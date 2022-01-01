Risotto in New York
New York restaurants that serve risotto
Portale
126 West 18th Street, New York
|Risotto
|$29.00
spicy sausage, broccoli rabe, roasted butternut squash
|Risotto
|$29.00
ruby red shrimp, pancetta, oven gold roasted tomatoes, arugula
Sant Ambroeus - West Village
259 W 4th Street, NEW YORK
|Risotto alla Milanese
|$39.00
traditional Milanese dish, Acquerello rice, Navelli saffron, bone marrow reduction
PASTRY • ICE CREAM
Sant Ambroeus - Madison Avenue
1000 Madison Ave, NEW YORK
|Risotto allo Zafferano
|$41.00
traditional Milanese dish, Carnaroli Riserva San Massimo rice, Navelli saffron
|Risotto di Mare
|$51.00
Carnaroli Riserva San Massimo rice, clams, mussels, scallop, Peekytoe crab, light tomato sauce
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
LEYLA TURKISH & MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT
108 west 74th street, New York
|Freekeh Risotto
|$23.00
Asparagus, mushroom, string beans, zucchini, and Parmesan.
|Orzo Risotto
|$11.00
PIZZA • PASTA
Lexington Pizza Parlour
1590 Lexington Ave, New York
|Mushroom And Truffle Oil Risotto
|$20.00
Porcini and cremini mushrooms with shaved parmigiana.
PIZZA
Bono Tratoria
3658 Broadway, New York
|Butternut Squash Risotto
|$21.00
mascarpone, parmigiano cheese & pancetta
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
NICE MATIN
201 W 79th St, New York
|Honeynut Squash Risotto
|$20.00
shiitakes, crispy pancetta, pecorino, sage
Parma Nuova
1404 3rd Ave, New York
|RISOTTO DEL GIORNO
|$42.00
ITALIAN ARBORIO RISOTTO OF THE DAY
Serafina Express 8th Street - Serafina Express 8th Street
402 SIXTH AVENUE, NEW YORK
|Risotto Parmigiano
|$16.00
Serafina To Go - 30 Broad - 30 Broad Street
30 Broad Street, New York
|Risotto Parmigiano
|$16.00
|Risotto Porcini
|$16.00
Serafina To Go - 22nd and Park - 287 Park Avenue South
287 Park Avenue South, New York
|Risotto Porcini
|$16.00