Garlic knots in New York
New York restaurants that serve garlic knots
More about Williamsburg Pizza - LES
Williamsburg Pizza - LES
277 Broome Street, New York
|Garlic Knots
|$5.00
More about Williamsburg Pizza - UES
Williamsburg Pizza - UES
1617 2nd Avenue, New York
|Garlic Knots
|$5.00
More about Two Boots EV
Two Boots EV
42 Ave A, New York
|Garlic Knots (3)
|$3.95
House made garlic knots tossed in butter, parsley, garlic, and parmesan. Served with a side of marinara.
More about Stella’s Pizza
Stella’s Pizza
110 9th Ave., New York
|Garlic Knots 3 Pieces
|$3.50
Garlic/Cheese/Fresh Herbs/EVOO
More about Two Boots WV
Two Boots WV
101 7th Avenue South, New York
|Garlic Knots (3)
|$3.95
House made garlic knots tossed in butter, parsley, garlic, and parmesan. Served with a side of marinara.