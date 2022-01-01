Kebabs in New York
New York restaurants that serve kebabs
More about North Miznon
North Miznon
161 W 72nd St, New York
|Lamb Kebab
|$34.00
With homemade focaccia and fresh cut Mediterranean vegetables
More about KOSHER DELUXE
KOSHER DELUXE
10 West 46TH ST, New York
|CHICKEN KEBAB
|$10.95
One skewer of white or dark meat grilled over fire marinated in Italian seasoning.
|CHICKEN KEBAB PLATE
|$24.50
Two skewers of white or dark meat grilled over fire marinated in Italian seasoning.
With your choice of french fries, mashed potatoes with gravy, Israeli salad, potato salad, macaroni salad, or coleslaw.
More about Miznon
Miznon
20 Hudson Yards RU 401B, New York
|Lamb Kebab Pita
|$16.00
Lamb kebab with grilled tomato and onion, tahini, tomato salsa, pickles, green chili pepper
More about Bodrum
Bodrum
584 AMSTERDAM AVE Bodrum, NEW YORK
|Lamb Kebab (GF)
|$20.95
Turkish spiced ground lamb served with a red onion, sumac and arugula salad.
|Adana Kebab
|$21.95
|Chicken Sis Kebab
|$20.95
Grilled marinated cubes of chicken breast skewered with onions and peppers. Served with Turkish rice and mixed grilled vegetables. *Allow 15 to 20 minutes for preparation.
More about Miznon
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Miznon
75 9th Avenue, New York
|Lamb Kebab
|$16.00
Lamb kebab with grilled tomato and onion, tahini, tomato salsa, green chili pepper
More about The Viand
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|CHICKEN KEBAB
|$27.00
basmati rice, grilled vegetables
More about ilili NYC
ilili NYC
236 FIFTH AVENUE, NEW YORK
|Kebab Kerez
|$19.00
lamb & beef meatballs / cherry sauce / kataifi / micro chives