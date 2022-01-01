Thai tea in New York
New York restaurants that serve thai tea
Thank You Come Again
601 Lexington Ave Kiosk 7, NYC
|Thai Iced Tea
|$5.00
|Thai Iced Green Tea
|$5.00
Malii Thai (East Harlem)
2028 2nd Ave, New York
|Lemon Thai Tea
|$4.00
|Lychee Thai Tea
|$4.50
|Thai Iced Tea (SOY)
|$4.75
Gai Chicken & Rice
158 E 45th St, New York
|THAI ICED TEA
|$3.85
Made with black Thai tea leaves , cream, sweetened with cane sugar . Delicious and refreshing.
Yummy Thai
4959 Broadway, New York
|Thai Iced Tea
|$4.00
|Lychee Thai Iced Tea
|$4.00
Thai Diner
186 Mott Street, New York
|THAI TEA BABKA FRENCH TOAST
|$15.00
Homemade Thai Tea Babka French Toast with Thai Tea Butter & Salty Condensed Milk Syrup.
Common Allergens:
Gluten, Egg, Dairy
|THAI ICED TEA
|$4.00
|Thai Ice Tea
|$4.00
Saiguette
935 Columbus Ave, New York
|Bubble Thai Ice Tea
|$4.50
|Thai Ice Tea
|$4.50
|Thai Ice Tea
|$4.50
PLUM
210 West 94th Street, Manhattan
|Thai ice tea
|$5.00
sweet ceylon orange tea with milk
JoJu
555 5th Ave, New York
|Cold Brew Thai Iced Tea
|$4.95
Cold brew Thai Tea with dairy milk or lemon, lightly sweetened.
***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.