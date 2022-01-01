Whitefish salad in New York

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

H&H Bagels - UES

1551 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.2 (2201 reviews)
Takeout
Whitefish Salad Sandwich$12.70
Lettuce, Tomato & Onions on your choice of bagel or roll
Whitefish Salad$0.00
More about H&H Bagels - UES
Item pic

 

H&H Bagels - UWS

526 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Whitefish Salad Sandwich$13.40
Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on your choice of bagel or roll
Whitefish Salad$0.00
More about H&H Bagels - UWS
Main pic

 

Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish Grand Central - 370 Lexington Avenue

370 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Whitefish Salad Sandwich$10.25
Whitefish Salad (Lb)$0.00
More about Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish Grand Central - 370 Lexington Avenue
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON

Russ & Daughters Cafe - Orchard Street

127 Orchard St, New York

Avg 4.6 (3552 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Whitefish & Baked Salmon Salad Sandwich$13.00
The Russ family recipe of traditional whitefish salad calls for an added amount of baked salmon (also called kippered salmon) for what has been called one the “best foods in the whole wide world.”
Whitefish & Baked Salmon Salad$0.00
This is by far one of Russ & Daughters’ most popular items. The Russ family recipe of traditional whitefish salad calls for an added amount of baked salmon (also called kippered salmon) for what has been called one the “best foods in the whole wide world.” THIS DOESN'T COME WITH CHIPS OR A BAGEL. Please order that separately if you want it.
More about Russ & Daughters Cafe - Orchard Street
Modern B&B / Arba image

 

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Whitefish Salad Sandwich$12.00
Homemade Smoked Whitefish Salad, Arugula, Tomato, Pickled Onion
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Restaurant banner

 

Modern B&B Chelsea - 139 W 14th Street

139 W 14th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Whitefish Salad Sandwich$12.00
Homemade Smoked Whitefish Salad, Arugula, Tomato, Pickled Onion
More about Modern B&B Chelsea - 139 W 14th Street

