Jerk chicken in New York
New York restaurants that serve jerk chicken
Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine - 371 W. 46th Street
371 west 46st, New York
|Jerk Chicken
|$21.00
Flavor kicking jerked chicken marinated in our special spice filled sauce
|Jerk Chicken Wings
|$15.00
Flavor kicking jerked wings marinated in our special spice-filled sauce
BURGERMANIA
274 W 40th St, New York
|Voodoo Jerk Chicken Fries
|$13.99
Crispy Fried Chicken Chunks Melted Cheese with Jalapeno, Mango Pineapple Chutney and Jerk Sauce over Spicy Crispy Seasoned Fries
LoLo's Seafood Shack - 303 W 116th St
303 W 116th St, New York
|JERK CHICKEN + DURTY RICE + JOHNNY CAKE BASKET
|$15.60
LoLo’s bbq sauce + habanero hot sauce