Miso soup in New York

New York restaurants that serve miso soup

Miso soup. image

SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

Sushi & Co

67 Nassau Street, New York

Avg 4.7 (366 reviews)
Takeout
Miso soup.$4.95
Miso soup.$4.50
More about Sushi & Co
Miso Soup image

 

Bondi Sushi

275 Greenwich St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Soup$6.00
More about Bondi Sushi
DOMODOMO NYC image

 

DOMODOMO NYC

138-140 W Houston St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
MISO SOUP$3.00
Seaweed, Tofu, Scallion
More about DOMODOMO NYC
Item pic

 

Sushi & Co Lexi

459 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso soup.$4.50
Miso soup.$4.95
More about Sushi & Co Lexi
Sushi Nonaka image

SUSHI

Sushi Nonaka

410 Amsterdam Ave, New york

Avg 4.9 (793 reviews)
Takeout
Miso Soup$5.00
More about Sushi Nonaka
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Izakaya Juraku

121 Ludlow St, New York

Avg 4.7 (273 reviews)
Takeout
Miso Soup$6.00
Blended miso paste with dashi (contains bonito), topped with tofu,
scallion and seaweed
More about Izakaya Juraku
Item pic

 

Nami Nori

33 Carmine St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
veggie miso soup$6.00
More about Nami Nori
Miso Soup image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Lobster Place

448 W 16th St, New York

Avg 4.5 (2236 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Soup$5.50
Miso, dashi, tofu, scallion, wakame (16oz)
More about Lobster Place
Banner pic

 

1. Tenzan

285 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Soup$3.50
Soybean paste soup with tofu, seaweed & scallion.
More about 1. Tenzan
MAKANA image

 

MAKANA

161 W. 106th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Soup$3.50
Silken tofu, wakame and green onions.
More about MAKANA
Item pic

 

Tampopo Kitchen

805 West 187th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Soup$3.00
Miso Soup$5.00
Soft tofu and scallions with awase miso dashi.
Miso Soup$5.00
Soft tofu and scallions with awase dashi.
More about Tampopo Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Beyond Wok

42 Union Square East, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Soup$2.99
More about Beyond Wok
Item pic

 

Sushi-teria

15 W 33rd st, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
A1 Miso Soup$3.25
Traditional Japanese soup consisting of a dashi stock with bean curd and seaweed.
More about Sushi-teria
The Rawl image

 

The Rawl

212 E. 45th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Miso Soup$3.50
More about The Rawl
Miso Soup image

 

Bondi Sushi

75 Kenmare Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Soup$6.00
More about Bondi Sushi
Miso Soup image

 

Bondi Sushi

246 5th Avenue, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Soup$6.00
More about Bondi Sushi
Miso Soup image

 

Bondi Sushi

1140 3rd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Soup$6.00
More about Bondi Sushi

