Shrimp tacos in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Shrimp Tacos$26.00
panko and beer battered shrimp, avocado slices, marinated red cabbage, and crema fresca, in soft corn tortillas
More about Santa Fe
Banner pic

 

Mayan Bistro

854 Amsterdam Aveue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SHRIMP TACOS$20.00
ORDER OF 3, HANDMADE CORN TORTILLAS, LIME CREMA, COTIJA CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO, AND CABBAGE.
More about Mayan Bistro
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Market Table

54 Carmine Street, New York

Avg 4.3 (1736 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Grilled Gulf Shrimp Taco$11.00
house-made corn tortilla, cabbage slaw, mango salsa, chipotle aioli
More about Market Table
Grilled Shrimp Tacos image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Seamore's

250 Vesey Street, New York

Avg 3.5 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$18.00
roasted tomatillo salsa verde, cabbage slaw, corn tortilla
More about Seamore's
Shrimp Taco image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Los Mariscos

409 W 15th, New York

Avg 4.5 (1541 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Taco$4.25
Battered Shrimp Taco
More about Los Mariscos
Shrimp Al Pastor Tacos image

 

KAHLO

525 W 29th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Al Pastor Tacos$24.00
(3 tacos) Guajillo Gulf Shrimp, Charred Pineapple Salsa, Cured Cabbage
More about KAHLO
Tempura Shrimp Tacos (3) image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

SET-LES

127 Ludlow St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1358 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tempura Shrimp Tacos (3)$15.00
Honey Mayo Glazed Tempura Shrimp Poppers w/ Shredded Lettuce, Jalapeños & Honey Aoili
More about SET-LES
Anejo - Tribeca image

 

Anejo - Tribeca

301 Church Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lunch Shrimp Tacos
More about Anejo - Tribeca
Main pic

 

Rosa Mexicano

251 E. 52nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos Crispy Shrimp Tempura$18.00
Three per order. Shaved cabbage, salsa verde, pickled oregano aioli, corn tortilla.
More about Rosa Mexicano
Conmigo image

 

Conmigo

1685 1st Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Shrimp Taco$5.00
Spicy Ala Diable, Cilantro Crema
More about Conmigo
Anejo image

TACOS • TAPAS

Anejo

668 10th Ave, New York

Avg 4 (1712 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
3 Pc Shrimp Taco$26.00
Crispy gulf shrimp, guacamole, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, cotija
3 Pc Shrimp Taco$22.00
Crispy gulf shrimp, guacamole, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, cotija
2 Pc Shrimp Taco$16.00
Crispy gulf shrimp, guacamole, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, cotija
More about Anejo
Consumer pic

 

Amor Loco

134 West 46th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$17.00
More about Amor Loco
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

LoLo's Seafood Shack

303 W 116th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (977 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SHRIMP TACOS$13.78
two tacos/pico/pineapple salsa/cotija cheeese/ pom pom sauce/avo
More about LoLo's Seafood Shack
Tuttles image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN

Tuttles

735 2nd, New York

Avg 3.9 (393 reviews)
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$16.25
More about Tuttles
Grilled Shrimp Tacos image

 

Seamore's

1270 3rd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$18.00
roasted tomatillo salsa verde, cabbage slaw, corn tortilla
More about Seamore's
Grilled Shrimp Tacos image

 

Seamore's

161 Eigth Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$18.00
roasted tomatillo salsa verde, cabbage slaw, corn tortilla
More about Seamore's
Spicy Shrimp Taco image

TACOS • TAPAS

TacoVision

244 E 53rd St, New York

Avg 4.3 (591 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Shrimp Taco$11.00
calabrian chile, shaved garlic, shredded cabbage, aioli
More about TacoVision
Item pic

 

Heidi's House by the Side of the Road

308 East 78th Street, New York

Avg 4.7 (275 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$20.00
yummy corn tortillas, shrimp, peppers, onions
More about Heidi's House by the Side of the Road
Rosa Mexicano image

TACOS • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

9 E 18th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (5126 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos Crispy Shrimp Tempura$18.00
Three per order. Shaved cabbage, salsa verde, pickled oregano aioli, corn tortilla.
More about Rosa Mexicano
Item pic

 

Gracie Mews Diner

1550 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cajun Shrimp Tacos$17.85
Romaine, avocado, chipotle crema, pickled onions, pico de gallo.
More about Gracie Mews Diner
Rosa Mexicano image

TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

61 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (10809 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos Crispy Shrimp Tempura$18.00
Three per order. Shaved cabbage, salsa verde, pickled oregano aioli, corn tortilla.
More about Rosa Mexicano
Item pic

 

The Hudson

348 Dyckman St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
2 Shrimp and Bacon Tacos$15.00
Spice Rubbed Shrimp, Smoked SLAB Bacon, Pico de Gallo, Roasted Tomatillo Salsa
More about The Hudson

