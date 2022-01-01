Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb shanks in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve lamb shanks

Item pic

 

Bodrum - 584 AMSTERDAM AVE Bodrum

584 AMSTERDAM AVE Bodrum, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkish Braised Lamb Shank$27.95
Slow cooked in a tomato herb sauce. Served with Israeli couscous with pine nuts, raisins and dill.
More about Bodrum - 584 AMSTERDAM AVE Bodrum
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

LEYLA TURKISH & MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT

108 west 74th street, New York

Avg 4.5 (3252 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lamb Shank$34.00
Slow-cooked lamb shank with porcini orzo risotto.
More about LEYLA TURKISH & MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT
Item pic

 

ilili-NYC

236 FIFTH AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lamb Shank$78.00
lebanese dirty rice / roasted seasonal vegetable / old world jus / mixed nuts
More about ilili-NYC
Il Corallo Trattoria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

Il Corallo Trattoria

176 Prince St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1286 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lamb Shank$25.00
white wine, rosemary, garlic, with split Fava bean puree, carrots and peas
More about Il Corallo Trattoria
Claudette image

FRENCH FRIES

Claudette

24 5th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (4089 reviews)
Takeout
Braised Lamb Shank$44.00
couscous, chermoula, pine nut & currant relish
More about Claudette
Talia's Steakhouse image

 

Talia's Steakhouse - 668 Amsterdam Avenue

668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Braised Lamb Shank$48.00
Tender, slow-cooked in herbs, served with mashed potatoes & sautéed vegetables
More about Talia's Steakhouse - 668 Amsterdam Avenue
GupShup image

 

GupShup

115 E 18 STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lamb Shank Nihari$34.00
More about GupShup

