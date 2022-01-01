Lamb shanks in New York
New York restaurants that serve lamb shanks
Bodrum - 584 AMSTERDAM AVE Bodrum
584 AMSTERDAM AVE Bodrum, NEW YORK
|Turkish Braised Lamb Shank
|$27.95
Slow cooked in a tomato herb sauce. Served with Israeli couscous with pine nuts, raisins and dill.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
LEYLA TURKISH & MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT
108 west 74th street, New York
|Lamb Shank
|$34.00
Slow-cooked lamb shank with porcini orzo risotto.
ilili-NYC
236 FIFTH AVENUE, NEW YORK
|Lamb Shank
|$78.00
lebanese dirty rice / roasted seasonal vegetable / old world jus / mixed nuts
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD
Il Corallo Trattoria
176 Prince St, New York
|Lamb Shank
|$25.00
white wine, rosemary, garlic, with split Fava bean puree, carrots and peas
FRENCH FRIES
Claudette
24 5th Avenue, New York
|Braised Lamb Shank
|$44.00
couscous, chermoula, pine nut & currant relish
Talia's Steakhouse - 668 Amsterdam Avenue
668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Braised Lamb Shank
|$48.00
Tender, slow-cooked in herbs, served with mashed potatoes & sautéed vegetables
GupShup
115 E 18 STREET, NEW YORK
|Lamb Shank Nihari
|$34.00