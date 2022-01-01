Octopus in New York
New York restaurants that serve octopus
Greek Xpress
264 West 40th Street, New York City
|Charbroiled Octopus
|$15.95
one chargrilled octopus leg marinated with lemon oil sauce
|Charbroiled Octopus Platter
|$25.95
served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
GRILL • STEAKS
Quality Eats West Village
19 Greenwich Ave, New York
|Grilled Octopus
|$32.00
Salsa Verde, Crispy Potato Salad
The Ellington
2745 Broadway, New York
|Octopus
|$20.00
Chickpea puree, octopus reduction, lemon zest, fresh herbs
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Milling Room
446 Columbus Avenue Between 81st and 82nd, New York
|Grilled Octopus
|$21.00
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Atlantic Grill
50 W 65th street, New York
|SALPICON DE OCTOPUS
|$25.00
Quality Eats Upper East Side
1496 2nd Avenue, New York
|Grilled Octopus
|$32.00
Salsa Verde, Crispy Potato Salad
FRENCH FRIES
Thai Diner
186 Mott Street, New York
|OCTOPUS
|$16.00
Broiled Octopus with Spicy Seafood Nam Prik
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Sesamo
764 10th Avenue, New York
|Octopus
|$22.00
kumquat agrodolce, daikon root 'fries'
Il Gattopardo
13 West 54th Street, New York
|Grilled octopus
|$26.00
Grilled octopus, roasted fingerling potatoes, celery hearts and Castelvetrano olives, lemon olive oil and parsley dressing
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Nice Matin
201 W 79th St, New York
|Grilled Octopus
|$20.00
marinated gigante beans, persillade sauce
Beyond Wok
42 Union Square East, New York
|Takoyaki (5 pcs Octopus Meatball, Mayo, Bonito Flakes)
|$8.99
GORIN Ramen
351 East 14th Street, New York
|Takoyaki (Fried Octopus Puff) 6 pcs
|$7.00
Takoyaki is a Japanese snack in the shape of little round balls containing pieces of octopus. Originated from Osaka Prefecture, Takoyaki literally translates to “octopus-grilled/fried” and some people may call it “Octopus Balls
Nizza
630 9th Avenue, New York
|GRILLED OCTOPUS
|$18.00
warm cannellini bean ragù, grilled spring onions, roasted peppers, balsamico, chili oil
Selina Chelsea
518 W 27th Street, New York
|Charred Octopus
|$23.00