Garlic knots in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve garlic knots

Garlic Knots image

 

Williamsburg Pizza - LES

277 Broome Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Knots$5.00
More about Williamsburg Pizza - LES
Upside Pizza image

 

Upside Pizza

51 Spring Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Knots$3.50
More about Upside Pizza
Garlic Knots image

 

Williamsburg Pizza - UES

1617 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Knots$5.00
More about Williamsburg Pizza - UES
Garlic Knots (3) image

 

Two Boots EV

42 Ave A, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Knots (3)$3.95
House made garlic knots tossed in butter, parsley, garlic, and parmesan. Served with a side of marinara.
More about Two Boots EV
Rubirosa image

 

Rubirosa

235 Mulberry Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Knots$12.00
More about Rubirosa
Banner pic

 

Stella’s Pizza

110 9th Ave., New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Knots 3 Pieces$3.50
Garlic/Cheese/Fresh Herbs/EVOO
More about Stella’s Pizza
Sauce Pizzeria image

 

Sauce Pizzeria

225 Liberty St, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
GARLIC KNOTS$4.95
More about Sauce Pizzeria
Garlic Knots (3) image

 

Two Boots WV

101 7th Avenue South, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Knots (3)$3.95
House made garlic knots tossed in butter, parsley, garlic, and parmesan. Served with a side of marinara.
More about Two Boots WV
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Everything Garlic Knots
Everything Garlic Knots
More about Certe

