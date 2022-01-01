Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve octopus

Item pic

 

Greek Xpress

264 West 40th Street, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Charbroiled Octopus$15.95
one chargrilled octopus leg marinated with lemon oil sauce
Charbroiled Octopus Platter$25.95
served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
More about Greek Xpress
Item pic

GRILL • STEAKS

Quality Eats West Village

19 Greenwich Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (18431 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Octopus$32.00
Salsa Verde, Crispy Potato Salad
More about Quality Eats West Village
The Ellington image

 

The Ellington

2745 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Octopus$20.00
Chickpea puree, octopus reduction, lemon zest, fresh herbs
More about The Ellington
The Restaurant image

 

The Restaurant

506 9th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Golden Coin Octopus$28.00
More about The Restaurant
The Milling Room image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Milling Room

446 Columbus Avenue Between 81st and 82nd, New York

Avg 4.5 (3416 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Octopus$21.00
More about The Milling Room
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Atlantic Grill

50 W 65th street, New York

Avg 4.1 (570 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SALPICON DE OCTOPUS$25.00
More about Atlantic Grill
Item pic

 

Quality Eats Upper East Side

1496 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Octopus$32.00
Salsa Verde, Crispy Potato Salad
More about Quality Eats Upper East Side
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Thai Diner

186 Mott Street, New York

Avg 4.3 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
OCTOPUS$16.00
Broiled Octopus with Spicy Seafood Nam Prik
More about Thai Diner
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sesamo

764 10th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.1 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Octopus$22.00
kumquat agrodolce, daikon root 'fries'
More about Sesamo
Il Gattopardo image

 

Il Gattopardo

13 West 54th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled octopus$26.00
Grilled octopus, roasted fingerling potatoes, celery hearts and Castelvetrano olives, lemon olive oil and parsley dressing
More about Il Gattopardo
Banner pic

 

1. Tenzan

285 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Octopus$3.50
More about 1. Tenzan
Nice Matin image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Nice Matin

201 W 79th St, New York

Avg 3.8 (992 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Octopus$20.00
marinated gigante beans, persillade sauce
More about Nice Matin
Item pic

 

RedFarm

2170 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wok Sautéed Octopus & Chinese Ramps$34.00
More about RedFarm
Restaurant banner

 

Beyond Wok

42 Union Square East, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Takoyaki (5 pcs Octopus Meatball, Mayo, Bonito Flakes)$8.99
More about Beyond Wok
Item pic

 

GORIN Ramen

351 East 14th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Takoyaki (Fried Octopus Puff) 6 pcs$7.00
Takoyaki is a Japanese snack in the shape of little round balls containing pieces of octopus. Originated from Osaka Prefecture, Takoyaki literally translates to “octopus-grilled/fried” and some people may call it “Octopus Balls
More about GORIN Ramen
Item pic

 

Nizza

630 9th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED OCTOPUS$18.00
warm cannellini bean ragù, grilled spring onions, roasted peppers, balsamico, chili oil
More about Nizza
Restaurant banner

 

Selina Chelsea

518 W 27th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Charred Octopus$23.00
More about Selina Chelsea

