Thai tea in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve thai tea

Thank You Come Again image

 

Thank You Come Again

601 Lexington Ave Kiosk 7, NYC

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Iced Tea$5.00
Thai Iced Green Tea$5.00
More about Thank You Come Again
Malii Thai (East Harlem) image

 

Malii Thai (East Harlem)

2028 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1473 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemon Thai Tea$4.00
Lychee Thai Tea$4.50
Thai Iced Tea (SOY)$4.75
More about Malii Thai (East Harlem)
Thai Terminal image

 

Thai Terminal

349 E 12th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Thai Iced Tea$4.50
More about Thai Terminal
Thai Ice Tea image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Pro Thai

1575 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (238 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Ice Tea$3.50
More about Pro Thai
Fish Cheeks image

SEAFOOD

Fish Cheeks

55 BOND STREET, New York

Avg 4.7 (1781 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Tea to go$8.00
More about Fish Cheeks
Item pic

 

Gai Chicken & Rice

158 E 45th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
THAI ICED TEA$3.85
Made with black Thai tea leaves , cream, sweetened with cane sugar . Delicious and refreshing.
More about Gai Chicken & Rice
Item pic

 

GAI Chicken & Rice

118 Fulton Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
THAI ICED TEA$3.95
More about GAI Chicken & Rice
5eafe040-be30-424f-ac70-291081cd5c90 image

 

Thai Hot Box

1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
THAI ICE TEA$4.00
More about Thai Hot Box
Item pic

NOODLES

Yummy Thai

4959 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.4 (908 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Iced Tea$4.00
Lychee Thai Iced Tea$4.00
More about Yummy Thai
Thai Iced Tea image

 

Malii Gramercy

391 2nd ave, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Iced Tea$4.00
More about Malii Gramercy
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Thai Diner

186 Mott Street, New York

Avg 4.3 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
THAI TEA BABKA FRENCH TOAST$15.00
Homemade Thai Tea Babka French Toast with Thai Tea Butter & Salty Condensed Milk Syrup.
Common Allergens:
Gluten, Egg, Dairy
THAI ICED TEA$4.00
Thai Ice Tea$4.00
More about Thai Diner
Mama's Cupboard image

 

Mama's Cupboard

235 E 53rd St Lower Level, New York

Avg 4.6 (86 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai iced tea$5.00
More about Mama's Cupboard
Saiguette image

 

Saiguette

935 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (534 reviews)
Takeout
Bubble Thai Ice Tea$4.50
Thai Ice Tea$4.50
Thai Ice Tea$4.50
More about Saiguette
PLUM image

 

PLUM

210 West 94th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai ice tea$5.00
sweet ceylon orange tea with milk
More about PLUM
Item pic

 

JoJu

555 5th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cold Brew Thai Iced Tea$4.95
Cold brew Thai Tea with dairy milk or lemon, lightly sweetened.
***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
More about JoJu
Spice Thai image

 

Spice Thai

1479 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Iced Tea$4.00
Lychee Thai Tea$4.00
More about Spice Thai
Spice Thai image

 

Spice Thai

435 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Iced Tea$4.00
More about Spice Thai
Consumer pic

 

LumLum

404 West 49th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Thai Iced Tea with milk$5.00
More about LumLum
Tam Sang image

NOODLES

Tam Sang

331 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (419 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Ice tea$5.00
More about Tam Sang

