Lobsters in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve lobsters

Item pic

 

Bobo's Crab Shack

130 Dyckman St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Tots$19.00
Fried Lobster$60.00
More about Bobo's Crab Shack
Item pic

 

Bondi Sushi

275 Greenwich St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Yuzu Crispy Rice$12.00
4 pieces of Yuzu Lobster with fresh mango, red tobiko and dill atop air fried crispy rice
Lobster & Shrimp Bowl$28.00
Yuzu Seasoned Lobster, Grilled Shrimp, Fresh Mango, Mixed Greens, Pickled Daikon + Topped with Sesame Seeds with Ponzu Dressing
More about Bondi Sushi
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Seamore's

250 Vesey Street, New York

Avg 3.5 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster Mac & Cheese$34.00
maine lobster, rigatoni, three cheese, breadcrumbs
Maine Lobster Roll$34.00
mayo, celery, old bay
Lobster Roll Bundle for 2$75.00
guacamole + chips, two maine-style lobster rolls, shoestring fries and our seasonal dessert
More about Seamore's
Item pic

 

RedFarm

529 Hudson St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sauteed Lobster & Egg$54.00
More about RedFarm
473f14be-38e2-471c-97f1-c5be24576244 image

SEAFOOD

Ed's Lobster Bar

155 Grand St, New York

Avg 4 (1024 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Nachos$20.00
Henry's Lobster Mac n Cheese$32.00
Chilled Half Lobster$24.00
More about Ed's Lobster Bar
FIG & OLIVE image

SALADS

FIG & OLIVE

10 E 52nd St, New York

Avg 4.6 (10777 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster & Shrimp Roll$36.00
Maine Lobster & Paradise Shrimp, Riviera Sauce, Fennel & Green Apple Coleslaw, Pickled Grapefruit, Espelette Potato Chips.
More about FIG & OLIVE
d92cffdf-fed4-43f3-aca4-7a41f0c29cc0 image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Pier i Cafe

500 W 70th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cape Cod Lobster Roll$30.00
fresh shucked maine lobster, tarragon, chives, lemon zest, sliced tomato, mayo, sea salt, cracked pepper, toasted split top roll, cole slaw, French fries
Lobster Salad Side$22.00
More about Pier i Cafe
LOBSTER ROLL image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Atlantic Grill

50 W 65th street, New York

Avg 4.1 (570 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
LOBSTER ROLL$36.00
More about Atlantic Grill
Item pic

 

Il Brigante

214 Front Street, New York,

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Linguine with Lobster$38.00
Black Lingune with Lobster, Mussels, Clams and Marinara Sauce
More about Il Brigante
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

LoLo's Seafood Shack

303 W 116th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (977 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LOBSTER ROLL$25.00
Lobster Roll With Choice of Durty Rice
More about LoLo's Seafood Shack
Red Paper Clip image

 

Red Paper Clip

120 Christopher St., New York

Avg 4.3 (148 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Roll$26.00
charcoal // scallion ginger // beurre blanc
More about Red Paper Clip
Item pic

 

Seamore's

1270 3rd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster Mac & Cheese$34.00
maine lobster, rigatoni, three cheese, breadcrumbs
Lobster Roll Bundle for 2$75.00
guacamole + chips, two maine-style lobster rolls, shoestring fries and our seasonal dessert
Maine Lobster Roll$34.00
mayo, celery, old bay
More about Seamore's
Red Rooster image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Red Rooster

310 Lenox Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (10910 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ms Lana's Lobster Roll$32.00
celery, lemon on a brioche bun
More about Red Rooster
Item pic

 

Seamore's

161 Eigth Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lobster Mac & Cheese$34.00
maine lobster, rigatoni, three cheese, breadcrumbs
Lobster Roll Bundle for 2$75.00
guacamole + chips, two maine-style lobster rolls, shoestring fries and our seasonal dessert
Maine Lobster Roll$34.00
mayo, celery, old bay
More about Seamore's
085c0dd1-63c1-45f1-94bb-aa55f26a38ba image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill

797 3rd Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (11550 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Roll$31.00
Served with Waffle Fries
More about Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill
Il Gattopardo image

 

Il Gattopardo

13 West 54th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Ravioli$37.00
Lobster ravioli filled with braised artichokes, in its own sauce with leeks
More about Il Gattopardo
Lobster Roll - Maine image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Lobster Place

