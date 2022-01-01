Chicken satay in New York
New York restaurants that serve chicken satay
Malii Thai (East Harlem)
2028 2nd Ave, New York
|A-11 Chicken Satay
|$9.95
Grilled chicken skewers served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish and toast. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
|A-1 Chicken Satay Buns
|$7.95
grilled chicken satay, cucumber, scallion, served with cucumber relish. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Pro Thai
1575 Lexington Ave, New York
|Chicken Satay
|$6.95
Grilled marinated chicken on skewers, served with peanut sauce, cucumber relish, and grilled brioche.
NOODLES
Yummy Thai
4959 Broadway, New York
|CHICKEN SATAY
|$10.00
Marinated chicken served with a classic peanut sauce and cucumber chutney.
Malii Gramercy
391 2nd ave, NY
|A-11 Chicken Satay
|$9.95
Grilled chicken skewers served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish and toast. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Saiguette
935 Columbus Ave, New York
|Grilled Chicken Satay (4)
|$9.75
Chicken tenderloin marinated w. garlic, cilantro, lemongrass, coconut milk, served w. crush peanut, pickled carrot/cucumber and satay sauce
SEAFOOD
Sabai Thai
432 Park Ave S, New York
|Chicken Satay
|$14.00
grilled chicken, spicy peanut sauce
NOODLES
The Tyger
1 Howard St, New York
|Charcoal Grilled Chicken Satay
|$12.00
Peanut Sauce (2 pieces)