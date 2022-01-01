Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve flautas

Item pic

 

Rosa Mexicano

251 E. 52nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Flautas$12.00
Pulled all-natural chicken, shaved cabbage, crema, queso fresco, tomatillo-avocado salsa. Two per order.
Gluten-free
More about Rosa Mexicano
Fonda Chelsea image

 

Fonda Chelsea

189 9th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flautas De Pollo$10.95
Two crispy tortillas filled with shredded chicken, topped with salsa verde, pasilla de Oaxaca, queso fresco and crema.
More about Fonda Chelsea
Talia's Steakhouse image

 

Talia's Steakhouse

668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Barbacoa Lamb Flautas$23.00
Rolled and fried tortillas filled with pulled lamb, topped with lettuce, salsa roja, avocado cream
More about Talia's Steakhouse
Item pic

 

Mercado

501 West 30th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flauta de Queso$12.00
Crispy Spanish flauta cristalina bread with daily chef selection of Spanish cheese and brushed tomato
Flauta Jamon Serrano$15.00
Crispy Spanish flauta cristalina bread brushed with tomato and 24-month cured jamón serrano
Flauta Mixta$16.00
Crispy Spanish flauta bread with daily chef selection of Spanish cheese, brushed tomato, and 36 month cured jamón serrano
More about Mercado
Banner pic

 

Molé Restaurant - West Village

57 Jane Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FLAUTAS DORADAS$22.00
Three rolled crispy tacos stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or beef, topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese.
More about Molé Restaurant - West Village
Item pic

TACOS • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

9 E 18th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (5126 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Flautas$12.00
Pulled all-natural chicken, shaved cabbage, crema, queso fresco, tomatillo-avocado salsa. Two per order.
Gluten-free
More about Rosa Mexicano
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Coppelia

207 West 14th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (2196 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Flautas$13.00
More about Coppelia
Consumer pic

 

Taqueria 86

210 west 94st, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Flautas Doradas$11.95
4 Fried corn tortillas stuffed, topped with lettuce, tomato, avocado sauce, Mexican cream and sprinkled cheese. Choose from: Chicken Tinga, chorizo with potatoes or cheese.
More about Taqueria 86
Item pic

TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

61 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (10809 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Flautas$12.00
Pulled all-natural chicken, shaved cabbage, crema, queso fresco, tomatillo-avocado salsa. Two per order.
Gluten-free
More about Rosa Mexicano
Flauta Jamon Serrano image

 

Mercado

501 West 30th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Flauta Jamon Serrano$15.00
Crispy Spanish flauta cristalina bread brushed with tomato and 24-month cured jamón serrano
Flauta Mixta$16.00
Crispy Spanish flauta bread with daily chef selection of Spanish cheese, brushed tomato, and 36 month cured jamón serrano
More about Mercado
Flauta Jamon Serrano image

 

Mercado

501 West 30th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Flauta Jamon Serrano$15.00
Crispy Spanish flauta cristalina bread brushed with tomato and 24-month cured jamón serrano
Flauta Mixta$16.00
Crispy Spanish flauta bread with daily chef selection of Spanish cheese, brushed tomato, and 36 month cured jamón serrano
More about Mercado
Flauta Jamon Serrano image

 

Mercado

501 West 30th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
Flauta Jamon Serrano$15.00
Crispy Spanish flauta cristalina bread brushed with tomato and 24-month cured jamón serrano
Flauta Mixta$16.00
Crispy Spanish flauta bread with daily chef selection of Spanish cheese, brushed tomato, and 36 month cured jamón serrano
More about Mercado
Flauta Jamon Serrano image

 

Mercado

501 West 30th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Flauta Jamon Serrano$15.00
Crispy Spanish flauta cristalina bread brushed with tomato and 24-month cured jamón serrano
Flauta Mixta$16.00
Crispy Spanish flauta bread with daily chef selection of Spanish cheese, brushed tomato, and 36 month cured jamón serrano
More about Mercado

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Shawarma

Donburi

Pretzels

Soba Noodles

Chimichangas

Ravioli

Rice Bowls

General Tso Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1340 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (688 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston