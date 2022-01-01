Beef soup in New York
New York restaurants that serve beef soup
Mala Project
41 West 46th Street, New York
|Rice Noodle Soup with Beef Tendon
|$15.00
Savory Rice Noodle Soup, With Braised Beef Tendon and Pickled Vegetables, Chili Oil on the Side. A Perfect Comfort Food
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES
WU & NUSSBAUM
2897 Broadway, New York
|Beef Noodle Soup 红烧牛肉面
|$15.95
Malii Thai (East Harlem)
2028 2nd Ave, New York
|NS-2 Beef Noodle Soup
|$15.95
Choice of noodles in stewed beef, beef, beef balls, bean sprout, cilantro, and scallion in dark broth. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Cafe China
59 W. 37th Street, New York
|Braised Beef in Red Soup 红汤肥牛
|$32.00
Braised beef, wood's ears, cabbage, glass noodles, dried tofu skin, chili peppers, Sichuan peppercorn
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Tina's Cuban
23 W 56th St, New York
|Beef Soup
|$7.00
The Tang
920 Amsterdam Avenue, Manhattan
|Braised Beef Soup
|$5.00
|Braised Beef Noodles Soup
|$17.00
Braised beef shanks cooked with chili bean paste, star anise, and
Sichuan style spices, topped with Shanghai cabbage and soft
boiled egg
|Oxtail Beef Noodle Soup
|$17.00
6-hr simmered beef bone soup cooked with Angus oxtail, topped
with goji and pea sprouts
Mala Project
245 E 53rd Street, New York
|Beef Noodle Soup
|$15.00
Rice noodles soup with spicy braised beef and pickled vegetables. A perfect comfort food.
Malii Gramercy
391 2nd ave, NY
|NS-2 Beef Noodle Soup
|$15.95
Choice of noodles in stewed beef, beef, beef balls, bean sprout, cilantro, and scallion in dark broth. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Peppercorn Station 青花椒
66 w 39th st, New York
|红烧牛肉面 Braised Beef Noodle Soup
|$15.00
|酸汤肥牛 Beef in Sour Soup
|$26.00
Spice Thai
435 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Chiang Mai Beef Noodle Soup
|$18.00
Tender beef chunks, Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, slowly simmered in a flavorful & aromatic Thai herb broth