448 W 16th St, New York

Avg 4.5 (2236 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll - Maine$21.95
Claw and tail meat, celery, scallions, lemon & mayo, on a grilled top-split bun
Lobster Roll - Connecticut$18.50
Fresh claw and tail meat basted in warm butter w/ fresh chives on a buttered split-top bun
More about Lobster Place
Cape Cod Lobster Roll image

 

Frying Pan NYC

207 12th Ave Big Red Boat in Park, New York

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
Cape Cod Lobster Roll$26.00
fresh shucked maine lobster, tomato, tarragon, chives, lemon zest, mayo, sea salt, toasted split-top roll, cole slaw, old bay fries
More about Frying Pan NYC
Item pic

TACOS • TAPAS

TacoVision

244 E 53rd St, New York

Avg 4.3 (591 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Maine Lobster Tacos (3pcs)$26.00
local mexican corn, epazote, roasted chili oil, fresh herbs
More about TacoVision
L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon New York image

 

L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon New York

85 Tenth Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
LOBSTER PENNE PASTA$28.00
Lobster penne pasta, fresh tarragon
More about L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon New York
Mac & Cheese - Lobster image

 

Heidi's House by the Side of the Road

308 East 78th Street, New York

Avg 4.7 (275 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mac & Cheese - Lobster$35.00
better than Heidi's Grandma Lola's (sorry, Granny).
Gnocchi with Lobster$33.00
With asparagus, broccoli, basil & parmesan
More about Heidi's House by the Side of the Road
Item pic

 

RedFarm

2170 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sauteed Lobster & Egg$54.00
Grilled Lobster Fried Rice$54.00
More about RedFarm
Il Corallo Trattoria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

Il Corallo Trattoria

176 Prince St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1286 reviews)
Takeout
Buratta Ravioli w/ Lobster Sauce$25.00
Ravioli filled with buratta served in a lobster tomato cream sauce.
More about Il Corallo Trattoria
Item pic

 

Nare Sushi

115 E 57TH STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$20.00
Lobster tempura and greens
Popcorn Lobster$22.00
Coarsely chopped lobster tempura served with homemade spicy mayo. Topped with tobiko and seaweed flakes
More about Nare Sushi
Lupa Osteria image

 

Lupa Osteria

170 Thompson Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spag Lobster$39.00
More about Lupa Osteria
Maine Lobster Roll image

 

Crave Fishbar - Midtown

945 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Maine Lobster Roll$31.00
spicy avocado garlic aioli, warm butter, orwasher's top split bun, hand cut french fries (s)
Lobster Curry$39.00
chu chee curry, charred red onion, japanese eggplant, thai apple eggplant, fresh bamboo shoots (gf, s)
More about Crave Fishbar - Midtown
Lobster Rolls with Crème Fraîche & Brown Butter image

 

CHAMBERS

94 Chambers St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Rolls with Crème Fraîche & Brown Butter$59.00
Two Lobster Rolls for the making, with Crème Fraîche to dress 'em, and grilled Potato Rolls glazed with brown butter. Served with Heirloom Potato Chips and hearty Clam Chowder.
More about CHAMBERS
Lobster Mac 'N Cheese image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • RACLETTE

Raclette NYC

511 E 12th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1827 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Mac 'N Cheese$23.00
Lobster with ditalini pasta, baked with Raclette's signature mornay sauce and bisque, with gruyere, cheddar, and parmesan cheese, topped with panko bread crumbs
More about Raclette NYC
1327f5ee-0530-4524-88c7-a467316faa52 image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Clam

420 Hudson St, New York

Avg 4.5 (3034 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Maine Lobster Arancini$16.00
Six pieces. Meyer lemon aioli, pepper cress
Fried Clam & Lobster Slider Combo$35.00
Two sliders, old bay fries, cole slaw
Fried Clam & Lobster Slider$14.00
Griddled bun
More about The Clam
Greenpoint Fish & Lobster Co. @ The Hugh image

 

Greenpoint Fish & Lobster Co. @ The Hugh

601 Lexington Ave, New York

No reviews yet
CONNECTICUT STYLE LOBSTER ROLL$30.00
Fresh Maine lobster meat, warm butter and lemon. On a toasted split top bun. Served with potato chips or salad
More about Greenpoint Fish & Lobster Co. @ The Hugh

