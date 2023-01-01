Pappardelle in New York
New York restaurants that serve pappardelle
Giorgio's of Gramercy
27 East 21st Street, New York
|PAPPARDELLE BRAISED SHORT RIB RAGU
|$30.00
BRAISED SHORT RIB, WILD MUSHROOM, BUFFALO FRESCA, FRESH OREGANO, CHERRY TOMATO SAUCE
The Leopard at Des Artistes
1 West 67th Street, New York
|Half Pappardelle
|$20.00
|PAPPARDELLE DUCK
|$33.00
Homemade pappardelle, braised duck leg, parmigiano Reggiano
Max SoHa
1274 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Spinach Pappardelle Con Funghi
|$15.95
homemade pasta w/ porcini, white mushroom & truffle-cream sauce
Felice - Columbus
240 COLUMBUS AVENUE, NEW YORK
|Pappardelle Con Salsiccia
|$26.00
sweet Italian sausage, braised endive, porcini mushrooms, herbs, truffle sauce
L’antica Pizzeria Da Michele - NYC - 81 Greenwich Ave. NYC
81 Greenwich Ave, NEW YORK CITY
|Pappardelle Genovese
|$34.00
Sesamo
764 10th Avenue, New York
|Duck Ragu Pappardelle
|$26.00
duck, garam masala, hard ricotta, mint
Bono Tratoria
3658 Broadway, New York
|Pappardelle al Cinghiale
|$10.00
homemade pappardelle with braised wild boar ragu' & tomato sauce
|Spinach Pappardelle ai Funghi
|$18.00
homemade pasta with mushrooms & truffle-cream sauce
|Spinach Pappardelle
|$19.00
with asparagus, prosciutto, peas & cream sauce
Il Corallo Trattoria
176 Prince St, New York
|Short Rib Ragu W/ Pappardelle
|$25.00
Fresh ribbon noodles, braised short rib with red wine, rosemary, sage & garlic
Lupa Osteria - 170 Thompson Street
170 Thompson Street, New York City
|Pappardelle Alla Bolognese
|$30.00
Friend Of A Farmer
77 Irving Place, New York
|ORECCHIETTE
|$29.00
Organic mushrooms, green-pea parmesan & basil roasted cherry tomatoes
Certe and Pizza by Certe
20 West 55th Street, New York
|Pappardelle
|$14.85
Wild Mushrooms, Leeks, Brussel Sprouts, Truffle Oil, (VEGAN)
Felice - Felice 83
1593 1st Avenue, New York
|Pappardelle Con Salsiccia
|$26.00
sweet Italian sausage, braised endive, porcini mushrooms, herbs, truffle sauce