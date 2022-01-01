Catfish sandwiches in New York
New York restaurants that serve catfish sandwiches
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
700 W. 125th Street at 12th, New York
|Catfish Po-Boy Sandwich
|$12.00
Crispy cornmeal crusted, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickled onion & jalapeños, tartar sauce, pressed long roll
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Seamore's - Brookfield
250 Vesey Street, New York
|Blackened Catfish Sandwich
|$21.00
tartar sauce, pickled veggies, brioche bun
Toast
3157 Broadway, NY
|Cajun Catfish Sandwich
|$14.00
Cajun Catfish Breaded & Deep Fried, Lettuce, Tomato, Herb Mayo on a Toasted Club Roll, Side of Fries or Salad
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bobwhite Counter
94 Avenue C, New York
|Catfish Sandwich
|$8.99
Seamore's Upper East Side
1270 3rd Avenue, New York
|Blackened Catfish Sandwich
|$21.00
tartar sauce, pickled veggies, brioche bun
Seamore's Chelsea
161 Eigth Avenue, New York
|Blackened Catfish Sandwich
|$21.00
tartar sauce, pickled veggies, brioche bun