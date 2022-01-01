Miso soup in New York
New York restaurants that serve miso soup
SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN
Sushi & Co
67 Nassau Street, New York
|Miso soup.
|$4.95
DOMODOMO NYC
138-140 W Houston St, New York
|MISO SOUP
|$3.00
Seaweed, Tofu, Scallion
Sushi & Co Lexi
459 Lexington Avenue, New York
|Miso soup.
|$4.50
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN
Izakaya Juraku
121 Ludlow St, New York
|Miso Soup
|$6.00
Blended miso paste with dashi (contains bonito), topped with tofu,
scallion and seaweed
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Lobster Place
448 W 16th St, New York
|Miso Soup
|$5.50
Miso, dashi, tofu, scallion, wakame (16oz)
1. Tenzan
285 Columbus Avenue, New York
|Miso Soup
|$3.50
Soybean paste soup with tofu, seaweed & scallion.
MAKANA
161 W. 106th Street, New York
|Miso Soup
|$3.50
Silken tofu, wakame and green onions.
Tampopo Kitchen
805 West 187th Street, New York
|Miso Soup
|$3.00
Soft tofu and scallions with awase miso dashi.
Sushi-teria
15 W 33rd st, New York
|A1 Miso Soup
|$3.25
Traditional Japanese soup consisting of a dashi stock with bean curd and seaweed.
Bondi Sushi
75 Kenmare Street, New York
|Miso Soup
|$6.00
Bondi Sushi
246 5th Avenue, NY
|Miso Soup
|$6.00
Bondi Sushi
1140 3rd Avenue, New York
|Miso Soup
|$6.00