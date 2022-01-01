Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jerk chicken in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve jerk chicken

Item pic

 

Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine - 371 W. 46th Street

371 west 46st, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jerk Chicken$21.00
Flavor kicking jerked chicken marinated in our special spice filled sauce
Jerk Chicken Wings$15.00
Flavor kicking jerked wings marinated in our special spice-filled sauce
More about Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine - 371 W. 46th Street
Item pic

 

BURGERMANIA

274 W 40th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Voodoo Jerk Chicken Fries$13.99
Crispy Fried Chicken Chunks Melted Cheese with Jalapeno, Mango Pineapple Chutney and Jerk Sauce over Spicy Crispy Seasoned Fries
More about BURGERMANIA
fa82af57-a3cd-4de0-aebf-ce6e529ecfc3 image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

LoLo's Seafood Shack - 303 W 116th St

303 W 116th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (977 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
JERK CHICKEN + DURTY RICE + JOHNNY CAKE BASKET$15.60
LoLo’s bbq sauce + habanero hot sauce
More about LoLo's Seafood Shack - 303 W 116th St
Vegan On The Fly image

 

Vegan On The Fly

24 W 45st, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jerk Chicken Gyro$12.99
More about Vegan On The Fly
Local Culture image

 

Jumieka NYC

601 LEXINGTON AVE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jerk Chicken$15.00
More about Jumieka NYC

