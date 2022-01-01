Garlic chicken in New York
New York restaurants that serve garlic chicken
Kosher Deluxe
10 West 46TH ST, New York
|CHICKEN IN GARLIC SAUCE
|$23.95
Chicken with Carrots, Celery, Peppers, Onions, Water Chestnuts, in a Soy Garlic Sauce.
Kings County Imperial - Delancey
168 1/2 Delancey St, New York
|Crispy Garlic Chicken
|$26.00
Lancaster County 1/2 bird
Franchia Vegan Cafe - 12 Park Ave
12 Park Ave, New York
|Spicy Vegan “Meat Balls” & Soy “Chicken” in Garlic Sauce
|$16.00
With a variety of vegetables
Hey Yuet - 251 W 26 St
251 West 26th Street, Manhattan
|蒜香鸡 Garlic Chicken
|$0.00
Gorin Ramen- 14th St.
351 East 14th Street, New York
|Chicken Wing Teriyaki Garlic 6 pcs
|$10.00
DIG on 4th
127 4th Avenue, New York
|Charred Chicken with Garlic Aioli Side
|$4.82
Chicken thigh, lemon, spice marinade, with garlic aioli on the side.