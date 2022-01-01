Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coconut curry in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve coconut curry

OneSeed image

 

OneSeed

111 Murray Street,, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coconut Red Curry (8oz Container)$5.00
More about OneSeed
Item pic

 

TLK by Tigerlily Kitchen

58 3rd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
YELLOW LEMONGRASS COCONUT CURRY (GF, V)$17.00
Choice of protein, with puffed tamaki rice, seasonal vegetables, pickled vegetable salad.
More about TLK by Tigerlily Kitchen
Spring Cafe - NYC image

 

Spring Cafe - NYC - 14 West 4th Street

14 West 4th Street, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Summer Vegetable and Coconut Curry$24.00
Carrots, red and white napa cabbage, chickpeas, broccoli, cauliflower, purple bok choy, cooked sun chokes, served in our house made coconut curry with our basmati rice.
More about Spring Cafe - NYC - 14 West 4th Street
Fish Cheeks image

SEAFOOD

Fish Cheeks - NYC

55 BOND STREET, New York

Avg 4.7 (1781 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Crab Curry to go$30.00
Southern style curry with crab meat house-made curry paste and betel leaves served with jasmine rice. Fan Favorite!! Extra spicy.
More about Fish Cheeks - NYC
Saiguette image

 

Saiguette

935 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (534 reviews)
Takeout
Pint Curry Coconut Soup$4.00
More about Saiguette
Item pic

 

Spice Thai - Upper East

1479 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coconut Milk Curry$18.00
Flavors of Thai chili, turmeric, garlic & shrimp paste, chicken, Thai eggplant, basil, bell pepper. Served with rice noodles
More about Spice Thai - Upper East
Item pic

 

Spice Thai - UWS

435 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coconut Milk Curry$16.00
Flavors of Thai chili, turmeric,
garlic & shrimp paste, chicken, Thai eggplant, basil, bell pepper. Served with rice noodles
More about Spice Thai - UWS

