Risotto in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve risotto

The Restaurant image

 

the restaurant

506 9th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Risotto$17.00
More about the restaurant
Portale Restaurant image

 

Portale

126 West 18th Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (343 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Risotto$29.00
spicy sausage, broccoli rabe, roasted butternut squash
Risotto$29.00
ruby red shrimp, pancetta, oven gold roasted tomatoes, arugula
More about Portale
Item pic

 

Sant Ambroeus - West Village

259 W 4th Street, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Risotto alla Milanese$39.00
traditional Milanese dish, Acquerello rice, Navelli saffron, bone marrow reduction
More about Sant Ambroeus - West Village
Item pic

PASTRY • ICE CREAM

Sant Ambroeus - Madison Avenue

1000 Madison Ave, NEW YORK

Avg 4.4 (1179 reviews)
Takeout
Risotto allo Zafferano$41.00
traditional Milanese dish, Carnaroli Riserva San Massimo rice, Navelli saffron
Risotto di Mare$51.00
Carnaroli Riserva San Massimo rice, clams, mussels, scallop, Peekytoe crab, light tomato sauce
More about Sant Ambroeus - Madison Avenue
6341ce37-4f85-4c55-b87e-9039328add2a image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

LEYLA TURKISH & MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT

108 west 74th street, New York

Avg 4.5 (3252 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Freekeh Risotto$23.00
Asparagus, mushroom, string beans, zucchini, and Parmesan.
Orzo Risotto$11.00
More about LEYLA TURKISH & MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Lexington Pizza Parlour

1590 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mushroom And Truffle Oil Risotto$20.00
Porcini and cremini mushrooms with shaved parmigiana.
More about Lexington Pizza Parlour
Item pic

PIZZA

Bono Tratoria

3658 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.5 (1188 reviews)
Takeout
Butternut Squash Risotto$21.00
mascarpone, parmigiano cheese & pancetta
More about Bono Tratoria
Nice Matin image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

NICE MATIN

201 W 79th St, New York

Avg 3.8 (992 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Honeynut Squash Risotto$20.00
shiitakes, crispy pancetta, pecorino, sage
More about NICE MATIN
Main pic

 

Parma Nuova

1404 3rd Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
RISOTTO DEL GIORNO$42.00
ITALIAN ARBORIO RISOTTO OF THE DAY
More about Parma Nuova
BG pic

 

Serafina Express 8th Street - Serafina Express 8th Street

402 SIXTH AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Risotto Parmigiano$16.00
More about Serafina Express 8th Street - Serafina Express 8th Street
Main pic

 

Serafina To Go - 30 Broad - 30 Broad Street

30 Broad Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Risotto Parmigiano$16.00
Risotto Porcini$16.00
More about Serafina To Go - 30 Broad - 30 Broad Street
Restaurant banner

 

Serafina To Go - 22nd and Park - 287 Park Avenue South

287 Park Avenue South, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Risotto Porcini$16.00
More about Serafina To Go - 22nd and Park - 287 Park Avenue South

