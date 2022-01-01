Shrimp tacos in New York
New York restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Santa Fe
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Crispy Shrimp Tacos
|$26.00
panko and beer battered shrimp, avocado slices, marinated red cabbage, and crema fresca, in soft corn tortillas
Mayan Bistro
854 Amsterdam Aveue, New York
|SHRIMP TACOS
|$20.00
ORDER OF 3, HANDMADE CORN TORTILLAS, LIME CREMA, COTIJA CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO, AND CABBAGE.
Market Table
54 Carmine Street, New York
|Spicy Grilled Gulf Shrimp Taco
|$11.00
house-made corn tortilla, cabbage slaw, mango salsa, chipotle aioli
Seamore's
250 Vesey Street, New York
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$18.00
roasted tomatillo salsa verde, cabbage slaw, corn tortilla
Los Mariscos
409 W 15th, New York
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.25
Battered Shrimp Taco
KAHLO
525 W 29th St, New York
|Shrimp Al Pastor Tacos
|$24.00
(3 tacos) Guajillo Gulf Shrimp, Charred Pineapple Salsa, Cured Cabbage
SET-LES
127 Ludlow St, New York
|Tempura Shrimp Tacos (3)
|$15.00
Honey Mayo Glazed Tempura Shrimp Poppers w/ Shredded Lettuce, Jalapeños & Honey Aoili
Rosa Mexicano
251 E. 52nd Street, New York
|Tacos Crispy Shrimp Tempura
|$18.00
Three per order. Shaved cabbage, salsa verde, pickled oregano aioli, corn tortilla.
Conmigo
1685 1st Ave, New York
|Spicy Shrimp Taco
|$5.00
Spicy Ala Diable, Cilantro Crema
Anejo
668 10th Ave, New York
|3 Pc Shrimp Taco
|$26.00
Crispy gulf shrimp, guacamole, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, cotija
|3 Pc Shrimp Taco
|$22.00
Crispy gulf shrimp, guacamole, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, cotija
|2 Pc Shrimp Taco
|$16.00
Crispy gulf shrimp, guacamole, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, cotija
LoLo's Seafood Shack
303 W 116th St, New York
|SHRIMP TACOS
|$13.78
two tacos/pico/pineapple salsa/cotija cheeese/ pom pom sauce/avo
Seamore's
1270 3rd Avenue, New York
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$18.00
roasted tomatillo salsa verde, cabbage slaw, corn tortilla
Seamore's
161 Eigth Avenue, New York
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$18.00
roasted tomatillo salsa verde, cabbage slaw, corn tortilla
TacoVision
244 E 53rd St, New York
|Spicy Shrimp Taco
|$11.00
calabrian chile, shaved garlic, shredded cabbage, aioli
Heidi's House by the Side of the Road
308 East 78th Street, New York
|Shrimp Tacos
|$20.00
yummy corn tortillas, shrimp, peppers, onions
Rosa Mexicano
9 E 18th St, New York
|Tacos Crispy Shrimp Tempura
|$18.00
Three per order. Shaved cabbage, salsa verde, pickled oregano aioli, corn tortilla.
Gracie Mews Diner
1550 1st Avenue, New York
|Cajun Shrimp Tacos
|$17.85
Romaine, avocado, chipotle crema, pickled onions, pico de gallo.
Rosa Mexicano
61 Columbus Ave, New York
|Tacos Crispy Shrimp Tempura
|$18.00
Three per order. Shaved cabbage, salsa verde, pickled oregano aioli, corn tortilla.