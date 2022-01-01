Fruit salad in New York

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dear Mama - East Harlem image

 

Dear Mama Coffee - East Harlem

308 E 109th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fruit Salad (serves 12)$87.50
Our Fruit Salad platter serves 12 people. The Fruit Salad includes cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple, strawberries, blueberries and mint. Fruit salad will be individually portioned into 12 plastic cups (9oz) with lid and include 15 forks and 20 napkins.
More about Dear Mama Coffee - East Harlem
Item pic

 

Carrot Express (Flatiron)

18 W 23RD ST, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Fruit Salad$9.95
fresh mango, pineapple, strawberries, blueberries, banana, golden raisins, Mario's granola, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, toasted coconut flakes, drizzled honey, side of coconut yogurt
* contains nuts and raisins
More about Carrot Express (Flatiron)
Certe image

 

Certe and Pizza by Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Organically Fed Salmon Salad$19.00
Honey Lime Glaze, Plancha Seared
Egg McTe$5.75
Choice of Cheese/ Bacon/ Sausage/ Chicken Sausage/ on a English Muffin
Certe Yogurt Parfait$5.25
Vanilla or Strawberry Yogurt, Granola, Fresh Fruit & Fruit Puree
More about Certe and Pizza by Certe
Modern B&B / Arba image

 

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bagel & Spread$5.50
Gluten Free. Choice of bagel, choice of spread.
Bagel, Salmon & Spread$14.50
Gluten Free. Bagel, choice of salmon, and choice of spread. Arugula, tomato and pickled onion.
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Item pic

 

Modern B&B Chelsea - 139 W 14th Street

139 W 14th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fruit Salad (1/2lb)*$6.50
Strawberries, Blueberries, Mango, Pineapple
More about Modern B&B Chelsea - 139 W 14th Street

