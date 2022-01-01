Glass noodles in New York

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TAPAS

The Butcher's Daughter - West Village

581 Hudson St, New York

Avg 4.4 (2522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GLASS NOODLE & GOCHUGARU TOFU$19.00
More about The Butcher's Daughter - West Village
The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Butcher's Daughter - Nolita

19 Kenmare St, New York

Avg 3.6 (1714 reviews)
Takeout
Glass Noodle & Gochugaru$19.00
More about Butcher's Daughter - Nolita
Item pic

 

TLK by Tigerlily Kitchen

58 3rd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
LEMONGRASS CHICKEN & GLASS NOODLES (GF)$20.00
with vermicelli glass noodles, scallions, pickled daikon and carrots, shredded red cabbage, bean sprouts, chinese broccoli and vinaigrette.
Glass Noodles (gf,v)$4.00
Glass noodles tossed in tamari and scallions.
More about TLK by Tigerlily Kitchen
Item pic

 

Thai Hot Box

1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
GLASS NOODLE SOUP$8.00
Traditional clear Thai broth served with tofu, bean thread noodles, fried garlic, ginger & mixed vegetables.
More about Thai Hot Box
Item pic

 

Peppercorn Station 青花椒

66 w 39th st, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
酸辣粉 Hot and Sour Glass Noodles$12.00
More about Peppercorn Station 青花椒
Item pic

 

Spice Thai - Upper East

1479 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Glass Noodles$16.00
Vermicelli, egg, napa, bean sprout, scallion, sesame oil and garlic sauce
More about Spice Thai - Upper East
Item pic

 

Spice Thai - UWS

435 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Glass Noodles$16.00
Vermicelli, egg, napa, bean sprout, scallion, sesame oil and garlic sauce
More about Spice Thai - UWS

