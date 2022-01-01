Lobsters in New York
New York restaurants that serve lobsters
Bobo's Crab Shack
130 Dyckman St, New York
|Lobster Tots
|$19.00
|Fried Lobster
|$60.00
Bondi Sushi
275 Greenwich St, New York
|Lobster Yuzu Crispy Rice
|$12.00
4 pieces of Yuzu Lobster with fresh mango, red tobiko and dill atop air fried crispy rice
|Lobster & Shrimp Bowl
|$28.00
Yuzu Seasoned Lobster, Grilled Shrimp, Fresh Mango, Mixed Greens, Pickled Daikon + Topped with Sesame Seeds with Ponzu Dressing
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Seamore's
250 Vesey Street, New York
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$34.00
maine lobster, rigatoni, three cheese, breadcrumbs
|Maine Lobster Roll
|$34.00
mayo, celery, old bay
|Lobster Roll Bundle for 2
|$75.00
guacamole + chips, two maine-style lobster rolls, shoestring fries and our seasonal dessert
SEAFOOD
Ed's Lobster Bar
155 Grand St, New York
|Lobster Nachos
|$20.00
|Henry's Lobster Mac n Cheese
|$32.00
|Chilled Half Lobster
|$24.00
SALADS
FIG & OLIVE
10 E 52nd St, New York
|Lobster & Shrimp Roll
|$36.00
Maine Lobster & Paradise Shrimp, Riviera Sauce, Fennel & Green Apple Coleslaw, Pickled Grapefruit, Espelette Potato Chips.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Pier i Cafe
500 W 70th St, New York
|Cape Cod Lobster Roll
|$30.00
fresh shucked maine lobster, tarragon, chives, lemon zest, sliced tomato, mayo, sea salt, cracked pepper, toasted split top roll, cole slaw, French fries
|Lobster Salad Side
|$22.00
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Atlantic Grill
50 W 65th street, New York
|LOBSTER ROLL
|$36.00
Il Brigante
214 Front Street, New York,
|Black Linguine with Lobster
|$38.00
Black Lingune with Lobster, Mussels, Clams and Marinara Sauce
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
LoLo's Seafood Shack
303 W 116th St, New York
|LOBSTER ROLL
|$25.00
Lobster Roll With Choice of Durty Rice
Red Paper Clip
120 Christopher St., New York
|Lobster Roll
|$26.00
charcoal // scallion ginger // beurre blanc
Seamore's
1270 3rd Avenue, New York
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$34.00
maine lobster, rigatoni, three cheese, breadcrumbs
|Lobster Roll Bundle for 2
|$75.00
guacamole + chips, two maine-style lobster rolls, shoestring fries and our seasonal dessert
|Maine Lobster Roll
|$34.00
mayo, celery, old bay
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Red Rooster
310 Lenox Ave, New York
|Ms Lana's Lobster Roll
|$32.00
celery, lemon on a brioche bun
Seamore's
161 Eigth Avenue, New York
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$34.00
maine lobster, rigatoni, three cheese, breadcrumbs
|Lobster Roll Bundle for 2
|$75.00
guacamole + chips, two maine-style lobster rolls, shoestring fries and our seasonal dessert
|Maine Lobster Roll
|$34.00
mayo, celery, old bay
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill
797 3rd Ave, New York
|Lobster Roll
|$31.00
Served with Waffle Fries
Il Gattopardo
13 West 54th Street, New York
|Lobster Ravioli
|$37.00
Lobster ravioli filled with braised artichokes, in its own sauce with leeks
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Lobster Place
448 W 16th St, New York
|Lobster Roll - Maine
|$21.95
Claw and tail meat, celery, scallions, lemon & mayo, on a grilled top-split bun
|Lobster Roll - Connecticut
|$18.50
Fresh claw and tail meat basted in warm butter w/ fresh chives on a buttered split-top bun
Frying Pan NYC
207 12th Ave Big Red Boat in Park, New York
|Cape Cod Lobster Roll
|$26.00
fresh shucked maine lobster, tomato, tarragon, chives, lemon zest, mayo, sea salt, toasted split-top roll, cole slaw, old bay fries
TACOS • TAPAS
TacoVision
244 E 53rd St, New York
|Maine Lobster Tacos (3pcs)
|$26.00
local mexican corn, epazote, roasted chili oil, fresh herbs
L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon New York
85 Tenth Avenue, New York
|LOBSTER PENNE PASTA
|$28.00
Lobster penne pasta, fresh tarragon
Heidi's House by the Side of the Road
308 East 78th Street, New York
|Mac & Cheese - Lobster
|$35.00
better than Heidi's Grandma Lola's (sorry, Granny).
|Gnocchi with Lobster
|$33.00
With asparagus, broccoli, basil & parmesan
RedFarm
2170 Broadway, New York
|Sauteed Lobster & Egg
|$54.00
|Grilled Lobster Fried Rice
|$54.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD
Il Corallo Trattoria
176 Prince St, New York
|Buratta Ravioli w/ Lobster Sauce
|$25.00
Ravioli filled with buratta served in a lobster tomato cream sauce.
Nare Sushi
115 E 57TH STREET, NEW YORK
|Lobster Roll
|$20.00
Lobster tempura and greens
|Popcorn Lobster
|$22.00
Coarsely chopped lobster tempura served with homemade spicy mayo. Topped with tobiko and seaweed flakes
Crave Fishbar - Midtown
945 2nd Avenue, New York
|Maine Lobster Roll
|$31.00
spicy avocado garlic aioli, warm butter, orwasher's top split bun, hand cut french fries (s)
|Lobster Curry
|$39.00
chu chee curry, charred red onion, japanese eggplant, thai apple eggplant, fresh bamboo shoots (gf, s)
CHAMBERS
94 Chambers St, New York
|Lobster Rolls with Crème Fraîche & Brown Butter
|$59.00
Two Lobster Rolls for the making, with Crème Fraîche to dress 'em, and grilled Potato Rolls glazed with brown butter. Served with Heirloom Potato Chips and hearty Clam Chowder.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • RACLETTE
Raclette NYC
511 E 12th St, New York
|Lobster Mac 'N Cheese
|$23.00
Lobster with ditalini pasta, baked with Raclette's signature mornay sauce and bisque, with gruyere, cheddar, and parmesan cheese, topped with panko bread crumbs
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Clam
420 Hudson St, New York
|Maine Lobster Arancini
|$16.00
Six pieces. Meyer lemon aioli, pepper cress
|Fried Clam & Lobster Slider Combo
|$35.00
Two sliders, old bay fries, cole slaw
|Fried Clam & Lobster Slider
|$14.00
Griddled bun
