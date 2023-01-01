Ribeye steak in New York
New York restaurants that serve ribeye steak
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hill and Bay
581 2nd Ave, New York
|Ribeye Steak
|$36.95
Truffle mashed potatoes, sautéed spinach, H&B butter.
Miznon - Hudson Yards
20 Hudson Yards RU 401B, New York
|RIBEYE Minute Steak
|$18.00
Thinly sliced steak, seared, with tahini, tomato salsa, pickles, spicy green peppers
Kasbah
251 WEST 85th Street, New York
|RIBEYE STEAK CLASSIC
|$46.95
Traditional Rib Eye, Boneless and Marbleized
|PRIME RIBEYE STEAK
|$37.95
With Choice of Side. 7 oz Ribeye.
Miznon - The Hugh
601 Lexington Ave, New York
|Ribeye Minute Steak
|$18.00
Thinly sliced steak, seared, with tahini, tomato salsa, pickles, spicy green peppers