Veggie burgers in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve veggie burgers

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hill and Bay

581 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 3.8 (874 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$15.95
Legumes, vegetables, beets, grains, romaine, tomato, red onion, cheddar.
More about Hill and Bay
Consumer pic

 

Toast Bar & Restaurant

3157 Broadway, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Burger$12.00
Morningstar Garden Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickle, Side of Fries or Salad
More about Toast Bar & Restaurant
Crif Dogs/PDT image

HOT DOGS

Crif Dogs

113 Saint Mark's Place, Manhattan

Avg 4 (411 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$10.45
Impossible Patty, Crif Sauce, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles
More about Crif Dogs
Item pic

 

Cafeteria

119 7TH AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Veggie Burger$18.00
root slaw, spicy cucumber yogurt, brioche bun
More about Cafeteria
Pier i Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Pier i Cafe

500 W 70th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Burger$12.00
dr. Praeger's California veggie patty, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, toasted roll
More about Pier i Cafe
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Veselka

144 2ND AVE, New York

Avg 4.3 (7527 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$12.00
Served with avocado wasabi mayonnaise
More about Veselka
The Viand image

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
THE IMPOSSIBLE BURGER (VEGGIE)$19.75
American cheese and grilled onions. Served with pickle and cole slaw.
More about The Viand
Veggie Cheeseburger image

 

232 Bleecker

232 Bleecker St, New York

Avg 5 (956 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Burger Single$19.00
pickled carrots, crispy cheddar
Veggie Burger Double$23.00
More about 232 Bleecker
Ellington in the Park image

FRENCH FRIES

Ellington in the Park

Riverside Dr & 103rd St, New York

Avg 4.3 (450 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Burger$15.00
sweet potato fries
More about Ellington in the Park
Item pic

 

Carrot Express NYC

18 W 23RD ST, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burger$16.95
our delicious burger made with mushrooms, brown rice, onions, black beans & corn. topped with arugula, tomato, alfalfa, red onions & spicy mayo. served on a toasted multigrain bun
More about Carrot Express NYC
Restaurant banner

 

The Landing

1 Penn Plaza, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Burger$17.00
House made veggie burger, tomato, bibb lettuce, dill pickle and spicy vegan mayo
More about The Landing
Item pic

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kings of Kobe

650 West 42nd St, New York

Avg 4.6 (1322 reviews)
Takeout
The Republic Veggie Burger$17.95
beyond plant-based burger, marinated roasted tomatoes, pickles, baby arugula, herbed vegan mayo
Build Your Own Veggie Burger$14.95
with 6oz BEYOND plant-based patty
More about Kings of Kobe

