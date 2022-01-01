Whitefish salad in New York
New York restaurants that serve whitefish salad
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
H&H Bagels - UES
1551 2nd Ave, New York
|Whitefish Salad Sandwich
|$12.70
Lettuce, Tomato & Onions on your choice of bagel or roll
|Whitefish Salad
|$0.00
H&H Bagels - UWS
526 Columbus Ave., New York
|Whitefish Salad Sandwich
|$13.40
Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on your choice of bagel or roll
|Whitefish Salad
|$0.00
Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish Grand Central - 370 Lexington Avenue
370 Lexington Avenue, New York
|Whitefish Salad Sandwich
|$10.25
|Whitefish Salad (Lb)
|$0.00
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON
Russ & Daughters Cafe - Orchard Street
127 Orchard St, New York
|Whitefish & Baked Salmon Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
The Russ family recipe of traditional whitefish salad calls for an added amount of baked salmon (also called kippered salmon) for what has been called one the “best foods in the whole wide world.”
|Whitefish & Baked Salmon Salad
|$0.00
This is by far one of Russ & Daughters’ most popular items. The Russ family recipe of traditional whitefish salad calls for an added amount of baked salmon (also called kippered salmon) for what has been called one the “best foods in the whole wide world.” THIS DOESN'T COME WITH CHIPS OR A BAGEL. Please order that separately if you want it.
Modern Bread & Bagel
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Smoked Whitefish Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
Homemade Smoked Whitefish Salad, Arugula, Tomato, Pickled Onion