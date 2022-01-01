Coconut curry in New York
New York restaurants that serve coconut curry
More about TLK by Tigerlily Kitchen
TLK by Tigerlily Kitchen
58 3rd Avenue, New York
|YELLOW LEMONGRASS COCONUT CURRY (GF, V)
|$17.00
Choice of protein, with puffed tamaki rice, seasonal vegetables, pickled vegetable salad.
More about Spring Cafe - NYC - 14 West 4th Street
Spring Cafe - NYC - 14 West 4th Street
14 West 4th Street, NY
|Summer Vegetable and Coconut Curry
|$24.00
Carrots, red and white napa cabbage, chickpeas, broccoli, cauliflower, purple bok choy, cooked sun chokes, served in our house made coconut curry with our basmati rice.
More about Fish Cheeks - NYC
SEAFOOD
Fish Cheeks - NYC
55 BOND STREET, New York
|Coconut Crab Curry to go
|$30.00
Southern style curry with crab meat house-made curry paste and betel leaves served with jasmine rice. Fan Favorite!! Extra spicy.
More about Spice Thai - Upper East
Spice Thai - Upper East
1479 1st Avenue, New York
|Coconut Milk Curry
|$18.00
Flavors of Thai chili, turmeric, garlic & shrimp paste, chicken, Thai eggplant, basil, bell pepper. Served with rice noodles