Pappardelle in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve pappardelle

Giorgio's of Gramercy image

PASTA • FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Giorgio's of Gramercy

27 East 21st Street, New York

Avg 4.4 (1558 reviews)
Takeout
PAPPARDELLE BRAISED SHORT RIB RAGU$30.00
BRAISED SHORT RIB, WILD MUSHROOM, BUFFALO FRESCA, FRESH OREGANO, CHERRY TOMATO SAUCE
The Leopard at Des Artistes image

 

The Leopard at Des Artistes

1 West 67th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Half Pappardelle$20.00
PAPPARDELLE DUCK$33.00
Homemade pappardelle, braised duck leg, parmigiano Reggiano
9f576904-6c2f-4e76-9bab-02574a6caa1f image

 

Max SoHa

1274 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Pappardelle Con Funghi$15.95
homemade pasta w/ porcini, white mushroom & truffle-cream sauce
d2cd86c8-58c6-44da-9161-76fe43b4658f image

 

Felice - Columbus

240 COLUMBUS AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pappardelle Con Salsiccia$26.00
sweet Italian sausage, braised endive, porcini mushrooms, herbs, truffle sauce
Main pic

 

L’antica Pizzeria Da Michele - NYC - 81 Greenwich Ave. NYC

81 Greenwich Ave, NEW YORK CITY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pappardelle Genovese$34.00
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sesamo

764 10th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.1 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Duck Ragu Pappardelle$26.00
duck, garam masala, hard ricotta, mint
Item pic

PIZZA

Bono Tratoria

3658 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.5 (1188 reviews)
Takeout
Pappardelle al Cinghiale$10.00
homemade pappardelle with braised wild boar ragu' & tomato sauce
Spinach Pappardelle ai Funghi$18.00
homemade pasta with mushrooms & truffle-cream sauce
Spinach Pappardelle$19.00
with asparagus, prosciutto, peas & cream sauce
Il Corallo Trattoria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

Il Corallo Trattoria

176 Prince St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1286 reviews)
Takeout
Short Rib Ragu W/ Pappardelle$25.00
Fresh ribbon noodles, braised short rib with red wine, rosemary, sage & garlic
Lupa Osteria image

 

Lupa Osteria - 170 Thompson Street

170 Thompson Street, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pappardelle Alla Bolognese$30.00
Friend of a Farmer image

 

Friend Of A Farmer

77 Irving Place, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
ORECCHIETTE$29.00
Organic mushrooms, green-pea parmesan & basil roasted cherry tomatoes
Certe image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe and Pizza by Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Pappardelle$14.85
Wild Mushrooms, Leeks, Brussel Sprouts, Truffle Oil, (VEGAN)
Pappardelle$14.85
Wild Mushrooms, Leeks, Brussel Sprouts, Truffle Oil, (VEGAN)
99b3ec91-1bf5-48ec-b7ca-8afd495e632d image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Felice - Felice 83

1593 1st Avenue, New York

Avg 4.7 (507 reviews)
Takeout
Pappardelle Con Salsiccia$26.00
sweet Italian sausage, braised endive, porcini mushrooms, herbs, truffle sauce
Item pic

 

Nizza

630 9th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
PAPPARDELLE GENOVESE$22.00
basil pesto, Parmesan
