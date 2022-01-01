Glass noodles in New York
New York restaurants that serve glass noodles
More about The Butcher's Daughter - West Village
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TAPAS
The Butcher's Daughter - West Village
581 Hudson St, New York
|GLASS NOODLE & GOCHUGARU TOFU
|$19.00
More about Butcher's Daughter - Nolita
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Butcher's Daughter - Nolita
19 Kenmare St, New York
|Glass Noodle & Gochugaru
|$19.00
More about TLK by Tigerlily Kitchen
TLK by Tigerlily Kitchen
58 3rd Avenue, New York
|LEMONGRASS CHICKEN & GLASS NOODLES (GF)
|$20.00
with vermicelli glass noodles, scallions, pickled daikon and carrots, shredded red cabbage, bean sprouts, chinese broccoli and vinaigrette.
|Glass Noodles (gf,v)
|$4.00
Glass noodles tossed in tamari and scallions.
More about Thai Hot Box
Thai Hot Box
1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK
|GLASS NOODLE SOUP
|$8.00
Traditional clear Thai broth served with tofu, bean thread noodles, fried garlic, ginger & mixed vegetables.
More about Peppercorn Station 青花椒
Peppercorn Station 青花椒
66 w 39th st, New York
|酸辣粉 Hot and Sour Glass Noodles
|$12.00
More about Spice Thai - Upper East
Spice Thai - Upper East
1479 1st Avenue, New York
|Glass Noodles
|$16.00
Vermicelli, egg, napa, bean sprout, scallion, sesame oil and garlic sauce