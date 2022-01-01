Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic chicken in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve garlic chicken

Item pic

 

Kosher Deluxe

10 West 46TH ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN IN GARLIC SAUCE$23.95
Chicken with Carrots, Celery, Peppers, Onions, Water Chestnuts, in a Soy Garlic Sauce.
More about Kosher Deluxe
Item pic

 

Kings County Imperial - Delancey

168 1/2 Delancey St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Garlic Chicken$26.00
Lancaster County 1/2 bird
More about Kings County Imperial - Delancey
Item pic

 

Franchia Vegan Cafe - 12 Park Ave

12 Park Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Vegan “Meat Balls” & Soy “Chicken” in Garlic Sauce$16.00
With a variety of vegetables
More about Franchia Vegan Cafe - 12 Park Ave
Item pic

 

Hey Yuet - 251 W 26 St

251 West 26th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
蒜香鸡 Garlic Chicken$0.00
More about Hey Yuet - 251 W 26 St
Item pic

 

Gorin Ramen- 14th St.

351 East 14th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Wing Teriyaki Garlic 6 pcs$10.00
More about Gorin Ramen- 14th St.
Item pic

 

DIG on 4th

127 4th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Charred Chicken with Garlic Aioli Side$4.82
Chicken thigh, lemon, spice marinade, with garlic aioli on the side.
More about DIG on 4th

