream and cocoa powder
More about Sant Ambroeus
Item pic

 

NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana

438 3rd Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$8.00
Light ladyfinger infused with coffee, layered with mascarpone and topped with powdered cocoa
More about NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana
Item pic

 

Sant Ambroeus

259 W 4th Street, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$14.00
espresso soaked sponge cake with mascarpone cream and cocoa powder
More about Sant Ambroeus
Ed's Lobster Bar image

SEAFOOD

Ed's Lobster Bar

155 Grand St, New York

Avg 4 (1024 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$10.00
More about Ed's Lobster Bar
Item pic

PIZZA

Pizza Collective

2060 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.5 (367 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$6.00
More about Pizza Collective
Item pic

PIZZA

Roey's

1 Perry Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (1874 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$10.00
blueberry compote, whipped cream
More about Roey's
Item pic

 

Rubirosa

235 Mulberry Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$17.00
mascarpone / lady fingers / espresso
More about Rubirosa
Osteria Cotta image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • MEATBALLS • CHICKEN WINGS

Osteria Cotta

513 Columbus Ave, new york

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tiramisu$8.00
More about Osteria Cotta
Talia's Steakhouse image

 

Talia's Steakhouse

668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu$10.00
More about Talia's Steakhouse
Item pic

PASTRY • ICE CREAM

Sant Ambroeus

1000 Madison Ave, NEW YORK

Avg 4.4 (1179 reviews)
Takeout
Il Tiramisu$13.00
espresso soaked sponge cake with zabaglione mousse and mascarpone cream topped with espresso and chocolate
More about Sant Ambroeus
Item pic

 

Il Brigante

214 Front Street, New York,

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$12.00
Homemade tiramisu.
More about Il Brigante
Tiramisu image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Trapizzino

144 Orchard Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (511 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tiramisu$8.00
Layers of espresso and aged-rum soaked ladyfingers and whipped mascarpone.
More about Trapizzino
Numero 28 - East Village image

 

Numero 28 - East Village

176 2nd Avenue Numero 28, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tiramisu$8.00
More about Numero 28 - East Village
Rosemary's image

PASTA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Rosemary's

18 Greenwich Avenue, New York

Avg 3.7 (1707 reviews)
Takeout
Espresso Tiramisu$10.00
More about Rosemary's
Item pic

 

Max SoHa

1274 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$6.95
More about Max SoHa
Item pic

 

Felice

240 COLUMBUS AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Il Tiramisu$12.00
espresso soaked sponge cake with mascarpone cream and cocoa powder. * Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
More about Felice
Mozzarella & Vino image

PASTA • SALADS

Mozzarella & Vino

33 W 54th Street, New York

Avg 4.4 (1243 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$14.00
Torta di mascarpone tiramisu style
More about Mozzarella & Vino
Item pic

 

Marie Blachère

303 6th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TIRAMISU CUP$4.25
More about Marie Blachère
Banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sesamo

764 10th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.1 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Matcha Tiramisu$11.00
Chocolate Selva Rey Rum, Lady Fingers, matcha, Valhronna
Tiramisu pre-fix
More about Sesamo
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Lexington Pizza Parlour

1590 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
AUTHENTIC TIRAMISU$8.00
Traditional family recipe made from all the usual suspects: ladyfingers, mascarpone, espresso...
All natural, nut free, small batch, no preservatives, handcrafted. Made by the Harlem Baking Co. on premises.
More about Lexington Pizza Parlour
0ebe790f-7164-4c9a-895f-c114cd724629 image

PIZZA

Bono Trattoria

3658 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.5 (1188 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$8.00
More about Bono Trattoria
Numero 28 - UES image

 

Numero 28 - UES

1431 1st Avenue Numero 28, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$13.00
More about Numero 28 - UES
Il Corallo Trattoria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

Il Corallo Trattoria

176 Prince St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1286 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$10.00
Ladyfingers dipped in espresso with lightly sweetened mascarpone cream and chocolate shavings
More about Il Corallo Trattoria
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$4.25
The classic made in-house
More about Certe
Item pic

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Felice

15 West 56th Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (245 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu*$12.00
espresso soaked sponge cake with mascarpone cream and cocoa powder. *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
More about Felice

