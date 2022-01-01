Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Catfish sandwiches in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve catfish sandwiches

Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

700 W. 125th Street at 12th, New York

Avg 4.5 (1210 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Catfish Po-Boy Sandwich$12.00
Crispy cornmeal crusted, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickled onion & jalapeños, tartar sauce, pressed long roll
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Seamore's - Brookfield

250 Vesey Street, New York

Avg 3.5 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Catfish Sandwich$21.00
tartar sauce, pickled veggies, brioche bun
More about Seamore's - Brookfield
Consumer pic

 

Toast

3157 Broadway, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cajun Catfish Sandwich$14.00
Cajun Catfish Breaded & Deep Fried, Lettuce, Tomato, Herb Mayo on a Toasted Club Roll, Side of Fries or Salad
More about Toast
Bobwhite Counter image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bobwhite Counter

94 Avenue C, New York

Avg 4.6 (4153 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Catfish Sandwich$8.99
More about Bobwhite Counter
Item pic

 

Seamore's Upper East Side

1270 3rd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Catfish Sandwich$21.00
tartar sauce, pickled veggies, brioche bun
More about Seamore's Upper East Side
Item pic

 

Seamore's Chelsea

161 Eigth Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blackened Catfish Sandwich$21.00
tartar sauce, pickled veggies, brioche bun
More about Seamore's Chelsea
Item pic

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Melbas Restaurant - Harlem, NY

300 W 114th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1491 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Catfish Sandwich$22.00
Slaw, Tartar Sauce, served with french fries
More about Melbas Restaurant - Harlem, NY

