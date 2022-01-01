Fruit salad in New York
Dear Mama Coffee - East Harlem
308 E 109th St, New York
|Fruit Salad (serves 12)
|$87.50
Our Fruit Salad platter serves 12 people. The Fruit Salad includes cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple, strawberries, blueberries and mint. Fruit salad will be individually portioned into 12 plastic cups (9oz) with lid and include 15 forks and 20 napkins.
Carrot Express (Flatiron)
18 W 23RD ST, NEW YORK
|Fresh Fruit Salad
|$9.95
fresh mango, pineapple, strawberries, blueberries, banana, golden raisins, Mario's granola, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, toasted coconut flakes, drizzled honey, side of coconut yogurt
* contains nuts and raisins
Certe and Pizza by Certe
20 West 55th Street, New York
|Organically Fed Salmon Salad
|$19.00
Honey Lime Glaze, Plancha Seared
|Egg McTe
|$5.75
Choice of Cheese/ Bacon/ Sausage/ Chicken Sausage/ on a English Muffin
|Certe Yogurt Parfait
|$5.25
Vanilla or Strawberry Yogurt, Granola, Fresh Fruit & Fruit Puree
Modern Bread & Bagel
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Bagel & Spread
|$5.50
Gluten Free. Choice of bagel, choice of spread.
|Bagel, Salmon & Spread
|$14.50
Gluten Free. Bagel, choice of salmon, and choice of spread. Arugula, tomato and pickled onion.