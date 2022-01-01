Shrimp tempura in New York
More about Sushi & Co
SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN
Sushi & Co
67 Nassau Street, New York
|Shrimp Tempura Udon.
|$17.90
Japanese thick Udon Noodle in Katsuobushi soup with baby Spinach, dried nori (seaweed), Crunch powder, Crunch ball, Dried Tofu, Seasoned Spinach, Fish cake, Scallion and 2 pcs of Shrimp Tempura
|Shrimp Tempura
|$9.95
|Shrimp Tempura Udon.
|$17.50
Japanese thick Udon Noodle in Katsuobushi soup with baby Spinach, dried nori (seaweed), Crunch powder, Crunch ball, Dried Tofu, Seasoned Spinach, Fish cake, Scallion and 2 pcs of Shrimp Tempura
More about DOMODOMO NYC
DOMODOMO NYC
138-140 W Houston St, New York
|ROCK SHRIMP TEMPURA
|$15.00
Avocado, Cashew Nut, Masago, Spicy Mayo
More about Go! Go! Curry!
Go! Go! Curry!
144 West 19th Street, New York
|App Shrimp Tempura (2pc)
|$5.95
2 pcs tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce.
|Shrimp Tempura Curry
2 Tempura-fried shrimp with tartar sauce, with Japanese curry and shredded cabbage over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
More about Sushi & Co Lexi
Sushi & Co Lexi
459 Lexington Avenue, New York
|Black Shrimp Tempura
|$10.95
Natural black rice with Air fried Shrimp Tempura
|Shrimp Tempura
|$10.95
|Shrimp Tempura Udon.
|$17.90
Japanese thick Udon Noodle in Katsuobushi soup with baby Spinach, dried nori (seaweed), Crunch powder, Crunch ball, Dried Tofu, Seasoned Spinach, Fish cake, Scallion and 2 pcs of Shrimp Tempura
More about SET-LES
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
SET-LES
127 Ludlow St, New York
|Tempura Shrimp Poppers
|$15.00
|Tempura Shrimp Tacos (3)
|$15.00
Honey Mayo Glazed Tempura Shrimp Poppers w/ Shredded Lettuce, Jalapeños & Honey Aoili
More about Sushi Nonaka
SUSHI
Sushi Nonaka
410 Amsterdam Ave, New york
|Shrimp Tempura R
|$13.00
|Shrimp Tempura 4 PC
|$24.00
More about Rosa Mexicano
Rosa Mexicano
251 E. 52nd Street, New York
|Tacos Crispy Shrimp Tempura
|$18.00
Three per order. Shaved cabbage, salsa verde, pickled oregano aioli, corn tortilla.
More about KOHOKU-KU RAMEN
KOHOKU-KU RAMEN
709 9th Ave, New york
|ADD SHRIMP TEMPURA
|$2.00
|SHRIMP & VEGETABLE TEMPURA RAMEN
|$20.00
More about Ani Ramen House - Hudson Eats
Ani Ramen House - Hudson Eats
230 Vesey St, New York
|Shrimp Tempura Kimchi Ramen
|$18.00
classic chicken broth, shoyu & kimchi tare, topped with shrimp tempura, cabbage, scallions, chives, kimchi + pickled mustard greens.
|Shrimp Tempura Kimchi Ramen
|$15.00
classic chicken broth, shoyu & kimchi tare, topped with shrimp tempura, cabbage, scallions, chives, kimchi + pickled mustard greens.
More about Atlantic Grill
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Atlantic Grill
50 W 65th street, New York
|SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL
|$11.00
More about 1. Tenzan
1. Tenzan
285 Columbus Avenue, New York
|Shrimp Only Tempura 7 Pcs
|$24.50
Lightly battered and fried.
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$11.50
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado With Eel Sauce.
|L - Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
|$15.50
More about Rosa Mexicano
TACOS • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Rosa Mexicano
9 E 18th St, New York
|Tacos Crispy Shrimp Tempura
|$18.00
Three per order. Shaved cabbage, salsa verde, pickled oregano aioli, corn tortilla.
More about Rosa Mexicano
TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS
Rosa Mexicano
61 Columbus Ave, New York
|Tacos Crispy Shrimp Tempura
|$18.00
Three per order. Shaved cabbage, salsa verde, pickled oregano aioli, corn tortilla.
More about Tampopo Kitchen
Tampopo Kitchen
805 West 187th Street, New York
|Shrimp Tempura
|$10.00
4 pieces of deep fried jumbo shrimp with light tempura batter. Add miso soup and rice + $6.
|Shrimp Tempura roll
|$15.00
Lightly battered crispy fried shrimp with cucumbers topped with avocado, spicy mayo, sweet eel sauce, and tobiko.
More about Sushi-teria
Sushi-teria
15 W 33rd st, New York
|R18 Shrimp Tempura Roll (8pcs)
|$9.95
Sushi roll with shrimp tempura.
|A5 Shrimp Tempura 2pc
|$4.95
Shrimp dipped into tempura batter and deep-fried in hot oil.