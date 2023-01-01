Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ribeye steak in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve ribeye steak

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hill and Bay

581 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 3.8 (874 reviews)
Takeout
Ribeye Steak$36.95
Truffle mashed potatoes, sautéed spinach, H&B butter.
More about Hill and Bay
Rib Eye Minute Steak Pita image

 

Miznon - Hudson Yards

20 Hudson Yards RU 401B, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
RIBEYE Minute Steak$18.00
Thinly sliced steak, seared, with tahini, tomato salsa, pickles, spicy green peppers
More about Miznon - Hudson Yards
Consumer pic

 

Kasbah

251 WEST 85th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
RIBEYE STEAK CLASSIC$46.95
Traditional Rib Eye, Boneless and Marbleized
PRIME RIBEYE STEAK$37.95
With Choice of Side. 7 oz Ribeye.
More about Kasbah
Rib Eye Minute Steak Pita image

 

Miznon - The Hugh

601 Lexington Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ribeye Minute Steak$18.00
Thinly sliced steak, seared, with tahini, tomato salsa, pickles, spicy green peppers
More about Miznon - The Hugh
Item pic

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kings of Kobe - Midtown West

650 West 42nd St, New York

Avg 4.6 (1322 reviews)
Takeout
American Wagyu Ribeye Steak (14oz)$119.00
More about Kings of Kobe - Midtown West

