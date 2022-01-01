Veggie burgers in New York
New York restaurants that serve veggie burgers
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hill and Bay
581 2nd Ave, New York
|Veggie Burger
|$15.95
Legumes, vegetables, beets, grains, romaine, tomato, red onion, cheddar.
Toast Bar & Restaurant
3157 Broadway, NY
|Veggie Burger
|$12.00
Morningstar Garden Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickle, Side of Fries or Salad
HOT DOGS
Crif Dogs
113 Saint Mark's Place, Manhattan
|Veggie Burger
|$10.45
Impossible Patty, Crif Sauce, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles
Cafeteria
119 7TH AVENUE, NEW YORK
|Veggie Burger
|$18.00
root slaw, spicy cucumber yogurt, brioche bun
SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Pier i Cafe
500 W 70th St, New York
|Veggie Burger
|$12.00
dr. Praeger's California veggie patty, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, toasted roll
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Veselka
144 2ND AVE, New York
|Veggie Burger
|$12.00
Served with avocado wasabi mayonnaise
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|THE IMPOSSIBLE BURGER (VEGGIE)
|$19.75
American cheese and grilled onions. Served with pickle and cole slaw.
232 Bleecker
232 Bleecker St, New York
|Veggie Burger Single
|$19.00
pickled carrots, crispy cheddar
|Veggie Burger Double
|$23.00
FRENCH FRIES
Ellington in the Park
Riverside Dr & 103rd St, New York
|Veggie Burger
|$15.00
sweet potato fries
Carrot Express NYC
18 W 23RD ST, NEW YORK
|Veggie Burger
|$16.95
our delicious burger made with mushrooms, brown rice, onions, black beans & corn. topped with arugula, tomato, alfalfa, red onions & spicy mayo. served on a toasted multigrain bun
The Landing
1 Penn Plaza, New York
|Veggie Burger
|$17.00
House made veggie burger, tomato, bibb lettuce, dill pickle and spicy vegan mayo