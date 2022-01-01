Flautas in New York
New York restaurants that serve flautas
Rosa Mexicano
251 E. 52nd Street, New York
|Chicken Flautas
|$12.00
Pulled all-natural chicken, shaved cabbage, crema, queso fresco, tomatillo-avocado salsa. Two per order.
Gluten-free
Fonda Chelsea
189 9th Ave, New York
|Flautas De Pollo
|$10.95
Two crispy tortillas filled with shredded chicken, topped with salsa verde, pasilla de Oaxaca, queso fresco and crema.
Talia's Steakhouse
668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Barbacoa Lamb Flautas
|$23.00
Rolled and fried tortillas filled with pulled lamb, topped with lettuce, salsa roja, avocado cream
Mercado
501 West 30th Street, New York
|Flauta de Queso
|$12.00
Crispy Spanish flauta cristalina bread with daily chef selection of Spanish cheese and brushed tomato
|Flauta Jamon Serrano
|$15.00
Crispy Spanish flauta cristalina bread brushed with tomato and 24-month cured jamón serrano
|Flauta Mixta
|$16.00
Crispy Spanish flauta bread with daily chef selection of Spanish cheese, brushed tomato, and 36 month cured jamón serrano
Molé Restaurant - West Village
57 Jane Street, New York
|FLAUTAS DORADAS
|$22.00
Three rolled crispy tacos stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or beef, topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese.
Coppelia
207 West 14th St, New York
|Chicken Flautas
|$13.00
Taqueria 86
210 west 94st, NY
|Flautas Doradas
|$11.95
4 Fried corn tortillas stuffed, topped with lettuce, tomato, avocado sauce, Mexican cream and sprinkled cheese. Choose from: Chicken Tinga, chorizo with potatoes or cheese.
