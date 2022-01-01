Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Item pic

SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

Sushi & Co

67 Nassau Street, New York

Avg 4.7 (366 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Udon.$17.90
Japanese thick Udon Noodle in Katsuobushi soup with baby Spinach, dried nori (seaweed), Crunch powder, Crunch ball, Dried Tofu, Seasoned Spinach, Fish cake, Scallion and 2 pcs of Shrimp Tempura
Shrimp Tempura$9.95
Shrimp Tempura Udon.$17.50
Japanese thick Udon Noodle in Katsuobushi soup with baby Spinach, dried nori (seaweed), Crunch powder, Crunch ball, Dried Tofu, Seasoned Spinach, Fish cake, Scallion and 2 pcs of Shrimp Tempura
ROCK SHRIMP TEMPURA image

 

DOMODOMO NYC

138-140 W Houston St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
ROCK SHRIMP TEMPURA$15.00
Avocado, Cashew Nut, Masago, Spicy Mayo
Item pic

 

Go! Go! Curry!

144 West 19th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
App Shrimp Tempura (2pc)$5.95
2 pcs tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce.
Shrimp Tempura Curry
2 Tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce, with Japanese curry and shredded cabbage over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
Item pic

 

Sushi & Co Lexi

459 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Shrimp Tempura$10.95
Natural black rice with Air fried Shrimp Tempura
Shrimp Tempura$10.95
Shrimp Tempura Udon.$17.90
Japanese thick Udon Noodle in Katsuobushi soup with baby Spinach, dried nori (seaweed), Crunch powder, Crunch ball, Dried Tofu, Seasoned Spinach, Fish cake, Scallion and 2 pcs of Shrimp Tempura
Item pic

 

Go! Go! Curry!

567 W. 125th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
App Shrimp Tempura (2pc)$5.95
2 pcs tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce.
Shrimp Tempura Curry
2 Tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce, with Japanese curry and shredded cabbage over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
Tempura Shrimp Poppers image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

SET-LES

127 Ludlow St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1358 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tempura Shrimp Poppers$15.00
Tempura Shrimp Tacos (3)$15.00
Honey Mayo Glazed Tempura Shrimp Poppers w/ Shredded Lettuce, Jalapeños & Honey Aoili
Item pic

 

Go! Go! Curry!

273 West 38th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
App Shrimp Tempura (2pc)$5.95
2 pcs tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce.
Shrimp Tempura$2.95
Shrimp Tempura Curry
2 Tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce, with Japanese curry and shredded cabbage over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
Sushi Nonaka image

SUSHI

Sushi Nonaka

410 Amsterdam Ave, New york

Avg 4.9 (793 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura R$13.00
Shrimp Tempura 4 PC$24.00
Main pic

 

Rosa Mexicano

251 E. 52nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos Crispy Shrimp Tempura$18.00
Three per order. Shaved cabbage, salsa verde, pickled oregano aioli, corn tortilla.
Item pic

 

KOHOKU-KU RAMEN

709 9th Ave, New york

No reviews yet
Takeout
ADD SHRIMP TEMPURA$2.00
SHRIMP & VEGETABLE TEMPURA RAMEN$20.00
Item pic

 

Go! Go! Curry!

231 Thompson Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
App Shrimp Tempura (2pc)$5.95
2 pcs tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce.
Shrimp Tempura Curry
2 Tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce, with Japanese curry and shredded cabbage over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
Item pic

 

Ani Ramen House - Hudson Eats

230 Vesey St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Kimchi Ramen$18.00
classic chicken broth, shoyu & kimchi tare, topped with shrimp tempura, cabbage, scallions, chives, kimchi + pickled mustard greens.
Shrimp Tempura Kimchi Ramen$15.00
classic chicken broth, shoyu & kimchi tare, topped with shrimp tempura, cabbage, scallions, chives, kimchi + pickled mustard greens.
Atlantic Grill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Atlantic Grill

50 W 65th street, New York

Avg 4.1 (570 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL$11.00
Item pic

 

Go! Go! Curry!

12 John Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
App Shrimp Tempura (2pc)$5.95
2 pcs tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce.
Shrimp Tempura Curry
2 Tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce, with Japanese curry and shredded cabbage over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
Banner pic

 

1. Tenzan

285 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Only Tempura 7 Pcs$24.50
Lightly battered and fried.
Shrimp Tempura Roll$11.50
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado With Eel Sauce.
L - Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura$15.50
Rosa Mexicano image

TACOS • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

9 E 18th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (5126 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos Crispy Shrimp Tempura$18.00
Three per order. Shaved cabbage, salsa verde, pickled oregano aioli, corn tortilla.
MAKANA image

 

MAKANA

161 W. 106th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura$7.00
Rosa Mexicano image

TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

61 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (10809 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos Crispy Shrimp Tempura$18.00
Three per order. Shaved cabbage, salsa verde, pickled oregano aioli, corn tortilla.
Item pic

 

Tampopo Kitchen

805 West 187th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura$10.00
4 pieces of deep fried jumbo shrimp with light tempura batter. Add miso soup and rice + $6.
Shrimp Tempura roll$15.00
Lightly battered crispy fried shrimp with cucumbers topped with avocado, spicy mayo, sweet eel sauce, and tobiko.
Item pic

 

Sushi-teria

15 W 33rd st, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
R18 Shrimp Tempura Roll (8pcs)$9.95
Sushi roll with shrimp tempura.
A5 Shrimp Tempura 2pc$4.95
Shrimp dipped into tempura batter and deep-fried in hot oil.
The Rawl image

 

The Rawl

212 E. 45th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Shrimp Tempura$9.99
