Chicken satay in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve chicken satay

Item pic

 

Malii Thai (East Harlem)

2028 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1473 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
A-11 Chicken Satay$9.95
Grilled chicken skewers served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish and toast. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
A-1 Chicken Satay Buns$7.95
grilled chicken satay, cucumber, scallion, served with cucumber relish. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Thai (East Harlem)
Item pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Pro Thai

1575 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (238 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Satay$6.95
Grilled marinated chicken on skewers, served with peanut sauce, cucumber relish, and grilled brioche.
More about Pro Thai
Item pic

NOODLES

Yummy Thai

4959 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.4 (908 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN SATAY$10.00
Marinated chicken served with a classic peanut sauce and cucumber chutney.
More about Yummy Thai
Item pic

 

Malii Gramercy

391 2nd ave, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
A-11 Chicken Satay$9.95
Grilled chicken skewers served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish and toast. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Gramercy
Saiguette image

 

Saiguette

935 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (534 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Satay (4)$9.75
Chicken tenderloin marinated w. garlic, cilantro, lemongrass, coconut milk, served w. crush peanut, pickled carrot/cucumber and satay sauce
More about Saiguette
Satay image

SEAFOOD

Sabai Thai

432 Park Ave S, New York

Avg 4.6 (1440 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Satay$14.00
grilled chicken, spicy peanut sauce
More about Sabai Thai
Tam Sang image

NOODLES

Tam Sang

331 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (419 reviews)
Takeout
Organic Chicken Satay$8.00
More about Tam Sang
Charcoal Grilled Chicken Satay image

NOODLES

The Tyger

1 Howard St, New York

Avg 4.5 (3247 reviews)
Charcoal Grilled Chicken Satay$12.00
Peanut Sauce (2 pieces)
More about The Tyger

